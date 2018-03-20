Travelin’ Man

One minute Chris Stapleton was waiting in the wings, patiently holding on for his own musical life to start, as he watched artist after artist record his songs. He was content that his words and music were out there. Then suddenly it was like this relatively unknown young man caught lightning in a bottle when his debut album Traveller took everybody by surprise.

In the blink of an eye, he was front and center, with people hearing his voice, singing his songs, and everybody was talking about him and his music. There was no stopping his runaway train bound for success.

The album was recorded in Nashville’s RCA Studio A, co-produced with Dave Cobb. On the album he plays guitar and sings with a live band made up of bass player J.T. Cure, pedal steel player Robby Turner, drummer Derek Mixon, Mickey Raphael on harmonica and wife Morgane Stapleton singing harmonies. It was important to him to include Cure and Mixon on the project, since all three had been playing music together for more than 20 years. Cobb’s producing duties also included contributing acoustic guitar in the recording process, adding to the richness of making the record. And Morgane hand-picked which of his many songs would make the cut for the project.

Stapleton said the album was inspired by a road trip with his wife he took after his father died in 2013. The album was released in May 2015 and it didn’t take long for it to get noticed.

He took home three awards at the 2015 Country Music Association Awards — Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. At the awards show, Stapleton performed two songs with Justin Timberlake, his version of a song popularized as a David Allen Coe live-show staple, “Tennessee Whiskey” and Timberlake’s “Drink You Away.”

Their performance was hailed as a career-defining moment that night by a variety of music publications, so along with his wins Stapleton’s career was lifted to national prominence. Every one had the same question on their lips — who is this crazy talented guy and why are we now just hearing about him?

And the awards kept piling up. In December 2015, he received the 2015 CMT Artist of the Year Breakout Award during a live performance at the annual “CMT Artists of the Year” show. Traveller was nominated for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and won the categories Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance. It also won the Academy of Country Music Award for Album of the Year in 2016, with one of the hit singles “Nobody to Blame” earning Song of the Year. It was the top selling country album of 2016, selling a total of 2.2 million copies as of July 2017, and was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The man was on fire.

The days of biding his time as the songwriter or the opening act, paid off for Stapleton big time. His moment to shine was here and now and he was ready to strike, leaving his indelible mark on country music history.

To the millions of people who were just hearing about Stapleton he seemed like an overnight sensation, but his story began with so many hard years already behind him.

Born and raised in Kentucky, the son of a coal miner, the singer, songwriter and guitarist moved to Nashville in 2001, where he put the wheels in motion as a songwriter, signing with the publishing house Sea Gayle Music, a deal he got shortly after moving to town.

Stapleton has co-written six country No. 1 songs including the five-week No. 1 “Never Wanted Nothing More” recorded by Kenny Chesney, “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright,” recorded by George Strait, “Drink a Beer” recorded by Luke Bryan, and “Come Back Song” recorded by Darius Rucker. He’s also written hit songs for Patty Loveless, John Turner, Trace Adkins, and Jason Aldean. More than 150 of Stapleton’s songs have appeared on albums by such artists as Adele, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, and Dierks Bentley. Among other artists, he has co-written with Vince Gill, Peter Frampton and Sheryl Crow.

As a vocalist, Stapleton fronted two music groups before venturing out as a solo artist. He led the progressive bluegrass group, The SteelDrivers from 2008-2010. They had two hit records, each peaked at No. 2 on the bluegrass chart before he left. In 2009, the group was named Emerging Artist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, and the following year they received three Grammy nominations, including Best Bluegrass Album, for Reckless.

He also founded the Southern rock band, The Jompson Brothers. The band was made up of Stapleton on vocals, Greg McKee on guitar, J.T. Cure on bass, and Bard McNamee on drums. They toured regionally until 2013 and at one point, opened for the Zac Brown Band. The band independently released a self-titled album in November 2010.

All of that experience and all his musical influences — Southern rock, bluegrass, and a bit of dirty blues, blended with old-school country — came together in Traveller. His songs connected with anyone who has ever felt all of the emotion he stuffed into one hell of a record, delivered by a soulful voice hinting a bit of Guy Clark, Merle Haggard, and a good helping of Ray Charles’ passion in this musical gumbo.

Stapleton has said Charles, Otis Redding and Freddie King are among his musical influences along with Kentucky-based country artists Keith Whitley, Dwight Yoakam and Patty Loveless….”the list goes on and on. Those names are just part of life in Kentucky. You can’t help but be aware of them and be influenced by them,” he has stated.

Stapleton also cowrote the theme — “All-Nighter Comin'” — to the WSM-AM show, The WSM All Nighter with Marcia Campbell, an American radio show with a large trucker following. He co-wrote the song with Vince Gill and Al Anderson, with Gill featured on vocals on the track. Songs written by Stapleton have been included on the soundtracks of several feature films, including Valentine’s Day, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, and Hell or High Water.

In 2016, Chris and Morgane contributed the track, “You Are My Sunshine,” to producer Cobb’s compilation record project, Southern Family. He collaborated with Jake Owen on the song “If He Ain’t Gonna Love You” on Owen’s album American Love. Stapleton performed on the main stage at the 2016 Country to Country festival in Europe along with Andrew Combs, Kacey Musgraves and headliner Eric Church. Stapleton was the musical guest on the “Saturday Night Live” episode, which aired January 16, 2016, alongside host Adam Driver. He performed hit songs “Parachute” and “Nobody to Blame” from Traveller.

With all the success that came his way as a result of Traveller, how was Stapleton ever going to top all that?

Well, he recorded From A Room: Volume 1, focusing on country, blues and roots rock, released it in May 2017 and it, too, earned him more awards. It won the Country Music Association Award for Album of the Year and the Grammy Award for Best Country Album. Volume 1 was certified gold in the U.S. The single “Broken Halos” also won the Grammy Award for Best Country Song and it received a nomination for Single Record of the Year at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards.

Stapleton said the song was inspired by “people who have passed away before their time.”

From A Room: Volume 2 was released in December 2017 to high marks from critics. Both Volume 1 and Volume 2 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Stapleton co-wrote three songs for Justin Timberlake’s studio album Man of the Woods (2018), including their collaboration “Say Something,” which reached the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Stapleton was the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” for a second time on January 27, 2018, where he performed songs from From A Room: Volume 2 with Sturgill Simpson.

Despite all the awards his music has earned him, Stapleton says that wasn’t exactly what he was going for when he planted his boots in Nashville.

“I don’t make records to win awards. I make records to make records, and hopefully make the records as good as they can be. That’s what these awards hopefully represent.”

CHRIS STAPLETON

Laughlin Event Center

Saturday, March 24 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets