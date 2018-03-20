Mickey Gilley is somewhat like that bunny that never runs out of juice or the watch that takes a licking and keeps on ticking. While the 81-year-old was recovering from a recent car accident, he missed only one scheduled performance, but was back in the saddle and out on the road for the rest of his tour in very short time.

This isn’t the veteran country music performer’s first rodeo when it comes to dealing with whatever life throws at him and he has a good sense of humor about all of it.

His colorful life has included successful business ventures, plane wrecks and freak accidents. He has fought his way through paralysis from the neck down to pull himself back up.

Along the way he also managed to have a string of hit records despite the fact the spotlight was first on his controversial and often unruly cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggert.

Mickey Gilley is not only tough when it comes to his physical side, but he is tough in the business world, too. He wisely opened a honky tonk bar in Pasadena, Texas, and named it after himself — Gilley’s.

When he put together a string of hits in the ‘70s, not only did he gain fame, but so too, did his club. Those hits include “Roomful of Roses,” “That’s All That Matters To Me,” “Window Up Above,” and his trademark, “Don’t the Girls All Get Prettier At Closing Time,” and more.

In the ‘80s, the club became the centerpiece of the entire “Urban Cowboy” movement after the John Travolta and Debra Winger film of the same name hit theaters. Not only did Gilley strike pay dirt with his club but he was riding high on the music charts thanks to his own hit from the film soundtrack, “Stand By Me.”

Another country artist who found major success as a result of the film with his mega-hit “Looking for Love” was country music’s Johnny Lee. He had begun a 10-year working relationship with Gilley in 1968, working at the Gilley’s Club in Pasadena, Texas.

He was asked to perform in the Urban Cowboy film as was Gilley. Both had songs on the movie soundtrack and “Looking for Love” became Lee’s first gold record.

The song spent three weeks as No. 1 on the Billboard Country Music Charts and No. 2 on the Pop Music Charts. Later it became one of the Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time.

His additional Top 10 hits include “One In A Million,” “Bet Your Heart On Me,” “Cherokee Fiddle,” “Sounds Like Love,” “Hey Bartender,” “You Could’ve Heard a Heart Break,” and more.

When he’s not traveling and performing Lee can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, and he’s a regular on RFD TV’s “Larry’s Diner,” and “The Homecoming.” Lee is also a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.

So getting these two back together was long overdue. Gilley and Lee reunited for an Urban Cowboy Reunion tour across America, which started early this year and includes a stop in Laughlin for a five-night run. They are expected to perform at least 30 shows together this year.

Between the two of them, Gilley and Lee accumulated 25 No. 1 singles on the country charts since they hit the scene in the late 1960s.

Thus far, the pair have sold out most of their shows.

During the tour shows, Lee plays a solo set first of his hits and newer songs. Lee most recently released an album, You Ain’t Never Been to Texas, in 2016. Gilley follows with his own solo set before the two reunite on stage to play songs from the film.

“At the end of our performance, we do a medley that is about 20-25 minutes of nothing but the Urban Cowboy music. That’s what we close the show with,” Gilley said. “I think people are getting a kick out of all the songs that we’ve been presenting.”

The Urban Cowboy medley at the end of the show is also accompanied by clips from the film that they both had rolls in.

“We’re finding out people still like the music from Urban Cowboy,” Gilley added. “Me and Johnny together — he had ‘Lookin’ For Love’ and I had ‘Stand By Me’ which were two major songs in the film. Then we picked the major songs out of the other parts of the film and use sounds and video footage to make it come alive for people.”

“I am surprised by the reception, but I am not surprised that they enjoy the music. It has come alive again. We’ve been having a great time with it,” said Gilley. “As long as my voice holds up and my health holds up, which I’m doing pretty good, I’ll be out there shaking the bushes.”

Gilley has been a fixture in Laughlin for years.

“We’re looking forward to coming back out to Laughlin,” he said. “We always enjoy coming out there to perform for the folks. Of course, we’ll do my No. 1 hits. I’ve got a seven-piece band and two girl singers who make each performance memorable for everyone.

“Believe it or not, I’m having more fun now doing what I do than I did back in the day because I’m one of the last still doing it,” he added. “It’s not about the fame and the money. It’s about the music. I do the music and the show because I want people to have a great time, so we make it entertaining, interesting and we’re doing what we love to do.

“I always thought that any time you can do what you love to do and make money to survive, you’re a success — maybe not by industry standards, but I was a success.

I look forward to walking on stage. I’m a workaholic. Music is my passion. Some acts change over the years because they get bored with their music. I keep my songs as close to the recordings as possible. I could make more money if I cut the band and the singers and sang to tracks, but that’s not me. I don’t want to lose that look on stage. That’s the full brunt of what I represent as an entertainer.

“The bottom line. I haven’t had a hit since 1986, but here I am in 2018, and the majority of the places I play are either sold out or close to. I’ve played all over the world, met two U.S. Presidents and I have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Gilley also really likes working in Nevada.

“I like working the showrooms in Nevada. That’s the ultimate for me,” he said. “The majority of them have the best sound and lights and acoustics. My perfect scenario is the venue with 1,000-1,500 people — not the concerts with 5,000 up to 8,000 that I went through in the ’80s when me and Johnny Lee were the hottest things in country music. I’m having more fun now than when I was having the hits. I’m more relaxed.”

