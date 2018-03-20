Wild Wild West

Established before the turn of the twentieth century as a gold mining hub, Oatman, AZ has weathered the years to become a popular spot for tourists to step back in time to the Wild West.

At the peak of Oatman’s gold rush the population grew to nearly 3,500, but today just over 100 people call the town home.

Gold mining in the area slowed after United Eastern Mines pulled out in 1924. In 1941, upon federal order, the mine was shutdown.

The town stayed afloat however, as many travelers passed through Oatman on U.S. Route 66, up until the 1960s when Interstate 40 bypassed the town.

Oatman nearly became a ghost town due to the new highway, but managed to pull through and today markets itself as just that— a picture of desolation with tattered old buildings and western saloons rich with history that visitors are hopping to soak in.

About 30 miles from Laughlin, it is worth the drive to experience this little town nestled in the Black Mountains.

You will find museums, historical buildings, shops galore and so much more to fill your day-trip.

First to greet you in the town will most likely be the wild burros that roam the streets. The animals are descendants of the burros the miners used to haul supplies and were set loose during the termination of the mines.

Although they are wild animals, they are quite friendly and will poke their noses right in your car window and even eat from your hand. Many of the stores in town sell pellets to feed them.

The burros are undoubtedly the charm of Oatman, and that theme stems through the stores as many use a take on the animal for their business name. You can make a stop in the Classy Ass, Bucktooth Burro, or Jackass Junction— whichever suits your fancy.

The Oatman Hotel, built in 1902, is a large draw of the town due to its notoriety as the spot Clark Gable and Carole Lombard spent their honeymoon night.

You can walk upstairs and see into the bedroom, along with copies of the couple’s marriage license and other memorabilia. The building is the oldest two-story adobe structure in Mohave County and is recognized as a historical landmark.

The downstairs of the hotel holds a bar and restaurant with the walls and ceiling plastered with dollar bills. This tradition stems from the mining days when the workers would leave a bill with their name on it tacked to the wall for next time. It is quite a sight, with an estimated over $100,000 stuck to the interior.

Another highlight is the daily gunfights at noon and 2:15 p.m. Two locals portray bank robbers and put on a free gunslinging show with a little humor. Donations for the performance are accepted and 100 percent of the proceeds go to Shriners children’s hospitals.

While you are visiting, take in the old jail and gallows, which were both used until Arizona terminated hanging executions. You can dress up as a convict for a photo inside the jail, and you may even get a call from ghosts of prisoners past.

You can also receive a gold panning demonstration, dress up in costume for an old-time photo, and even have a shotgun wedding with the local parson officiating.

Of course there is no shortage of shopping, so grab a hand-scooped ice cream cone and browse through handmade jewelry, leather goods, artwork, candles, Route 66 memorabilia, and numerous other novelties. Raw honey, jerky, and fudge are just a few of the food items you can get your hands on.

Once you are finished shopping, stop in Olive Oatman’s restaurant for a burger or fry bread taco. The restaurant and the town are named in honor of the woman, who was a captive of two Indian tribes near the area before her eventual release.

If you are feeling adventurous you can extend your daytrip by driving on to Kingman via old Route 66. It is a winding trek through the Black Mountains that offers some incredible views for those willing to take it on.

Altogether, Oatman has more to offer than one might expect, and is a fun spot for the whole family.

Additionally, the town hosts numerous events throughout the year, including the annual Oatman Bed Races in January and the sidewalk egg fry on the fourth of July. They also host car shows, and frequently you can find a collection of classic cars passing through town.

You can also catch local Mike Fox playing live music daily, following the noon gunfight in the Oatman Hotel.