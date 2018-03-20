Resident Rednecks

Chris Stapleton’s debut album Traveller got the ball rolling on the country artist’s explosive career, so it makes sense there should be a festival right down the street that pays homage to that success while the singer-songwriter is in town for his sold-out show. Stapleton’s concert is Saturday night March 24, but the Colorado Belle’s “Travellers Country Festival” is three days of live country music, food and drink — Friday-Sunday, March 23-25. Festival hours are Friday and Saturday (2-10 p.m.) and Sunday (noon-7 p.m.).

The Matt Farris Band and the Hollywood Hillbillies will perform on the Loading Dock stage on a rotating basis throughout the weekend.

There is no charge to listen to the music; food and beverages are sold separately located at nearby booths along the Riverwalk between the Belle and the Edgewater.

The Loading Dock Bar & Grille patio is a hot spot to claim a table to listen to the music and watch the crowds, however, you must check in with the podium inside the restaurant to get a table on the patio. The food and drinks served here are not the same as the items available at the booths on the Riverwalk (Loading Dock menu only).

Southern comfort foods…

Since Stapleton is Kentucky born and raised, the food menu at the Riverwalk booths near the Loading Dock Stage will reflect the singer’s roots — country flavor and country favorites served up Kentucky style with a little Kentucky bourbon.

Among the items served up ala carte include (and are subject to change):

• Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy; Kentucky Bourbon Barbecued Pork & Beans; Kentucky Fried Catfish and Coleslaw; sides of coleslaw or barbecue beans; dessert of pecan pie or bourbon balls.

• Beverages include hand-crafted Session IPA and Golden Ale from Pints, the Colorado Belle brew pub; Bourbon Spiked Sweet Tea; Budweiser, Bud Light & Bud Light Lime; wine; premium and call drinks; special souvenir “Legs” and “Boats” that can be refilled. Also an assortment of soft drinks, Gatorade and water.

Prices for food and beverages are ala carte and range from $2 to $8 (excluding the souvenir glasses).

More about the music…

Matt Farris

Country music recording artist Matt Farris is all about taking chances. Hey, if you grow up in Lake Havasu and want to be a country singer in Nashville, there are a lot of steps to be taken. And each step is a chance taken that may turn into a misstep and land you back staring at creosote bushes. But Farris was willing and excited about taking those chances. And guess what? He’s in Nashville carving out a place for himself in the often-crowded world of country singers. He is, in effect, living the dream.

In 2010, he surprised everyone by entering the Colgate Country Showdown, making it into the Arizona State Finals. Encouraged by his success, Farris made the move to Nashville to further his career in 2010.

In late 2011, Farris came to the attention of Skytone Entertainment owner and veteran producer Frank Green. His first single, “Redneck Radio,” saw placement in both the Billboard Indicator and Music Row charts, as well as holding a position at No. 1 on the Indie World Country chart four weeks in a row in 2012 going into 2013. His second single, “Resident Redneck,” continued to ascend the charts and was nominated for industry trade New Music Weekly’s New Music Country Single of the Year Award. Radio and industry trades aren’t the only ones to take notice. In February 2014, the cast of Country Music Television’s (CMT) “My Big Redneck Family” sported Matt Farris shirts on an all-new episode.

Farris continues to play live as much as possible, and has shared the stage with Darryl Worley, Trent Tomlinson, Adam Gregory, Keith Anderson and Colt Ford. Farris has opened for Jason Aldean, Tyler Farr, Joe Diffie, Gord Bamford, Blake Shelton, Jerrod Neimann, Chris Janson, Brett Eldredge and more.

“I’d say my music is hillbilly rock and roll,” states Farris. “My mom didn’t know ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.’ Instead, she played Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash when I was little. Some of my biggest influences are Garth Brooks and Vince Gill because I grew up kind of redneck, living out in ‘Donkey Acres,’ way out there from Havasu where it was always pickup trucks and four-wheel drives. My music reflects that.”

Farris also points out that he is a performer who was born to get in front of people and let ’em have it.

“Music to me is always the same —it’s a way of life,” he states. “No matter if there is seven or 70,000 people in attendance, they get the same high-energy show from me.”

Check out his latest single, “Me or the Whiskey.”

To follow Matt Farris, see MattFarrisCountry.com or on Twitter at

@MattFarrisCNTRY.

Hollywood Hillbillies

Chris Johnson and The Hollywood Hillbillies have an extensive set list designed to entertain any crowd, no matter how rowdy and demanding.

They have no problem setting the pace and creating the atmosphere and right attitude for a fun night of everything from outlaw country, favorite country hits as well as many Southern rock and blues tunes.

The guys particularly cater to the dancers and the boot-scooters. No matter if you like a two-step, a cha-cha, a waltz, 10-step, Electric slide, “Black Velvet,” or anything else, they play a song for that.

Don’t be surprised if they can easily slide into a pop groove, rock, Southern rock, country rock, funk, blues or oldies —these guys thrive on requests.

Along with Chris Johnson on lead vocals, the Hollywood Hillbillies include Dana Hass (drums); Dusty Walseth (lead guitar) and Mike Baker (bass).

The band has performed at a variety of venues in Southern California, including the Federal Aviation Credit Union luncheon, Mammoth Mountain Village Fest, Bellflower Annual Car Show, Cowboy Country, and Cowboy Palace.

TRAVELLERS COUNTRY FESTIVAL

The Riverwalk between Belle and Edgewater

Friday-Saturday, March 23-24 (2 p.m.- 10 p.m.)

Sunday, March 25 (noon- 7 p.m.)

Music free to listen