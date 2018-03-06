Relax & Rejuvenate

Indulge in a variety of relaxing treatments at the Riverside Resort’s new spa, Jean Jeffrey The Salon and Day Spa.

Owner Brittany Laughlin has been operating a salon in Bullhead City since July 2014, and was thrilled to have the opportunity to expand her business with a second location in Laughlin.

“Don (Laughlin) had just asked me if I would be interested in coming over here (the Riverside) because it was in dire need of remodeling, and he knew how successful our salon in Bullhead was,” Laughlin said. “And absolutely I jumped at the opportunity.”

Brittany is married to Matt Laughlin, chief operating officer of the Riverside.

The Riverside location officially opened February 19, and offers massages, body wraps, facials, hair and nail services, and more. It is a one-stop shop for the ultimate pampering and relaxation.

Laughlin designed the entire spa herself, right down to the sparkly wallpaper, and no detail was overlooked. The spa releases a relaxing aura from the time you step foot in the door. A waterfall greets you behind the front desk, and the serene theme continues down each hallway to the massage and salon rooms.

“I try to use the healthiest products possible for our treatments and services,” Laughlin said. “I really want to ensure the ingredients are of the best quality.”

Many of the products are vegan, organic, and free of sulfates and parabens. Laughlin mentioned some brands they use include Pai-Shau hair products, Farmhouse Fresh body treatments, and Biotone massage products.

They offer many special treatments you won’t find anywhere else including a butter rum sugar scrub, a caramel coffee body polish and a toning cactus wrap with prickly pear gel, that help with circulation, improving skin elasticity and rejuvenation. They also have more classic options such as a Swedish, aromatherapy, or hot stone massage.

Their face and back facials are designed to target each individual’s needs including issues such as acne or dehydration, and can prevent signs of aging.

Aside from the body treatments, the salon stylists offer full hair and nail services, makeup application, eyelash extensions, and waxing. Bring your bridal party in to get the works and relax while the stylists take the hassle out of getting ready.

They currently employ two hair stylists, three massage therapists, one esthetician, and one nail technician, and are looking to add another hair stylist and nail tech. To inquire about a career with Jean Jeffrey, applicants may email Info@JeanJeffreyTheSalon.com or visit the Facebook page Jean Jeffrey The Salon and Day Spa. Patrons may also follow the Facebook page for specials and updates about the spa.

Riverside comp points are also redeemable for services at the salon and spa.

They are open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, and appointments can be made by calling 800-227-3849. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Other Salon & Spa Options in Laughlin

THE MASSAGE ROOM AT THE AVI

Call: 702-535-5555 ext. 5441

Open: Tuesday-Friday (appointment only)

Services: 30 or 60 minute deep tissue massage

RAZOR’S EDGE AT THE EDGEWATER

Call: 702-298-2453 ext. 3040

Open: Monday-Saturday (9 a.m.- 5 p.m.); Sundays and evenings by appointment only

Services: Men’s and women’s haircuts, shampoos, perms, foot, hand, and nail treatments

HARRAH’S SALON & DAY SPA

Call: 702-298-8521

Open: Daily (9 a.m.- 5 p.m.); Walk-ins welcome, appointments preferred

Services: Massages, facials, body wraps, waxing, hair and nail services

THE SPA AT LAUGHLIN RANCH

Call: 928-754-4050

Open: Monday-Thursday (8:30 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.), Friday-Saturday (8 a.m.- 6 p.m.), Sunday (8 a.m.- 4 p.m.)

Services: Eyelash extensions, hair, nail, makeup, and waxing services, massages, body treatments, and facials

Complimentary Amenities for Spa Guests: Women’s and men’s tranquility and steam rooms, outdoor pool, and fitness center.