Gaming Guide: Slot Tournaments

Have you ever been wandering through a casino and come upon a group of players furiously tapping the buttons on a slot machine, and wondered what the heck was going on? Those players were part of the craze and excitement that is slot tournaments, and if you haven’t played in one before now is the time to literally try your hand at this test of tapping speed.

Regional Slots Director Ed Ailstock walked us through the updated technology that has given slot tournaments at the Tropicana a higher entertainment value than ever before.

The old tournaments were primitive, with less options for the player. You would enter a tournament and play for 5-7 minutes, tapping any button on the machine as quickly as possible to keep the reels turning, trying to rack up the most money.

Only two entries were granted to each player. Once you had finished your turn, someone would manually record your score and you would have no idea how you had placed until the tournament was completely over. This has all changed.

The Tropicana is currently featuring monthly slot tournaments on their Spinferno machines, which they have had for about a year. These machines are big, bright, and loud, inviting players to come join in the fun. On a normal day they play as regular cash machines, but on tournament weekends they come alive in a whole new mode.

Spinferno is the hottest game on the floor in more ways than one. “Burnie” a little devil character is the mascot of the game, and when you’re burning up the reels Burnie has a thermometer on the side of the screen that bursts with extra points. “The Heat is On” plays repeatedly during your 2-3 minute session just to add to the intensity.

One of the best things about slot tournaments, is that they are easy enough for everyone to play. The tournament directors will help you get started, but there is very little instruction necessary to understand the game. The key is finding your rhythm and staying focused on your own machine.

The Tropicana tournaments are played on classic mode, but the Spinferno machines do have the option of extreme mode, if players can handle the insanity. In extreme mode, there are more interactive figures on the screen that require two hands to play.

It is difficult to concentrate on tapping the button but also playing a touch screen version of “whack-a-mole” at the same time. Ailstock said this is why they have not used this mode yet, but it may be a possibility in the future.

Player Services Manager Tamara Miller and Casino Events Manager Robin Rudkin turned the machines to tournament play from a computer, which tracks all of the scores and keeps a running leader board. There is a large screen hung against the wall by Tangos Lounge that displays the top scores, so players can easily check where they stand at any time.

Players must have a Trop Advantage card to enter a tournament, but it is free to sign up for the card. Once you have a card, you automatically receive one free entry into the tournament. Then you have the option to buy up to two more entries for either $20 or 100 players’ points.

All entries are recorded separately, so one player could possible place three times. The tournaments pay the top 100 places, with the top 17 receiving cash prizes and the rest receiving Bonus Slot Dollars.

The next tournament at the Tropicana is set for March 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Players will swipe their card at the promotional kiosk to receive their tournament voucher which they must redeem at the slot tournament area no later than 4:45 p.m. The payout will be after 8 p.m., with the top prize being $2,000 cash. For more information see the Trop Advantage Center.