Wild & Waspy

When it comes to the “Wild West,” things don’t get wilder than bull riding. The sport is all about that point of no return. All the practice, preparation and perspiration comes down to that last wrap of the bull rope, pulling down the Stetson, and giving that nod before the cowboy and his animal explode out of the chute and into the arena for those precious few seconds when anything can happen. And fans can’t get enough.

That’s why this breakout event from traditional rodeo has become so popular — it is the event everyone wants to see. All the other events serve as anticipation for the main event when the action really heats up for this ultimate test of wills and courage — and man and beast are hell-bent on making the most of it.

The paycheck a cowboy can potentially earn makes it worth the risk, but for most of these guys the sport isn’t about the money. It’s about pushing themselves to do their best.

This year’s Fort Mojave PRCA Classic Xtreme Bulls event expands to two days of heart- and ground-pounding excitement for the first time on both Friday and Saturday, March 2-3, at the Mojave Crossing Event Center (across the Colorado River from the Avi Resort & Casino). Doors open (5:30 p.m., AZ time); bull riding starts (7:30 p.m., AZ time).

In previous years, the event was combined with the Avi River Stampede Rodeo. However, there won’t a rodeo this time. Because the crowds for the bull riding are considerably larger, the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe and partner, the Avi Resort, decided to offer two days of the “people’s choice” event instead. So bull riding fans will get double the action, with 70 of the top athletes competing over the two days for thousands of dollars and points that go toward standings that could take them all the way to the series finale and the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“You know, it’s awful expensive to do both a rodeo and the bull riding, so with the tribe paying the whole bill, they wanted to try something different this year,” said Jerry Honeycutt, producer and the main stock contractor of the event.

This new two-day event ups the ante on excitement and entertainment.

Sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, the competition includes the best in the business.

“It is the top 70 guys in the world who are entered here and so you get all the best bull riders from the PRCA, with these competitors in what is called Division 1, and $30,000 has been added to the bull riding. So it’s a big pay day for the guys entered. Yeah, they win a trophy buckle, but it’s also money towards the world standings.

“Whoever wins this bull riding will have a big shot in the arm. I think there’s only two or maybe three of these $30,000-added bull ridings out there and most of them only take 45 guys, and we’re taking 70. So, there’s that many more entry fees in the pot.

“All the top 15 that went to the finals last year, unless they’re hurt, will be there,” Honeycutt said. “It’s just the top 70 guys, basically, in the PRCA.”

“I know the PBR is big, but this bull riding is gonna be more fun and more entertaining than any bull riding that’s been around there. I know the PBR is hard to compete with, but like the CBR and other events that have been in Laughlin, this bull riding will be, hands down — to me, anyway — more exciting and a lot more fun,” Honeycutt added.

He would know. The Honeycutt name has been synonymous with producing rodeos and providing livestock all over the Southwest for years. It is a heritage as strong in rodeo as rodeo’s heritage is to the West. Jerry Honeycutt and his family are keeping that heritage moving forward, continuing what his relatives started a long time ago.

For decades, his father, Roy Honeycutt was the go-to guy with Honeycutt Rodeo Co, for rodeos all over the southwest including Laughlin and Bullhead City rodeos for years.

When his dad retired from the business a few years ago, Jerry took over the reins, balancing his solid legacy and reputation with his own way of doing things.

“My grandfather, Walt Alsbaugh, started this business and kept it going for 60 years,” Jerry Honeycutt told us. “When he passed, my uncle took over, but then he had to get out of it. My dad came on board and has made it the success it is today. It would be a big accomplishment if I can just keep it going. That’s my dream. If I do that, I can pass it on to my kids.”

Jerry’s been working with his dad his whole life, from driving trucks hauling livestock to rodeos all over the Southwest to serving as one of the pick-up men in bareback and saddle bronc riding events. This gives him a working knowledge of how the whole rodeo thing works.

“Our slogan is ‘eight decades and five generations we’ve been in the rodeo business.’ All I can do is try to follow in my grandpa and my dad’s footsteps and do the best job I can…and I’m enjoying life. I told a guy on the phone, I feel guilty sometimes because I get to do what I like and I have fun at it.”

HOW THE COMPETITION WILL PLAY OUT

“There are 70 guys total entered, so 35 guys will go each night,” Honeycutt explained. “Then out of those 35, we have an eight-man short round. The top eight riders will come back and ride a second bull in the short round each night.

“It’s the best ride, or the best points on two bulls. In other words, a guy with the best score Friday could win it or a guy from Saturday could win it.

“They don’t come and ride both days, they just ride the one day, but the top eight winners will have to get on two head and whoever has the best score wins,” he said. “Say a guy scores 85 points on both his first and second bull on Friday. His total score is going to be 170. Then the next night, a rider scores 85 and 84, then his score is 169, so the guy who had the 170 points the first night will win.”

While it’s the cowboy who earns the score, it’s the bull that makes him look good. And the biggest challenge is that bull that’s never been ridden.

“Bulls to watch for, well, there will be lots of NFR bulls at this event,” Honeycutt said. “Bragging Rights is one they need to watch out for. He went to the finals last year. Cross The Wyoming Line, a former Bucking Bull of the Year, also will be there. Lucky Charm, who hasn’t been ridden yet will be there. Oh, my gosh, he bucks so hard, you almost can’t keep his feet on the ground.

“The other guys I have bringing bulls, they’re just top-notch,” he added. “The bull power is probably going to overwhelm the cowboys, but it will be a really good bull riding.”

Additional stock contractors will include Bar T Rodeo out of Utah, Summit Rodeo of Wyoming and Salt River Rodeo from Arizona.

COMIC RELIEF

The competition includes professional rodeo clown and barrel man, Mark Swingler, who has been entertaining PRCA rodeo fans for more than 22 years. His brand of slapstick comedy has kept crowds laughing and his antics have earned him nominations for PRCA’s Clown of the Year three times as well as being named a Top 5 Coors Barrelman nine times. With his comedy comes the important job of helping to keep the cowboys safe in the arena. He serves as a distraction for bull riders who may have trouble freeing themselves from their bull ropes or become targets for angry bulls looking for revenge.

SPECIALTY ACT

This year’s entertainment features Haley Ganzel, a trick rider who has been working on her craft since the age of 5. She Roman rides (two horses at the same time), she twirls and flips in a variety of death-defying maneuvers, all while galloping around the arena.

She is also known for her work in the films, Cowgirls ‘n Angels (2012) and Dakota’s Summer (2014). She is keeping her family’s legacy moving forward. She is the niece of world champion trick rider Shawn Brackett.

MUTTON BUSTIN’

There is an event that allows area youngsters to get in on the rodeo action in a slightly “downsized” version of riding bucking horses called Mutton Bustin’ — where competitors try to ride sheep for as long as possible. Competition takes place both Friday and Saturday nights in the Mojave Crossing Event Center.

The event is limited to 10 children per night and free of charge to children ages 4-7. The competition begins (7:30 p.m., AZ time), children should arrive between (6:30-7 p.m., AZ time), to register and sign a release form. They may register prior to event by calling Brittany Devine at 702-535-5525, to be assigned their ride time.

Every participant receives goodies, and prizes provided by the Avi will be awarded for the top three contestants. Protective gear (helmet and vest) are provided to all riders, however, children should wear closed-toe shoes, jeans and a long shirt. No sandals or flip-flops. Spectators, including parents and additional siblings, will be charged regular admission. For sign-ups and more information, email Marketing@AviCasino.com.

TICKETS

Tickets for the Fort Mojave Classic Xtreme Bulls start at $10 per person for general admission; reserved seating is $20; Back Reserved seats are $25; Gold Buckle seating (near the chutes) is $35 and Front Gold Buckle seating is $50. With an extra $10 per person Back Reserved, Gold Buckle and Front Gold Buckle seating includes a barbecue package.

Tickets for the Fort Mojave Classic Xtreme Bulls event can be purchased by visiting AviCasino.com or Yapsody.com.

XTREME BULLS

Mojave Crossing Event Center (Across the river from the Avi)

Friday-Saturday, March 2-3 (7:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m. AZ time)

