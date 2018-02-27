Walk & Roll

It’s that time of year when area walkers get ready to enjoy a good stretch of the legs by participating in the Connie Davis 5K Walk and Roll for Cancer on Saturday, March 3.

It’s a time when individuals, friends, families, co-workers, survivors, and those walking in support of others come together to honor those who are no longer with us. It is an opportunity for everyone to gather in unity to make a difference. The hope is that one day soon events like this will no longer be necessary because a cure will be discovered.

Sponsored by the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, the fifth annual fundraising walk takes place in the scenic desert area of Pyramid Canyon of the Colorado River Heritage Greenway Park and Trails.

The start and finish line is the Day Use area of the park, below Davis Dam in Laughlin.

Last year’s event saw more than 300 participants and organizers are hoping to see 400 walkers at this year’s event. The walk is open to everyone.

The event, regularly held on the first Saturday in March, was renamed in honor of Connie Davis, the long-time executive director of the chamber, who passed away in August 2016, after her very long battle with cancer.

The event is open to everyone, regardless of age or ability.

Having fun and showing your silly side is encouraged, since many walkers set up teams and do things to make themselves stand out such as wearing funny hats or headbands, special shirts, ribbons, signs or stickers on their bodies to illustrate who they are walking in honor of, and more.

Registration is $25 per person and those who want to participate can register the day of the event (8 a.m., with the 5K getting underway at 9 a.m.). Registration fees include a T-shirt and goodie bag (while supplies last), and a free picnic lunch will be provided. Music will be provided by Billy Kay, and there will be raffles.

One hundred percent of the funds raised are donated to The River Fund, Inc. Cancer Connection, keeping the money in the area to help residents.

For those unable to walk that day, the chamber also will accept cash or check donations for the Cancer Connection. Please make checks out to the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, as they will be making one complete donation as a result of the event.

To register or for more information, call the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce at 702-298-2214, ext. 0.

CONNIE DAVIS 5K WALK & ROLL

Pyramid Canyon Day Use Park

Saturday, March 3 (registration at 8 a.m., walk begins at 9 a.m.)

Registration $25 per person