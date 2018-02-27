Casino Cookbook: Saltgrass Steakhouse

A fine dining establishment within the Golden Nugget Laughlin, Saltgrass Steakhouse is a force to be reckoned with. It’s hard to beat their signature steaks, but they have delicious poultry and seafood options as well!

This “Texas to the bone” restaurant is part of a chain that began in Houston. Its name comes from the legendary Saltgrass Trail that the longhorns traveled along to market.

Known for their Certified Angus Beef, it was a given that the crew at Saltgrass Laughlin make one of their mouthwatering steaks for us. Thus, the first item on the menu was a Filet Oscar.

They take a center-cut tenderloin and season it with their special Saltgrass 7 Spice. All of their steaks get a shake of the spice before hitting the grill, as the flavor is unbeatable! You may purchase a bottle of the seasoning from the restaurant to bring the flavor home to your own kitchen.

A basic cooking guide for a one-inch cut of meat is to heat your skillet to medium-high and cook each side for about six minutes for a medium-done steak.

While your steak is cooking you can prepare the crab and side for your dish. Grease a small skillet with a tablespoon of butter and heat your burner to medium-high. Place asparagus spears in the pan and season as you wish. Cook the asparagus for about five minutes, then take them out of the skillet and cover to keep warm. Next place your jumbo lump crab meat in the skillet and cook for about three minutes until warm.

Take your steaks off the stove and top them with the crab and a lemon butter mixture. Plate your filet with asparagus on the side and you are finished with the first entrée!

Honey Sriracha Chicken was the second specialty we tried. To recreate this dish you will begin by stuffing a chicken breast with jalapeno cream cheese. Next wrap the chicken completely with bacon and coat it with honey and sriracha sauce. A general rule for cooking a boneless chicken breast is 30-35 minutes with your oven temperature set at 375 degrees.

While your chicken is baking, you can prepare your side. At Saltgrass, brussel sprouts accompany the chicken. You may choose to bake or fry the brussel sprouts. If frying, place the sprouts in a skillet with a little olive oil. Season them with pepper and salt and cook on medium-high for 10-12 minutes.

If you want to bake them in the oven, you can place them alongside your chicken for the same amount of time as it will bake, and add oil and seasoning as you wish.

If you would like to serve a cocktail with this meal, see our Mixology section below with two recipes, also from Saltgrass Steakhouse.

MIXOLOGY

Grilled Pineapple Margarita

The base of this cocktail is Don Julio Reposado Tequila. Add in Cointreau Orange Liqueur for an extra kick. Next in the mix is Liber and Co. pineapple gum syrup, and finish with fresh pineapple and lime juices.

Shake the mixture well and serve it over ice, with a grilled pineapple ring to garnish the glass.

Tropical Sangria

This light and fruity wine mixer is a combination of Absolut Vodka, Malibu Coconut Rum, and Moscato. Finish the blend with ginger ale and pineapple, cranberry, and orange juices to taste.

With temperatures soon to be rising, this refreshing cocktail will surely be a hit at your next get together!