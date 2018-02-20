Cash in Character

Just about anyone could practice a few hip gyrations, wear a pompadour wig and flashy jumpsuit and put together a tribute to Elvis. There are a lot of guys out there doing that very thing whether they look and sound like him or not. Some of these portrayals come off as cartoonish and disrespectful, so it takes time to weed out the bad for those nuggets of good.

Johnny Cash portrayals, however, don’t seem to have that particular problem. He commanded and earned the kind of serious respect that continues long after his passing. Sure they might include the kind of fun Cash used to have, but that attitude would also be expected. Artists who have taken on the character understand that, knowing full-well his fans would expect nothing less.

When “The Man in Black” show starring Shawn Barker first played Laughlin about 11 years ago, the cast included a link to the original “Man in Black” when Johnny Cash’s Tennessee Three drummer, W.S. “Fluke” Holland, shared the stage with Barker. That was a testimonial to end testimonials. If “Fluke” Holland thought enough of Barker’s portrayal of his dear departed friend to agree to do these few select shows, then who was anyone else to argue?

Holland’s appearance with Barker was a special engagement. The drummer wanted to get one more chance to play with as close as he could get to Johnny Cash before hanging up the sticks for good.

Barker took the complement to heart and has continued on with his portrayal of Cash ever since. In the process, Barker has created a circle of his own fans who embrace his take on one of American music’s biggest icons. That take is a retro peek at Cash — that is, Barker delivers the music as a young Johnny Cash would do it. An ironic move considering his tribute artist career started with his portrayal of Elvis Presley — but his cosmic arrow seemed to be pointing him in the Cash direction long before he even considered the idea.

Like any young person his age, Barker was a big fan of the rock music, popular in the early ’80s and ’90s, but also loved the early music he heard his parents listening to. Bands like Jay and the Americans, Buddy Holly and the Crickets, acts like Roy Orbison, and of course Johnny Cash, and Elvis were favorites on the long drives to Arkansas for a family vacation.

“One year, on a whim, I decided to dress like Elvis for Halloween. People at work were taken aback,” Barker told the Laughlin entertainer. “Based on their reaction, I entered an Elvis impersonator contest and won. That led to an Elvis tribute I did for five years.

“I then answered a casting call for a Broadway play about ‘The Million Dollar Quartet,’ the famous jam session at Sun Records (with Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis). They were casting Elvis and wanted me to audition for the role, but they also wanted me to try out as each person in the play to see what my range was,” he added. “They surprised me when they wanted to cast me as Johnny Cash.

“From that, I started making calls asking if I could make a living as Johnny Cash. I didn’t know anybody my age who was performing as a young Johnny Cash. The movie ‘Walk the Line’ was getting ready to hit theaters. My manager, Kurt Brown, started making calls. Within 10 minutes he was booking what are now ‘The Man in Black Shows.’ It grew from that, turning it into what it is now. I think it’s the biggest tribute to Johnny Cash out there.”

While Barker takes on the younger Cash persona for the show, he doesn’t limit the music to that one era.

“We’ll cover all of Johnny’s music — from the beginning of his career to the later stuff he did with producer Rick Rubin. But we’re doing the later songs the way Johnny might have performed them in his prime, when he was about 30 years old. We include the last song he recorded, ‘Hurt,’ but we don’t try to age me or change my look. I don’t change costumes. It’s what it was like to see Johnny live. This show is different from any tribute show — it’s really more like seeing a concert.

“One of the things people always mention is how it brings back memories to a lot of people who had the opportunity to see Johnny Cash in person when he was younger. That is what a tribute show is all about,” he said.

Barker brings a group of top-notch musicians with him.

“I really, really have the top musicians I could find,” he said. “The band is so great and it’s one of the big things in my show. People are always talking about the band and how good they are. We’ve never, ever done a track show. You don’t get the feel for what it was like if everything is on tracks. There’s no energy behind a track show. It’s not cheap to do a band show, but I think this is one of the best tribute bands out there.

“I have two backup female singers,” he added. “No one actually portrays June Carter. The two ladies perform songs like ‘Jackson’ and other songs Johnny Cash and June Carter performed together.”

Barker’s biggest challenge wasn’t the vocals, the look or the musicianship.

“Picking and choosing which songs to play and which ones to cut was the toughest part,” he said. “We spend hours trying to decide. He had so many great songs. We’d like to do them all but it would take all night. We always miss hitting something — there’s always that one person who says, ‘you didn’t sing ‘Tennessee Flat-Top Box.’ He recorded a little over 1,500 songs and everybody’s got their favorites.”

Replicating Cash is more than simply nailing the vocals. The difference is in the details.

“Everything is important in the show, from the look, the sound — we cover every detail,” Barker said. “For example, my lead guitar player has dedicated his life to copying Johnny Cash’s style of music, down to using the same vintage guitar, amp and guitar picks to get that sound just right.

“Vocally it came pretty naturally,” he added. “The tones and other things were easy for me. Everything else took time — his look, his expressions, the way he worked himself on stage — took hours and hours of character study. I watched a lot of video, and listened to a lot of his music to study the way he said this and the inflection in his voice. That was a long study for me. It’s no different than what Joaquin Phoenix had to do for the film Walk the Line. I’m doing a character study.

“The biggest thing about him that appealed to me was he was so different than anything else out there. There was an honesty about him that never changed. I‘ve been a real big rockabilly fan, forever. I’ve looked the way I do way before high school.”

Barker doesn’t stray too far from the songs people have to hear when he plans his set list.

“There may be one or two songs that are different (from the last time I played Laughlin), but I have to keep the same songs in there because everyone expects to hear them —’Ring of Fire,’ ‘Walk The Line,’ ‘Folsom’ — so I don’t want to change it too much,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Laughlin. We always have good crowds. The Riverside has that cool nostalgic atmosphere and it’s fun to play there. Everybody in the band likes being there. We all have a good time there.”

MAN IN BLACK

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 21-25 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets