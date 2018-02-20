Ridin’ the Rails

Located about 80 miles north of Laughlin, Boulder City, NV, is bursting with sights and tours to add some excitement to your stay.

A new attraction just opened there in January to bring locals and tourists a new viewpoint of the Southwest. Rail Explorers is taking on steam as the latest and greatest way to opt outside and explore nature.

Alex Catchpoole and his wife Mary Joy Lu started the company after seeing a similar attraction in South Korea on television. Lu went to Korea in 2012 and returned home to New York with the inspiration to begin their own business, starting in the Adirondack Mountains in 2015.

What are they?

Rail Explorers are lightweight pedal carts that ride along railroad tracks without any steering necessary from the operator. Catchpoole said the carts can travel up to 20 mph traveling downhill.

Participants operate the cart completely on their own by pedaling and the use of a hand brake to stop. The carts seat either two or four guests, but can be hooked together to allow for larger groups to travel together. They have 22 explorers, accommodating 54 passengers, which makes it a great option for company team builders or other large parties.

They are very simple and safe, with hardly any training needed. A guide will give simple instructions that take about five minutes, and then you can be on your way riding the rails through the mountains. Guides will ride in a cart in front and behind the guest carts to insure safety, but their carts are not connected and they will give you plenty of space in between to ride at your own pace. It is a one-of-kind experience due to the hands-free operation that does not require any attention to stay on the track, so guests can really take in their surroundings.

Boulder City Location

Rail Explorers operates out of Rhode Island in the summer months, but they needed a second location to offer for riders in the winter months when it is too cold in the North. That’s when Catchpoole started looking in the Southwest.

He needed somewhere that stayed warm enough for an outdoor attraction during the winter, yet was too hot in the summer. This is when he laid eyes on Boulder City. There were a section of tracks used exclusively by the Nevada State Railroad Museum for excursion rides, so he made a deal to partner with the Nevada Southern Railway to bring more economic development to the area.

“When the opportunity came to head west to the warmth of Nevada, it was great,” Catchpoole said. “It’s been awesome offering this experience that people will remember forever.”

The Rail Explorers ride begins at the train boarding station at the Nevada State Railroad Museum. Riders pedal for around 3.5 miles until they near the end of the tracks.

The train will follow shortly after the last group of riders has left for their tour and will pick them up at the end point, delivering them back to the station.

The ride is mostly downhill but ends with an uphill portion to get your blood pumping. You will ride parallel to US Highway 93, which gives an interesting perspective of a trip locals have driven many times, yet never got to sit back and enjoy the scenery. You may even catch a glimpse of some wildlife along the way!

Boulder City tours will be available through the end of April, then the carts will be transported back to Rhode Island for the summer months. Catchpoole said he then plans to start things back up in Boulder City in November.

The Future

Catchpoole said his dream is to have Rail Explorer locations all across the country. They are opening a new location in New York later this year.

“There’s tens of thousands of miles of rail out there that’s completely unused, and some of the areas are incredibly beautiful,” Catchpoole said. “This can be a great opportunity to bring commerce to these areas.”

He said there are also plans to extend the tracks in Boulder City across Highway 93 making for a longer ride. For more information and to book tours, visit RailExplorers.net.

The Train

The Nevada Southern Railway excursion train offers rides every Saturday and Sunday, January-November. They depart four times a day, coinciding with the Rail Explorers schedule, and the ride lasts about 35 minutes.

The crew members are all volunteers and dress the part in vintage uniforms. They host special rides throughout the year such as Story Time on the Train, which is popular with children.

There are three display locomotives that are part of the State Railroad Museum that guests may tour for free. There is a railway post office car set up and guests can also look in the caboose, which was built in 1882, to get a look into the past.

For more information on the trains, visit NevadaSouthern.com.

Other Activities

Boulder City offers plenty of activities to keep you busy all day. Just down the street from Rail Explorers is Flightlinez, a zipline tour through Bootleg Canyon. Participants fly down four separate ziplines, covering a mile and a half of the canyon. If you are an adrenaline junkie you’ll love the speed; you can reach up to 60 mph on these lines!

The trained guides always put safety first, but work hard to make sure all guests have a fun time as well. Including a safety class to start, the entire tour time lasts around three hours.

They are open seven days a week and have morning, afternoon, sunset and moonlight tours available upon request. For more information and to book a tour, visit www.flightlinezboot

leg.com.

If ziplining wasn’t enough of a rush, Skydive Las Vegas, also located in Boulder City, offers amazing views of Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, and the Las Vegas Strip all while you are free-falling at 120 mph! They are open daily; tours can be booked at www.skydivelasvegas.com.

Just about any outdoor activity you can imagine is available in Boulder City, including kayak and rafting tours, ATV tours, helicopter rides, hiking, a historical walking tour, and every second Saturday of the month the Boulder City Chamber hosts the “Best Dam Wine Walk.” Of course if you haven’t been to Hoover Dam yet, that is a must-see during your stay as well.

Boulder City is home to more attractions and events than you may think, many of which you cannot find anywhere else in the area, making it the perfect destination spot for a day trip during your vacation.