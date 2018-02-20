Best Bites

If you like sipping martinis that are shaken, not stirred, while tapping into your inner 007, perhaps the 8th annual Taste of Bullhead “Puttin’ on the Ritz” is the place to be.

It’s Monte Carlo night, and Bond, James Bond, is this year’s theme. Bond’s love of the gaming tables, fast cars, clever gadgets and beautiful women all combine in one night of fun, fantasy, and food in what the Bullhead Area Chamber Ambassadors create as one big “thank you.”

Planned for Saturday, February 24 (doors open 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. NV; 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., AZ), within the Avi Resort & Casino’s Grand Ballroom, tickets are $40 single, $75 couple.

Everyone is encouraged to dress the part of Britain’s favorite spy, with gentlemen sporting formal attire and ladies in their best “femme fatale” evening wear. Those who attend should be at least 21 or older.

Participating chamber member businesses compete to win in several different categories.

The event features a sampling of foods offered by more than a dozen restaurants from Bullhead City and the surrounding area, as well as Laughlin casino restaurants. In addition to the sampling of foods, there will be a silent auction, cash and alcohol raffles, live music and more.

Some eateries include the Avi Resort & Casino, Black Bear Diner, CoVeu, Firehouse Coffee Company, Pixie Dust Treats, Our Sweet Studio, Chartwells (Colorado River Union High School District schools), El Palacio, Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall, Slate at Laughlin Ranch, Cornucopia Catering, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Valley View Medical Center.

People can wander around and get samplings of the different items, and there will be plenty to choose from.

Some restaurants will have an entrée, some will be offering desserts and some will have appetizers. Those three food offerings are up for awards for “best of,” along with an award for the ‘ritziest’ booth. And because the theme this year is Monte Carlo/James Bond, categories for the best-dressed male and female have been added.

The Ambassadors are the core volunteer group of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce and many area businesses have stepped up to the plate to support the event as well as the chamber.

“This event is actually a thank you from the Ambassadors, thanking our members for being part of the chamber and supporting our chamber businesses,” said Chelsie Carter, social media and membership coordinator. “It’s also their way of starting out the year.”

This popular “Puttin’ on the Ritz” event still has a limited amount of tickets for individuals and couples available but is expected to sell out. To reserve tickets, call the Bullhead Area Chamber at 928-754-4121.

Performing live music for the event will be popular husband and wife duo, Kid and Nic, a.k.a. Nicole and Kirk Tracy.

The Kid and Nic Show keeps the crowd dancing, singing and laughing along as they perform pop, rock, dance, oldies, current and classic country, ’80s hits, Latin, funk, swing, blues, jazz and reggae.

The show also features some fun “theme” medleys of songs from movies such as Grease, The Blues Brothers and Animal House. These medleys are performed complete with costumes as well.

Since the formation of this husband and wife led band in 1997, Kid and Nic take their audiences on a trip across the landscape of American music and comedy for a show that provides a lot of laughs, great danceable music and a whole lot of fun.

TASTE OF BULLHEAD

The Grand Ballroom at the Avi

Saturday, Feb. 24 (4:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. NV)

Tickets $40 single, $75 for couples