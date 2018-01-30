After a nail-biter finish and one blowout, Super Bowl LII is officially set and it’s going to be a rematch of a game that took place not quite 15 years ago, pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots.

The game takes place in the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will be broadcast on NBC, on Sunday, Feb. 4. Kick off time is (4:30 p.m. AZ time; 3:30 p.m. NV time).

Justin Timberlake is slated to perform at halftime, his first time returning to the stage since his infamous 2004 performance with Janet Jackson. P!nk will be singing the National Anthem to start the game.

While 50-yard-line seats to the biggest sporting event of the year will set you back a pretty penny for those fans who are actually attending and physically sitting in the middle of Minnesota’s winter, the even better experience could very well be sitting in the warm comfort of your favorite Laughlin casino, watching the Big Game on giant TVs in just about every corner of every resort.

In addition to being able to watch the game from any bar stool, sports book and gaming room on the river, several casinos are having Big Game parties with food and drink specials, and in some cases, hotel stays and/or giveaways based on player loyalty.

Sure, throwing your own Super Bowl party is fun for you and your friends. However, attending those at the various casinos could save you the hassle of cooking and cleaning. Just “food” for thought.

Here’s what’s on tap that we know about, however, things may change at the last minute…

AVI RESORT & CASINO

The Avi is showing the Big Game in the Grand Ballroom. Admission is $25 per person or $40 per couple and includes entry into the Grand Ballroom, one free drink per person, unlimited stadium style food, merchandise drawings during the game, two full bars and drink specials, and additional TVs and projector screens set up in the ballroom. Doors open (2 p.m., NV time).

Tickets can be purchased on Yapsody or at myAdvantage Club. When purchasing tickets through Yapsody, guests will need to use code COUPLE to receive $5 discount for the Big Game ticket. This only applies to the purchase of two tickets.

If guests want to include a hotel stay, they may visit the Avi website and purchase Big Game tickets through Yapsody to receive their discounted room code. Players need to mention code YAPSODY when calling hotel reservations to receive discounted hotel rates and show ticket receipt. The hotel and game package includes Big Game tickets, one free drink per person, unlimited stadium style food in the Grand Ballroom, and merchandise drawings during the game.

The game also will be shown in the ArrowWeed Lounge on a projector screen and all TVs in the lounge. Drink specials also will be offered.

TROPICANA LAUGHLIN

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 2, players can get official licensed Big Game T-shirts by earning 1,000 base points on their Trop Advantage Card. Swipe at the Trop Advantage Kiosk for voucher and redeem at Event Registration (8 a.m.-2 p.m., or 6 p.m.-10 p.m.). Swipe no later than 9:30 p.m. for voucher. While supplies last, limit one per person per account.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 4, earn 10 base points on your Trop Advantage card and get a Trop Laughlin Prop Bet Card. Swipe at the Trop Advantage Kiosk for voucher and complete the Tropicana Laughlin Prop Bet Card (five questions). Then take the prop bet card and voucher to the Trop Advantage Center by 2 p.m. the same day. Receive 2x multiplier for each correct answer, up to 10x multiplier. Multiplier applied to reel and stand alone keno play on Sunday, Feb. 4 only. Must be a Trop Advantage member to participate. Prop Bet Card must be accompanied by redemption voucher. Applying for a Trop Advantage Card is free and only takes a few minutes.

Then gear up and get your game face on to watch the Big Game in Tango’s Lounge on a high-definition television screen. Must be 21 or older to watch the game inside the lounge.

Enjoy food and drink specials during game day, served about an hour prior to the start of the game until the game ends.

Drink specials include 32 oz. draft beer pitchers (Bud Light or Shock Top) $7; Bud Party Bucket (5 Bud or Bud Light Long Necks) $15; spicy beery bloody Mary $5; and Jell-O shots $2.50.

Snacks in Tango’s include cheeseburgers $3; mac & cheese bites $2.50; hot pretzel $2.50; jalapeño poppers $3; buttered popcorn $2.50. Party bucket combo includes 5 beers in a bucket, 2 cheeseburgers, 2 pretzels for $25;

The Poolside Café is serving up Big Game specials Sunday, Feb. 4 only (starting 11 a.m., until game is over) including 14 inch pizza (cheese or pepperoni) $12; pizza by the slice $2.99; turkey or ham sub $5.99; potato skins with bacon, cheddar, sour cream, green onions $5.99; buffalo or BBQ wings $6.99; and spinach & artichoke bread bowl dip with bagel chips $5.99.

Roundhouse Buffet’s Sunday, Feb. 4 dinner buffet (4 p.m.-9 p.m.) will have the special price of $12.59 for players with the Green Trop Advantage Card. Along with buffet favorites, Big Game special additions will include chicken wings, hot dogs, bratwurst and toppings, salt & pepper crusted beef, roast turkey and more.

COLORADO BELLE/ EDGEWATER

Both the Edgewater and Colorado Belle are offering the “Ultimate Man Cave Party Packages” combining hotel stays with special Big Game viewing areas.

Two and three-night packages include entry for two people, two T-shirts, complimentary stadium food and complimentary beverages with a choice of resorts to stay at.

Guests staying at the Colorado Belle will watch the game on the “D Deck,” while those staying at the Edgewater will watch the game in the E Center. Call 800-677-4837 for reservations. For the three-night stay option, mention offer code: P3UMC18; for the two-night stay, mention offer code: P2UMC18. Hotel stay prices are subject to last minute changes.

HARRAH’S LAUGHLIN

Football fans have three party options when it comes to where they want to watch the Big Game — the Sports Lounge, Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho Patio or Smashburger. There’s no cover charge and people will be able to see the game on a massive 180-inch screen in the Sports Viewing Room, with food and drink specials, and product giveaways each quarter.

Guy Fieri’s pre-game party starts (2:30 p.m.).

AQUARIUS CASINO RESORT

The Big Game will be shown in Splash and is open to the public.

The resort also has a room package available that gives access to the viewing of the game in the buffet with food and beverage coupons.

For more information, visit the Aquarius website: AquariusCasinoResort.com.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Watch the Big Game on a giant 24 ft. television screen or on one of the 42 other television screens, while enjoying food at special prices and a bucket of six Bud Lights for $15 in the Laughlin River Lodge’s Bourbon Street Casino. Guests receive one game token for every dollar spent on food and drinks, try some of the 12 different hurricane flavors.

Food items include hot dogs, sandwiches, token pickles, bayou nuggets (a.k.a. “alligator bites”), nachos, fries and po’ boys.

GOLDEN NUGGET LAUGHLIN

The Golden Nugget Laughlin will host a Big Game party in the Gold Room. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by calling 800-955-7568. The party kicks off (2 p.m.). Stadium style food will be served and partygoers will receive commemorative T-shirts and hats.