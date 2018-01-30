This time of year sports fans look forward to the biggest event of the year, and area residents look forward to another popular event, both of which happen about the same time, which is no accident.

We’re talking about the Super Bowl, of course, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River Bids for Kids Auction. Super Bowl LII is Sunday, Feb. 4, but Friday, Feb. 2 is all about kids and raising money to continue successful programs that help them and nurture them to become successful adults.

Bids for Kids is an event that started more than 25 years ago and continues to be one of the most well attended community events on the river. The community regularly gets behind this popular event because it not only benefits hundreds of area school children through the clubs’ many development programs, but because it is a fun night out with numerous things to be bid on and won.

Presented by Horizon Community Bank, the event is the club’s largest, longest running, and most successful fundraiser of the year and will be held at the Aquarius Casino Resort (beginning at 5 p.m. NV time; 6 p.m. AZ).

“We are so excited about this year’s event,” said Autumn Boyle-Robinson, the clubs’ CEO. “We have more than 300 items up for grabs.

“This year marks the clubs’ 30th anniversary and we’re gearing up for growth,” she added. “This last summer our daily attendance more than doubled to more than 400 kids per day.

“We know that there are kids who need us and we want to make sure that we are there to provide a safe place, a meal, and strong positive mentors. In 2018, we will be opening up a Teen Center, and we are working extremely hard to open a Fort Mohave club.

“The Bids for Kids Auction is our largest fundraiser,” she said. “Without these funds, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.

“Funds from this event go to support our club in Bullhead City and our club in Laughlin,” explains Boyle-Robinson. “We provide after school programs as well as summer day camps for about 1,100 students. We focus on sports, educational programs, leadership training, character building and the arts.”

What started out as a predominantly sports memorabilia themed auction because of the scheduling during Super Bowl weekend, has grown into an event that also includes so much more. From trips and travel adventures to services, from fun items to the unusual. Not knowing what might be available for auction is part of the fun.

“Some of our sports items include a Mike Trout framed and autographed jersey, a Devin Booker signed and framed jersey, a Corey Seager autographed and framed jersey and many more.

“We have concert tickets for upcoming concerts at the Laughlin Event Center such as Chris Stapleton, Alabama, Rod Stewart and Luke Bryan.

“There are also Disneyland tickets, Grand Canyon Caverns packages, an African safari, tickets to the Diamondbacks’ games, Golden Knights tickets, tires…there is truly something for everyone,” she said.

The event is billed as an auction but it is two auctions, in fact. One form of auction is the live variety offered in a traditional way. The second auction is a silent auction with bidders going about the room and making their bids on each item with the final highest bid winning the item.

In past auctions, attendees may register electronically upon arrival and are assigned a bidder and paddle number. When the event is over, they may then check out with any items they’ve won through either the silent or live auctions in the system to be purchased on site and then have those items in hand.

“Brian Ogier will be our live auctioneer and our master of ceremonies is Craig Powers from radio station K-Flag Country,” Boyle-Robinson said.

Another element to the evening will be the kid art that will be up for auction.

“Everybody loves to bid for our kid art,” adds Boyle-Robinson about some of the most unique items up for bid. “We have the students in the club collaborate together on some beautiful art pieces. We have some amazing pottery, paintings and collages.”

In keeping with the sports theme, there will be a surprise half-time show.

Tickets…

Presale tickets to the auction are $40; $45 at the door (if there are any left). Tables of 10 people can be reserved for $400; VIP tables are available. Admission includes an Italian dinner.

For more information, to donate items or to purchase tickets call 928-763-1411.

BIDS FOR KIDS

Aquarius Pavilion

Friday, Feb. 2 (5 p.m. NV)

See story for ticket prices