Comical Characters

Las Vegas was built on chances and challenges—from everyday people taking a chance on a slot machine to casinos taking chances on entertainers. It’s also a place that caters to a wide variety of entertainment tastes, often changing with fads of the day without much in the way of permanence for performers. So any show that survives all of that in the ever-changing climate has to have something going for it in the first place. A few years ago, the Mirage took a chance on what was known in show biz terms as a “novelty” act. They turned their showroom over to Terry Fator and his puppets. They saw how big he became on the biggest TV show going when he stomped the competition on “America’s Got Talent.” But even given that talent show success, it would seem a tough sell for an entertainment director to tell casino bosses they just have to give a ventriloquist his own theater, especially when he recently had been plying the county and state fair circuit not that long before finding his niche as a puppet master.

But that’s what happened.

Whoever thought of booking Fator was right on the mark. His combination of ventriloquism, comedy and singing impressions was a truly feel good show in a town based on being entertained. He quickly became a “must see” Vegas act, so much so, his show won four top spots in the 2013 Las Vegas Review Journal’s Best of Las Vegas Awards—”Best Show,” “Best All Around Performer,” “Best Impersonator” and “Best Overall Show.” The novelty of his show hasn’t tarnished one bit and it continues to be a must-see show on The Strip.

Fator came to Laughlin in 2008, just after signing his mega deal with the Mirage. He was a guy who could barely believe how his life had changed in just a few short months after years of struggling to make it. He still had stars in his eyes and was just thrilled to be working. We’ve talked to him many times since and one thing hasn’t changed — he is always as nice as can be.

Once again we talked to Fator about his characters, his career and the show he brings to the Edgewater’s E Center on Saturday, Jan. 27. Here’s his take…

Your show in Vegas is still going strong. The thing about what you and Jeff Dunham do defies explanation. But your puppets get away with saying things you two would not. How do you explain it?

Yeah, they do get away with a lot and it’s wonderful. As long as I keep things fresh and new and have new ideas, I really feel like my audiences are going to continue coming to see the show. So I just try to keep things exciting and new and fresh. I’m constantly writing new material and new stuff, I just wrote a couple of new jokes about things that are in the news nowadays. People talk about the fact that my show is very relevant in what you see in the news, so I’m going to have jokes about what you’re seeing in the news. I try to keep that up.

Explain your love affair with Laughlin.

It’s only 90 minutes from here, and I’m so grateful the Mirage lets me do that because typically they wouldn’t let me come so close, but I just love the area and I love the people so much. It’s just a nice memory. The years I played there as a house band, oh man, how times have changed. I think I was playing from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. when I played there, before I started headlining. One of the first real inspirations I got that I could be more than just the house band, I went to see Ronn Lucas there in Laughlin. Watching him when he was headlining show in the evening, oh, man, talk about inspiring. Ronn is such a big inspiration for me, and just love him. Boy, watching him do his show, just got me excited about one day headlining a show. It was about 10 years after seeing him that I was finally able to become a headliner, but man, I am just grateful that it did happen for me.

Talk about the show this time.

I do have some dialogue, but I’ve kind of evolved the show to be less dialogue and more puppets and more performances, so I do whatever I feel. I write for my audiences, but I also write for what I’m feeling at the time and what I think my audiences are going to enjoy. And so I’ll have some different characters, and some different routines and some new stuff and a lot of new songs.

You have a Donald Trump puppet now. How do you get around some of his colorful language talked about in the news?

I do have a Donald Trump character and it’s been kind of hard not saying the “S” word this week because that’s all CNN is saying these days. I think they say it 100 times a day. I finally figured out a way to talk about it without saying the word. I’ve been trying to figure it out and I finally figured out a really funny joke but I can’t tell you because I want to surprise the audience with it. I’ll have my Donald Trump character with me in Laughlin and I’ll make sure I do the joke when I’m there.

How’s Winston these days?

Winston’s wonderful of course, we just did an interview with WGN in Chicago, and Winston is always Winston, he’s adorable. He’s my favorite character. It’s hilarious, people always ask, “Is it like you’re comparing your children?” No, they’re puppets, and they don’t have feelings and they’re not going to get their feelings hurt. I certainly can. When you create a character, you do have an emotional relationship with that character because you created it and I do love all my characters in a sense they are my creations. But I don’t mind rating them. Winston’s my favorite character. My sentimental favorite is Walter T. Airdale, my cowboy puppet, because he was my very first professional puppet. I got him when I was 18 and I’m still using him. My favorite to perform is probably Maynard Thompkins, the Elvis impersonator or possibly Duggie Scott Walker because he’s fun. Those are the ones I have a lot of fun with. It’s just a blast to play with these characters.

Maynard performing Aaron Neville was pretty impressive.

His whole character was one of my more —if I do say so myself, and I don’t like to pat myself on the back — brilliant ideas. The funny thing is, it took me four to five years to create that character. I originally got him because I wanted to do some Elvis songs in my show and I just could not. This was back when I had my band, and I just could not come up with anything I felt was entertaining or funny about his character. Then when I finally came up with the idea that he’s the only Elvis impersonator in the world that doesn’t know any Elvis songs, it was like that was really funny. It’s so much fun to do him, because he has such an attitude.

We lost some heavy-hitters like Glen Campbell, Mel Tillis, etc. Do you do any tributes to any of these guys?

I don’t, but I am creating more characters that have passed away. I created a David Bowie character in 2016, when he passed on, and the reason I’m doing this is because I’m finding that people are very drawn to the fact that they can see these characters through puppets and that I can recreate their voices. One of my favorite stories, when I was on “America’s Got Talent,” Winston the Impersonating Turtle sang Roy Orbison, and I got an email from Roy Orbison’s wife thanking me for allowing her to hear her husband’s voice again. What an honor. But I think that’s what has captured the hearts of so many people and why I won the show, and why I’ve been continually successful here in Vegas. Once we lose these people, they’re gone forever, but then you can come and hear their voices again and see them again through the magic and the illusion and the whimsy of my show.

What happens next in the dream or is this it?

No, I do have a dream. I’d like to do television and we’re working on three television ideas and we’re working with some producers in Hollywood. We’re very excited about the future of that. I’m loving what I’m doing, so everything else I do. The icing on the cake is obviously my show at the Mirage, and then the cherries are getting to come to places like Laughlin and perform, but boy, it sure would be a lot of fun to get a TV show. We’re very excited to be back in Laughlin to see all my wonderful friends and fans there and we’ll bring some fun stuff for you.

TERRY FATOR

The E Center at the Edgewater

Saturday, Jan. 27 (8 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets