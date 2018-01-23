Tricks of the Trade

Many a magician goes with the philosophy that if big is better, then “over-the-top crazy” is the wow factor worth pursuing with vigor. If one guy can make a car appear, someone else magically produces a helicopter. Some of their contraptions include fire or water to create the element of danger to add suspense to an illusion. Some magicians love their exotic animals. Then there are those illusionists who make entire buildings and landmarks disappear — and there is room in this world for all of them.

Clever is clever no matter how big or small the illusion or which direction a magician chooses to take his craft. Johnny Ace Palmer has devoted a lifetime to practicing magic. He prefers “up close and personal” magic, where some of his audience members are standing right beside him on stage or surrounding him at a table, experiencing a different kind of wow factor — that of being close enough to experience the illusion but not being able to figure out how he did it.

Because of his passion and chosen magical path, Palmer had to work a little harder to prove he deserved his place among the best in the business. He has accomplished feats no other magician has been able to do. His precision with sleight-of-hand illusions earned him some of the highest honors in magic.

In the summer of 1988 in the Netherlands, he became the first and only close-up magician in the history of the International Federation of Magic Societies’ World Congress of Magic, to capture the World Championship title against magicians from 47 countries, across all eight categories of the competition, even against stage magicians who traditionally dominate the contest. But Palmer, a young close-up magician from Warren, Ohio, combined his warm personality with his mastery of sleight-of-hand skills, along with the theatrical elements of the stage, and turned the magic world upside down in Hague, Holland, becoming the only close-up magician in history to capture the title.

Palmer’s other achievements in magic include being voted Best Close-Up Magician at the Magic Castle in Hollywood two years in a row (1987, 1988), and lecturer of the Year (1996, 1999). He is also the only magician to receive both the International Brotherhood of Magicians’ Gold Cups Award of Excellence (1983) and the Society of American Magicians’ (SAM) Gold Medal Award of Honor (1986).

In 1998, the Society of American Magicians awarded him another honor: the Ben Chavez Memorial Trophy.

He has performed all over the world in a wide variety of venues, including Disney’s California Adventures grand opening; Disneyland Resort for the Halloween season; Mostly Magic in New York City; Magic Island in Houston; and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Palmer’s television appearances include “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “Dick Clark Presents…,” “The World’s Greatest Magicians at the Magic Castle,” “Life Styles with Regis Philbin,” the “Jerry Lewis’ MDA Labor Day Telethon,” and more.

We talked with Johnny Ace Palmer via a phone interview about his career, his magic and the show he brings to the Avi Resort & Casino’s Grand Ballroom on Friday, Jan. 26. Here’s his take…

Was there a defining moment when you first got interested in magic?

For me, it was when I learned my first card trick when I was four years old. I always sought out magic, and loved magic and pursued it. My family said I got interested when I was a baby and my grandfather hid a coin from me. I think he either hid it in his curly hair or in his pocket or behind his ear, and I saw him do that with the other grandkids. I was the first grandkid, but I don’t really remember him doing that because I was a baby. They say that’s what got me interested and that’s when I really started liking it and went about seeking out magic, but when people ask me how long I’ve been doing it, I like to say since conception, ’cause that’s what I was put on Earth to do.

How did you go about learning your craft?

There’s not any really one special way. I learned every way I could because it’s what I’ve always wanted to do, so I learned from books, I learned from magic magazines — the magic clubs have magazines that come out monthly, and I joined several magic clubs actually. I started going to magic conventions, and I started being in contests when I was 17. When I was 16, I saw a couple guys from my local Youngstown, Ohio magic club in a magic contest in Washington, D.C. and I thought, “Wow, two guys from Ohio in a national competition, what a cool thing, I’m going to be in the contest next year.”

So I went out the next year from Ohio, for my first trip to California, out to San Diego, and I was in the competition. They told me I was going to win the competition. I said, “That really wasn’t my goal, my goal is to just be in the contest.” And then I won it, so that really set me on the path of competitions because I figured if I could win a competition without even trying, what if I tried? I started trying and I entered the adult category and through persistence and repetitive attempts, I finally won the International Brotherhood of Magicians Gold Cups Award of Excellence, and I won that in Honolulu, after being in the competition for the fourth time and that set me on the track. You would think that would be the end because it was kind of like walking on the moon, because I did three major things that summer. I graduated from college and then I won that competition in July and then in September, I performed for the first time at the Magic Castle, as a direct result of winning that competition. I’ve done that every year for many years since then.

Why this particular brand of magic and why does it appeal to you?

I like all magic and I think all the magicians have their own little special thing they like to do. I especially like the close-up, sleight-of-hand magic for many reasons. For one, it’s up close and personal and people can appreciate it a whole lot and it takes practice and skill. I have the type of personality that’s a competent personality. I like to do things right. I think if things are done right, everything’s going to be okay and I know that’s not necessarily true, but that’s how I feel. I like to drive because I like to stay between the lines, I like to mow the lawn because it turns out just right, and I really like doing sleight-of-hand magic. I like starting the process of learning a card trick and working on it and working on it until it gets good, until it’s the best it can be, and then I try to make it even better than that.

How does the close-up magic translate to a bigger stage for a bigger audience?

Most of my magic plays big because it’s based on the reaction of the people that are included and I like to make the show interactive and involve everyone in the audience. I bring people up on the stage and we’ll do some magic that isn’t just sleight-of-hand, close-up magic — that can be performed at arm’s length — that’s what close-up magic is. It’s also magic that can be seen on a stage in front of an audience of 500 easily. I get to do shows in bigger venues quite often now. One recently was at a casino in Baton Rouge. I did a show for 250 people on a stage and I had eight people come up on the stage to help me pull a real life rabbit out of the hat. That was so much fun. We had a great time.

A lot of magicians have stopped with the animals, mostly exotics for various reasons. But at least when people see a bunny, they’re like, “awe.”

You know, it’s what people think of when they think of magic, is pulling a rabbit out of a hat. But not very many people do that. It’s very uncommon to actually see it live. So that’s one of the things I’m really looking forward to presenting. I’ve studied it all my life and it’s one of my favorite illusions to do.

Do you create all of your own illusions?

I wouldn’t consider myself an inventor or creator of magic. But when you do magic for a long time, and you do some of the tricks often enough, you develop little twists that are your own, and sometimes a trick will come out that’s totally your own. Sometimes it’s because you go, “what would happen if I did this?” and you do it and it works and all of a sudden you’ve invented a trick.

Talk about the show you’re bringing to the Avi.

I’ll be performing the stand-up comedy version of my show.

It will have the rabbit out of the hat and I’ll invite people to the stage to help me with that. Then I’ll invite people up to see a coin trick and a card trick and those are two things that traditionally are not performed in a big theater on a stage. A lot of it will play big because it will rely on the reaction of the person who comes on stage and I know how to present it to a big group. Those are the sleight-of-hand tricks.

I’ll do magic with scarves, I’ll do magic with real live white doves and a special trick with cups and balls that’s my signature piece that I’ve done in my strolling magic, in my close-up show and my standup show for a very long time. There will be three ladies from the audience that will join me for that trick.

The most important thing I would like to see happen on that Friday night in Laughlin, my first time to Laughlin, is that anybody who shows up, we all just have a good time, and laugh and clap and just enjoy the night.

So where does the comedy fit in?

Well, you know comedy is a good tool for magic, in the sense if you make people laugh at a certain point, you can do things that you couldn’t do if you didn’t make ’em laugh. So it helps in the technique of magic and also, in my opinion, helps people relax, and have fun and just enjoy the magic more. I think it’s gotta be fun and funny at the same time.

JOHNNY ACE PALMER

Grand Ballroom at the Avi

Friday, Jan. 26 (7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets