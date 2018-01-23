Standing the Test of Time

If you loved those sharp-dressed men of the Motown era with smooth vocals and slick moves, Stone Soul’s “Motown Revisited” show is the place to once again experience timeless music delivered with style and class at the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater Saturday, Jan. 27.

The show combines all the elements of the era that forever changed the musical landscape — from well-crafted songs performed with precise choreography to elegant attire and a cool attitude.

Toss in a natural energy and hints of Earth, Wind & Fire that might also find their way into a number or two.

The bottom line is good music is good music, no matter the time frame and Stone Soul takes pride in remembering every nuance of every song performed, knowing their audiences know them all, too.

So with their attention to detail ever-present, each member brings his own mad skills to the table for a feeding frenzy of talent, creating a rich sound only available in a live music setting.

Based out of Southern California, Stone Soul has been together since 2002, performing all around the state and have begun to travel bringing their music to new audiences. Now the guys are making their way to Laughlin for the first time.

“We wanted to put together a show that really takes you back to the classic soul and Motown era, when bands wore matching suits, had cool dance moves and big horn sounds,” said Matt Grey, lead vocalist and group spokesman. “It was a time when music was just really fun and we do our best to represent that era.

“Stone Soul’s very first show was Nov. 4, 2002 at BB King’s Blues Club at Universal City Walk,” he said. “We’ve been playing classic soul and Motown songs for over 15 years.

“We have performed hundreds of shows throughout the Southwest U.S.,” he added. “We’ve been the warm-up act for BB King, Stevie Wonder, The O’Jays, Diana Ross, Huey Lewis & the News, and Mary Wilson of the Supremes.

The response has been phenomenal. People love these songs and they really seem to respond to the energy we put into our shows. We truly have a great time and I think the audience senses and appreciates that.”

So who are the guys?

“We are an 8-piece band,” Grey said. “I sing lead vocals, Tom Curry is on drums, Clay Manska is on keyboards and sings vocals, David Abercrombie is on bass and sings vocals, John Nevolo plays guitar and sings vocals, Lance Richman is on alto/tenor saxophone and flute, Rex Merriweather plays trumpet, and Danny Moynahan plays alto/baritone saxophone and sings vocals.”

With the show’s title, “Motown Revisited,” of course it stands to reason the guys have lots of material to choose from. The biggest problem is how to narrow it down into one show.

“We focus on Stevie Wonder, James Brown, the Temptations, Four Tops, Otis Redding, the Isley Brothers, Smokey Robinson, Al Green and many more,” Grey said. “The James Brown songs are fan favorites because people love seeing me dance. But the biggest highlight is probably towards the end when all the momentum of the night comes to a crescendo during the last few songs. It’s quite an experience.

“And, yes we incorporate choreography into the show,” he added. “Our horn section has some pretty snazzy dance moves and the lead singer throws in some pretty impressive James Brown moves.”

The biggest reason for their continued success could very well be the sincerity with which they approach the songs.

“Presenting these songs in a way that respects the original artists is our focus and constant challenge,” Grey said.

“These songs have stood the test of time and are so universally loved that we figure ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!’ We wear the matching suits and we do our best to emulate the energy and the artistry of the classic soul and Motown era.

“I think our strong suit is that we really enjoy what we do,” he added. “It’s not just another gig/paycheck. It’s important to us that we accurately represent the classic soul and Motown era.

“And we go to great lengths to play these songs as close to the original versions as we possibly can. We respect the songs. We don’t do our own ‘thing’ with them. As a result, we often hear from people that they suspect we are lip-syncing because our versions are so close to the original versions.”

Not only are the guys gentlemen on stage, they are gentlemen off the stage, too, using their talents to benefit others.

“We are a group that likes to give back,” Grey said. “Over the years, we have aligned ourselves with various charities that do work with special needs people, senior citizens, hunger organizations, etc.

“We’ve worked to donate more than 10,000 means to FeedingAmerica.org. Most recently, we began working with the California Recreation & Parks Society to raise awareness of their ‘Parks Make Life Better!’ campaign,” he added.

“Every summer we play approximately 30 free summer concerts in public parks throughout Southern California to literally sing the praises of the many benefits our public parks provide to our communities. Our original song, ‘At The Park,’ has become sort of the unofficial theme song of the movement.”

STONE SOUL

Pavilion Theater inside the Tropicana

Saturday, Jan. 27 (8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets