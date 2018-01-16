Songs Carry On

Pam Tillis has more than a string of hit songs and the legacy of her famous father, Mel Tillis, to sustain her successful country music career. She has the wherewithal and the talent to pilot herself to the moon and back if that’s what she wanted to do with her life. But she chose the difficult path, following the one first forged by her dad, yet leaving her own high-heeled footprint.

Tillis respected his legacy but wanted to develop her own story as a songwriter in her own right, as a full-speed-ahead creative force to be reckoned with and delivering it all with that versatile voice of hers. She can easily move from classic country, to pop, to bluesy torch singer — wherever her heart, her soul and the lyrics lead.

She has faced peaks and valleys in that lengthy journey, including the most recent tragedy when her father passed away last year, yet Tillis always pulls through with her grace, her gratitude and her sense of humor fully in tact. She picks herself up, dusts herself off and keeps moving ahead.

If nothing else, music has been her salvation, her therapy, her rock and her common thread to her long-time fans.

Tillis’ debut album, Put Yourself In My Place, yielded two No. 1 songs, two top five singles and one top 20 hit and in its first year the album was certified gold. She followed with three platinum albums on the Arista label, Homeward Looking Angel (1992), Sweethearts Dance (1994) and Greatest Hits (1997). She achieved seven No. 1 songs including “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “When You Walk In The Room,” “In Between Dances,” “Don’t Tell Me What To Do,” “Maybe It Was Memphis,” and “Band In The Window.” She also had 14 other singles land in the top 10 and top 20, including “Spilled Perfume,” “Let That Pony Run,” “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial,” and more.

Her songs have been recorded by a variety of artists such as Chaka Khan, Juice Newton, Gloria Gaynor, Conway Twitty and Highway 101. When she first arrived on the music scene, she sang demos and jingles for national products like Coke, Country Time Lemonade and Coors Silver Bullet with Alan Jackson.

Tillis has performed on the Broadway stage in “Smokey Joe’s Café,” she’s modeled for Glamour Magazine and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry. She is a two-time Grammy winner and three-time Country Music Association winner. She earned an IBMA award win in 2004 for Recorded Event Of The Year “Livin’ Lovin’ Losin’” and in 2012, she received an IBMA Song Of The Year nomination for co-writing Dale Ann Bradley’s “Somewhere South Of Crazy.”

Despite the changing tides of country music, Tillis has always insisted on writing and recording songs that speak to her soul, that are relatable and mean something to her listeners.

Last time Tillis was in town, she shared the stage with her friend and musical partner in crime, Lorrie Morgan for their Grits and Glamour Tour. This time, however, Tillis returns to the Riverside Resort for a series of shows with just her band in tow.

We caught up with Tillis to talk about her music, her career and the show she brings to town. Here’s her take…

We were very sorry to hear about your dad. We really loved his stories and he always had a different one. He was always laughing and making people laugh. I, for one, enjoyed listening to his stories.

Thank you. You know it’s been a trying season…it just has and there’s no easy way around it. I know he made a lot of people smile.

I had two nicknames for him, the ever-ready bunny, and the original happy camper because he was always so upbeat, even at the end when he was sick it was quite stunning to see how he processed it all.

Both of you shared a love of gardening.

Oh yeah, we did. It’s funny though, because he got so little time to do it, but he never felt like that. It was always good.

He always made time for fishing, though, didn’t he?

You know, he did better at that than a lot of things. Towards the end, I wish he’d dialed the work back a tiny bit sooner and made a little bit more time for fishing, but you know, he loved what he did, so it was not for me to say.

So you’re hitting the road to Laughlin alone this time with no Lorrie Morgan in tow? What’s up your sleeve this trip?

Well, I’ve got a really cool group of musicians with me, and I think it’s the same with Lorrie when she’s without me, she can just go deeper into her catalogue for the fans and the same thing with me. I’ll just be doing music from some of the older albums and gosh, a lot of them go way back, and previews of the next album, we do some fun covers and I like to let my musicians show off, because they’re just wonderful. And I’ve got some stories of my own and when you’re sharing the stage, you can’t always get to everything, so we try to get to everything. I always love to come out west and I’m just looking forward to it.

How many pieces in the band?

I bumped it up a little bit this year. I’ve been traveling with a trio for about, gosh, six years, and I’m bringing a quartet this time, adding a bit more. I’ve got a couple of new players — well one isn’t that new. He’s kind of circled back through. He’s my boomerang kid. He was with me in my heyday and he’s a stellar guitarist. His name is Darin Favorite. We’ve got a new keyboard player. It’s very sad, people loved my keyboard player that I traveled with for years, but she’s had to take a leave of absence because of illness in her family. We all do what we can, we’ve got careers, but we’ve got lives, too, so that’s kind of sad. But the young lady that I’m bringing with me on keyboards is a Beaumont student and she is a great player. I’m sort of taking a cue from Ricky Skaggs, who I always admired. He would always find the hot, new players in town and kind of groom them and I think that’s a cool thing to do. And it keeps you fresh, too. It’s all new to them and you can kind of enjoy seeing it all through their eyes again, especially when you’ve been doing the same songs for 25 years. So it’s really good. Whatever it takes to keep that energy and that spark.

You have to do some of your dad’s music because your fans expect it and so do his, right?

They do and plus, it’s my honor to do it. For years and years and years I’ve got a version on my Tillis Sings Tillis record of “Heart Over Mind” that’s a totally different take from Daddy’s. People have always loved it and it’s been a real showstopper, but for sentimental reasons just surrounding his passing, I’ve been doing “Detroit City” in my show. It’s just wonderful to get to do them.

I understand you have an album Love’s Truckstop in the works?

That’s what my husband calls it, it’s not what I call it, but that’s the working title. It’s the name of one of the songs, so we’re just calling it a new work. I don’t think that’s the best album title, but anyway…that came from my husband, that didn’t come from me. I tell him, “Don’t tell me what to call it, honey, don’t tell me what to do.”

Tapping into your “torchy” side seems to be one you really like because you do it so well.

I do, I really do. It’s funny, some of the “torchier” stuff actually ended up on my Christmas record, Just In Time For Christmas. But if you go back to my Tillis Sings Tillis album, there’s a couple of songs I really got torchy on. I did a couple of songs, one that Daddy wrote for Brenda Lee called “Emotions,” and if people want to hear it, they can find it on ITunes. Then I did another song that’s in that torchy vein, and it was a song Daddy wrote for Patsy Cline. He had two songs recorded by Patsy. One was called “Strange,” and the one I did was, “So Wrong.” I loved that little album.

The lack of radio play…

After the radio is done with you, they won’t play all your new stuff — they’ve gotta make room for the kids, and that’s cool. But I like to tell people I’m a lot slower to put albums out, that’s for sure. But I am still making new music and it’s always great when you get to tell people about it, ’cause you’re not gonna hear it on the radio right now. Sometimes I still get a lot of airplay with country classics like “Memphis,” and “Shake The Sugar Tree,” and everything, but some of my music that I recorded in the last few years, you know, unless you come to see me or you go to ITunes, you might miss it, which would be a great tragedy (she laughs).

The good thing is that there is still a good demand for us, if not in radio, at least live. A lot of us are still really working and man, is that an awesome thing.

What’s your favorite Pam Tillis song to sing these days?

Well, here’s the thing, when you talk about keeping it new, I’ve really been able to kind of keep it new for myself. I do little things for myself vocally different or I’ll get my band to change something. I’m always kind of tweaking. In fact, if any of my old band members read this, they’ll laugh because I’m known to change things up, so I always find something new. On some of the new songs, I’d like to think I sing better than I did. I’ve got kind of a new little riff on “Spilled Perfume.” One night we did a really funky version on the Opry of “Shake the Sugar Tree.” That was totally different surprise. But with a good song, you can kind of do it all kinds of ways. When I do “Cleopatra,” I like to channel my inner Bonnie Raitt a little bit more than the record. There’s just different little things that I do. If it’s in the set, I like doing it, but I’d be hard pressed to pick a favorite.

Working with up and coming artists…

Whatever I’m doing, or I get into creatively, the world just ceases to exist. I’ve been doing some mentoring and I’m coaching an act that’s got a really big performance coming up in about a week and a half. I love teaching and that’s where I’m headed. I don’t really have the time, but I love it so much. To be able to pay it forward, you know, I figure 35 years of experience has gotta be worth something. It’s gratifying to help open the door creatively for young artists. You just see ’em light up and that is cool.

PAM TILLIS

Don’s Celebrity Theatre within the Riverside

Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 18-20 (7 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets