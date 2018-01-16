Cruizin’ Through Town

The River Cruizers Car Club is well-known in these parts for its successful 20-plus year run of the fall “Roddin’ on the River” car show at the Riverside Resort and their upcoming 19th Annual Hotrods & Harleys in the spring at the Avi Resort & Casino. These events have proven to be popular not just for people who like to show off their prized restored cars and trucks, but also for people who just like to look at the vehicles, hang out with a fun crowd, and play games.

Because of the popularity of the spring and fall shows, the Cruizers dipped their toes into cooler waters a few years ago with a winter show at the Riverside Resort.

This show also proved to be successful to the point that the car club brings it back. Thus, ”Cruizin’ on the River” returns for a 6th run on Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 18-20, in the South Parking Lot of the Riverside Resort.

“‘Cruisin’ to move at a moderate or economical speed without a precise destination, especially for fun,’ describes the character of this classic car show,” says Louis Giancanelli, one of the show’s organizers. “Kicking back, hanging outside with buddies, just enjoying classic tunes and the camaraderie of car enthusiasts is what the show is all about. The show will culminate with a new event Saturday night for car show participants, a Sock Hop & Awards Party, (7 p.m.-9 p.m.), in the Starview Room.

“‘Cruizin’ on the River’ will feature classic cars and trucks, all makes and models, a DJ all weekend, an open header contest, raffles, live auctions, vendors, door prizes, 50/50 cash drawings, T-shirt sales and a bar serving coffee and cocoa in the morning plus libations in the afternoon,” he added.

“The River Cruizers thank all who participate in the classic car show, whether you are showing your car or attending, as you are contributing to the River Cruizers goal of assisting high school and community college students with their educations, and contributing to local charities with their causes.”

Be a part of the show…

This classic “Show and Shine” car show is like its fall counterpart in that it is open to all years, makes and models—street rods, muscle cars, trucks, classics, specialty vehicles, 4x4s and motorcycles. There will be awards handed out in 27 categories with judging held on Saturday (1 p.m.-3 p.m.).

The on-site entry fee for those wishing to show their cars is $50 and includes a goodie bag, T-shirt and dash plaque (registration cut off at noon on Saturday).

Special room rates at the Riverside Resort are available for those registered for the event. Call 800-227-3849 and mention “Cruizin’ on the River” for details on these rates.

For more information on entering a vehicle or participating in the swap meet or car corral, call Louis Giancanelli at 928-577-2182; or myranch101@yahoo.com; or see rivercruizers.com.

More than just a

car show…

All River Cruizers’ car shows are more than simply beautiful cars to admire. There are other events including an Auto Parts Swap Meet and Sell Your Vehicle Car Corral open to all comers who want to buy or sell a vehicle or parts. Swap meet space (20×20) is $50 per space for the entire weekend. Car Corral space is $30 per vehicle for the entire weekend.

Information on all events is available at the registration tent.

Cruizin’ on the River

schedule

The following is the schedule of events open to the public. There is a $2 spectator admission charge to event site.

Thursday, January 18

• Gates open for parking and vendor set up; (noon-6 p.m.);

Friday, January 19

• Gates open to the public with the cars on display and vendors selling all manner of auto related merchandise (8 a.m.-6 p.m.);

• Registration (8 a.m.-5 p.m.);

• T-shirt sales (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.);

• Raffle ticket sales, basket ticket sales, 50/50 sales at the door prize tent (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.);

• DJ music (8 a.m.-6 p.m.);

• Open cruising in event area – no burnouts (10 a.m.-1 p.m.);

• Door prize drawings (10 a.m.-5 p.m.);

• Open Headers Contest (2 p.m.)

• Live auctions in the DJ tent (4 p.m.);

• 50/50 drawing (5 p.m.)

Saturday, January 20

• Gates open to the public with the cars on display and vendors selling all manner of auto related merchandise (8 a.m.-9 p.m.);

• Registration open (8 a.m.-noon);

• T-shirt sales (9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.);

• Raffle, basket, 50/50 ticket sales at door prize tent (9 a.m.-5 p.m.);

• Door prize drawings at door prize tent (10 a.m.-4 p.m.);

• DJ music, (9 a.m. -5 p.m.);

• “Parade of Classic Cars”— “Cruizin’ on the River” is “taking it to the streets” with a “Parade of Classic Cars” held on Casino Drive. The parade route starts at the car show site at the Riverside Resort parking lot (10 a.m.) and goes south on Casino Drive past the Laughlin River Lodge to the top of the hill where it makes a right on Thomas Edison Drive. Then the route goes to Bruce Woodbury Drive where it turns right and then down to Casino Drive for the return trip to the Riverside Resort parking lot.

• Show and Shine vehicle judging (1 p.m.-3 p.m.);

• Live auctions at DJ tent (4 p.m.);

• 50/50 and raffle drawings awarded at DJ tent (4:30 p.m.);

• Sock Hop and Awards Party (7 p.m.-9 p.m.) Starview Room.

CRUIZIN’ ON THE RIVER CAR SHOW

Riverside Resort South Parking Lot

Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 18-20