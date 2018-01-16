What’s New at the Colorado Belle

Long before the World Series of Poker saw players win millions of dollars with the turn of the right card in front of large crowds of people including a TV audience, small groups of people have been getting together to play poker simply for the fun of it for hundreds of years.

From servicemen who played cards for match sticks in between skirmishes to pass the time to those post-college young adults who gathered with their loose change collected and housed in squirrel banks, ashtrays, and athletic socks, poker was a way to bond, socialize, and develop long-time friendships.

Poker seemed more intimidating when incorporated into the romance of riverboat gamblers traveling the mighty Mississippi, or the Wild West where cheaters didn’t make it out of the saloon alive. Poker was more than a game, it was a test of coolness, character, cunning, and good old-fashioned luck. Wisdom came from playing the game, life and death hung in the balance where drama played out over pairs of steely eyes, and the cards yet to be revealed that would seal the player’s fate — with the “equalizing” gun under the table just in case. Towns like Tombstone and Kansas City became notorious for their saloons and their games. Every classic western known to man had that pivotal scene in the saloon centered around the poker table. Things always got really interesting when the ladies joined in the game.

For many people, the movies were their only reference to poker, while others knew the game inside and out because of the many years playing the game with their buddies once a week.

While the circumstances and impressions surrounding poker have changed and the popularity of poker rooms has risen and fallen, the game itself is still a game and people who have loved to play still do so on a regular basis. It continues to be a relatively inexpensive pastime, especially in poker rooms that have weathered all the storms associated with the game, like the one in the Colorado Belle.

The Belle’s poker room, where turn-of-the-century décor and iconic matching mural meets modern technology, is one of the largest and most popular card rooms on the river — the Colorado River — keeping that romance of the riverboat alive. The space is a lively, welcoming place, with comfortable seating and a hospitable and friendly staff to make sure players have everything they need to play their favorite games of Texas Hold ‘Em, 7-Card Stud, and Omaha/Omaha H/L.

All games have betting limits from beginners’ levels to high limit play.

While the game itself is enough to entice many of the Belle’s regular players, incentives are always added to “up the ante” as it were.

The poker room just added a new promotion called “Jacks Attack” allowing players to earn an extra $25 in addition to winning a poker hand.

“We’ve added the ‘Jacks Attack” to make it more fun for our players,” said Sammy Rader, the Belle’s Poker Room supervisor. “A lot of people like to come in for our promotions. They stay in the game a little longer because it’s added incentive and adding to the pot.

“We started this on January 1 and people seem to like it,” he added. “They let us know when they don’t like something and we haven’t heard anything negative about this one.”

The promotion runs daily 24 hours a day, and to qualify, the player must win the pot with pocket Jacks and the pocket Jacks must play in the player’s best five cards. The pot size must be at least $20 and the game must consist of at least four players. Qualifying hands must be played to the conclusion of all betting rounds to be eligible.

For some of us checking out the rules, we might have been lost at the term “pocket Jacks,” but Rader was quick to explain.

“In Texas Hold ‘Em, everybody gets two cards and there are five community cards. Those two cards that were dealt to you and everyone else at the table, are your ‘pocket cards’ and if they’re Jacks, those are your ‘pocket Jacks,'” he said.

What are the chances of seeing hands like that on a regular basis?

“We see about five or six a day, but if it’s busy the odds go up,” he added. “What makes it challenging are the Jacks themselves, because there are cards that beat them, and they also have to win the pot to win the Jacks Attack.”

Rader said many of the Belle’s players simply come in because they like the room, the atmosphere, and the people.

“We have a good player base here, and we try to keep them happy,” he said. “We’re always thinking of new promotional stuff and we always try to do something new. Our most popular game is Aces Cracked, which is the same principle as Jacks Attack. The pay out depends —if the Aces are the same color it’s $100, if they’re different colors, it’s $50.”

Despite the popularity of the game, the intimidation factor and the “fear of the unknown” are still in play.

“Poker is popular with older crowds, mainly with ages around 50, 60 and 70,” Rader said. “Some get their impression of poker from watching it on TV and they think it’s too expensive and that’s not the case. Twenty dollars at a poker table will take you farther than it might at a slot machine. Some people can play for 10 hours on $100. Where else can you get that kind of entertainment for that long. It’s a bargain. Just a family going to the movies can easily spend that much for what, a couple of hours?”

Those who want to learn the game can do so in rooms like the Colorado Belle. Most poker room dealers understand that apprehension and work with players to make them comfortable, which can only come with practice.

“People who play poker here love that human interaction that machines don’t offer,” he added. “They enjoy it just to get out and see people. They sit down and have fun and make friends and they don’t have to clean up if they host games at their homes. Friday, Saturday and Sunday we have snacks and cocktail service. Players also like that it’s non-smoking.

“This promotion is good incentive to play a hand out, play a little longer and then have a nice little bonus. We want people to feel like they’re playing for something, to feel like they earned it, and we make sure they have a good time.

“If we get a group of people who wanted to play a game we don’t normally deal or spread, we will open a table with a dealer, because we want them to have fun,” he said.

“I have the best job, dealing cards, joking with our players, and I get paid well to do it.”

We understand that upgrades to the Belle’s Poker Room are coming in the next few months, particularly in regards to better seating for people with mobility issues. Stay tuned….

The room opens daily at 8 a.m. For complete poker room information, see the poker podium or call 1-800-64-POKER or 702-298-4000, ext. 3416.