Gems Galore

The Annual Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, Bead and Gift Show, presented by Shows of Integrity has quickly become one of the most anticipated events of the year for rock hounds, jewelry makers and those who seek out the unusual and unexpected in the Colorado River region.

Shoppers will find all that and more at this year’s show coming to the Tropicana Laughlin’s Pavilion Theater, Friday, Jan. 12-Sunday, Jan. 21 (10 a.m.-5 p.m.) each day.

Dozens of retail and wholesale dealers will have everything from costume jewelry, gift items, beads, minerals, loose stones, Native American jewelry, fine jewelry and more.

If you have a jewelry-related business and bring your retail sales tax info, you may register to buy wholesale.

This show offers some of the best dealers around the country selling domestic and imported items from around the world while providing quality and craftsmanship.

While the show has an extensive title in an attempt to illustrate it is more than a gem and mineral show, it doesn’t come close to covering all the bases. The show will have displays and sales of a wide variety of items.

Attendees will see and be able to buy gold and silver opal jewelry, rough and cut opal, beads from all over the world, pearls, sterling silver jewelry, wire sculptured jewelry, pendants, bracelets, earrings, precious and semi-precious stone beads, fine jewelry with rubies, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds.

In addition to Native American jewelry, shoppers will find jade carvings, fossils, minerals and wood crafted items.

Dealers also offer both completed jewelry pieces and loose stones and findings for those who like to make and sell their own creations.

There will be door prize drawings daily for gift certificates to spend at any booth in the show. Entry into the drawings is available to all those attending the show by filling out the drawing form when they come into the Pavilion Theater.

Retail dealers that may be attending the show include:

• Amora Piedra, Oregon City, Oregon (Roman glass, semi precious stone jewelry)

• Arkansas Gem & Bead, Walnut Ridge, Arkansas (gemstones, cabochons, minerals, crystals, beads)

• Avalon, Winter Park, Florida (silver jewelry, precious and semi precious stones, metaphysical & holistic jewelry)

• C & I International, Hempstead, New York (semi precious stone)

• Dreaming Down Under, Park City, Utah (Australian opal, loose, rough, set jewelry)

• Gem Enterprises, Overland Park, Kansas (loose colored gem stones, jewelry, emerald, ruby, sapphire, tourmaline, topaz, peridot, aqua, exotics, quartz, etc.)

• Hagar Fossils & Minerals, Imperial, Missouri (fossils, minerals, natural collectables, meteorites)

• Imperial Gems, Suwanee, Georgia (pearl, gem stone beads)

• Jewelry as Art Inc., Valparaiso, Indiana (sterling silver jewelry, gold, estate)

• John Be Crystals, Story, Arkansas (Arkansas quartz crystals, minerals, gifts)

• Khyber Gemstones, Urbana, Illinois (minerals and gemstones from Pakistan and Afghanistan)

• Larimar/Hardrock USA, Amboy, Illinois (purple jade, larimar, chrysophrase, fordite, blue victoria, maramamba, minn silk, chrysacola, rough Slabs, tumbled stones & cabs)

• Manichia, Kansas City, Missouri (rare stone jewelry, all set in sterling silver and wire wrapped in gold)

• O & O Jewelry, Ames, Iowa (fine gold, sterling silver, gemstones, blue diamonds and Tanzanite rings)

• Paco Designs, Lenexa, Kansas (jewelry, accessories, handbags)

• The Perfect Gem, Brooklyn, New York (beaded jewelry, semi-precious gemstones, pendants)

• Perfect Pearl, Lafayette, Colorado (pearl and gemstone finished jewelry, findings)

• Schooler’s Minerals, Kansas City, Missouri (minerals, fossils, and meteorites)

• Treasure Gallery, Honolulu, Hawaii (fine jewelry, Hawaiian jewelry)

• Victoria’s Venue, St. Louis, Missouri (sterling silver jewelry)

• Westside Agates, Ames, Iowa (Brazilian agate and related items)

• Wolf Spirit Designs, Independence, Missouri (handmade gemstone, beaded jewelry and accessories)

The show is free to attend. For more information, contact Terry James at 903-587-2543 or 903-815-5957.

SHOWS OF INTEGRITY

Tropicana Pavilion Theater

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 12-21 (10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily)

Free admission