Local Talent in the Spotlight

Dorothy was right when she discovered the best things in life often can be found in your own backyard. That also applies to the music scene here in the Laughlin-Bullhead City as well as outlying areas like Kingman and Lake Havasu City.

Some of the best musicians anywhere reside in the Colorado River Valley and the Aquarius Casino Resort once again taps into that life spring of talent with a series of shows that began as a new event last year and kicked off again just this last week in their Splash nightclub.

Their returning “Homegrown Sound Series” features 12 weeks of quality artists and bands well known for the regular gigs at Laughlin casinos, area restaurants, night spots and special events.

Usually sharing the schedule with bands out of Las Vegas, Southern California and Phoenix, this time our area musicians have the floor exclusively to themselves and will make the most of it with everything they bring to the table.

All acts will perform (7 p.m.-midnight) and there is no charge to catch the shows. The schedule of entertainment is shaping up to include:

• Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 4, 5, 6, 7; The Mustangs — Pick a bar, any bar, and chances are either Leonard Interior, Bruce Speakman, or both have performed there. Those of us who frequent many an establishment are more than a little familiar with what these two are capable of as solo artists, as part of other groups or when they perform together. This time they perform as The Mustangs and will no doubt cover everything from country to blues, jazz, originals, pop — simply because they can.

• Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 8-10; The Krisy Thompson Band —Thompson is a talented singer/musician who fronts her country/rock band out of Kingman.

•Thursday-Suunday, Jan. 11-14; Class Act — This Bullhead City based band features lead vocalist Grace Black, keyboardist Eddie Sedillo and guitar and pedal steel player Johnny Hull. They can touch all bases from oldies, salsa, current hits and country.

• Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 15-17; Crosscutt — Based in Lake Havasu City, Crosscutt features top line guitar licks over a variety of rock/country and classic rock tunes.

•Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 18-21; The Briana Payne Band —Based out of Kingman, Payne was the winner of the regional division of a nationwide country music contest a few years ago and she has been fronting her own country band ever since.

• Monday-Wednesday, Thursday, Jan. 22-24; Antiquated Systems —Headquartered out of Golden Shores/Topock, Arizona, this band plays an extensive rock set list.

•Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 25-28; Catbone — This is a strong blues band with front man Johnny Mack on harmonica and vocals. The band is based out of Bullhead City though it had its origins in San Francisco and Chicago via guitarist and bluesman A.J. Rocans.

• Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 29-31; Art Michaud —This Lake Havasu City guitarist is a master of the classic “Baby Boomer” songlist, a virtual human jukebox who can field rapid fire requests without stumbling for lyrics or guitar tracks. He delivers a mix of old time rock and roll with ’60s and ’70s tunes tossed in for good measure. He is simply a fun act to catch.

•Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 1-4; Push — Based out of Lake Havasu, they perform classic rock, funk and country.

• Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 5-7; Ray Gunn Band performs a mixture of classic rock, country and blues, usually at their home away from home, Lazy Harry’s in Bullhead City.

• Thursday-Sunday, Feb. 8-11; One Eyed Romero — based out of Lake Havasu City, this group performs a large variety of music from classic rock to contemporary pop.