Bring It In Ala Casinos

New Year’s dining options and parties at the Laughlin casinos

DINING

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Dinner Special: set dinner of spinach endive salad with bacon, goat cheese, pecans and pomegranate vinaigrette; entrée — filet mignon and salmon with basmati rice, green beans with apple smoked bacon and pearl onions; dessert of cheesecake.

Price/When: $34.99—Sunday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations suggested for parties of five or more; call 800-634-3469 or go online to PioneerLaughlin.com

HARRAH’S

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Dinner: A complete dinner with mixed salad with mango and prosciutto tossed in white wine vinaigrette; entrée of Surf and Turf- 5 oz filet mignon accompanied by a tempura lobster tail, Yukon gold garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus and sweet potato; dessert of Guava cheesecakes in a chocolate teardrop, with fresh strawberry kiwi compote.

Price/When: $75 per person; Sunday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-6832.

The Beach Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: New York strip steak and lobster — grilled marinated 8 oz. New York steak and 4 oz. lobster tail served with au gratin potatoes and house vegetables; dessert of raspberry Romanoff served over vanilla ice cream.

Price/When: $24.99—Sunday, Dec. 31 (special available 11 a.m.-11 p.m.)

Fresh Market Square Buffet

News Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet:

NOTE: Live music will be provided for the New Year’s Eve buffet by K-Brick, jazz saxophone and reed player (4 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Special menu includes: •carving station—slow roasted prime rib, roasted tom turkey; glazed bone-in ham; •entrées—steak au poivre, chicken piccata, BBQ spare pork ribs, seafood enchiladas; •hors d’oeuvres—twice battered mushrooms, crab cakes with roasted red pepper sauce, fried calamari with Cajun remoulade, fresh fruit display; •seafood selections—oysters on the half shell, crab legs (cold), cod fillets with lemon butter, salmon fillets with crab sauce, shrimp scampi; •variety of salads; •desserts including chocolate parfaits, New York style cheesecake, Boston cream pie, bread pudding, white chocolate covered cream puffs and more.

Price/When: $29.99 with Total Rewards card; $32.99 without card—Sunday, Dec. 31 (5 p.m.-9 p.m.)

AQUARIUS

Vineyard Ristorante

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: choice of entrée—Toasted pine nut and herb- crusted filet with sun-dried tomato béarnaise; or or crab-stuffed orange roughy with béarnaise sauce; or smoked herb-crusted turkey with bourbon cranberry glaze. Each entrée comes with choice of blackened shrimp cocktail or Oysters Rockefeller appetizers; choice of lobster bisque or citrus pecan salad; choice of dessert—caramel apple créme brülée or chocolate elegance cake.

Price/When: $36.99 with acelPLAY card, $41.10 without card —Sunday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.); call for reservations at 702-298-5111, ext 420

Aquarius Café

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: 12 oz. New York steak and shrimp skewers with house salad, vegetables, potato and dessert

Price/When: $24.99 with acelPLAY card, $25.50 without card—Sunday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-midnight)

Windows on the River

•New Year’s Eve Buffet: special items include: •carving station with prime rib and fresh blackened salmon; •entrées include Chicken Oscar, pork loin marsala, paella rice, broiled New York steak; •seafood includes steamed clams, steamed mussels, fried shrimp, shrimp scampi, Oysters Rockefeller, Seafood Newburg, Seafood Melange, hot crab legs, sea bass with lemon beurre blanc; •variety of side dishes, salads and dessert bar

Price/When: $21.99 with red, green or orange acelPLAY card, $26.39 with blue acelPLAY card, $27.77 without card; includes two free drinks (beer, wine, margaritas) for ages 21 and over—Sunday, Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)

•New Year’s Day Brunch: special items include: •carving station with prime rib; •entrées include honey BBQ ribs •seafood including crab legs, blackened salmon, smoked salmon caviar, jumbo shrimp cocktail; •wide variety of breakfast items including omelets made to order, chorizo & scrambled eggs, Florentine eggs Benedict; •variety of sides; •salad bar with fresh fruit; •dessert bar.

Buffet includes two free drinks —champagne, beer and wine.

Price/When: $20.99 with red, green or orange acelPLAY card, $25.20 with blue acelPLAY card, $27.99 without card—Monday, Jan. 1 (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

The regular menu is not available

New Year’s Eve Special Menu: a limited menu will be available with starters to include grilled steak & asparagus spears, chilled shrimp, crispy onion petals and, lump crab cake duo; soups of lobster bisque and sweet french onion soup; steaks & chops—bone-in ribeye, filet mignon, New York strip, roast prime rib, porterhouse cut pork chop, Madeira chicken; seafood includes filet of salmon with lump crab and shrimp, jumbo king prawns; and twin cold water lobster tails; various side dishes available also.

Price/When: starters, $8-$16; entrées in $25-$39 range—Sunday, Dec. 31 (three seatings: 3:30 p.m.; 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.); reservations required, call 888-888-8695

Passaggio Italian Gardens

Regular menu available plus:

A special New Year’s Eve entree of Frutta di mare con linguine that includes an array of seafood, Canadian lobster tail, clams, mussels, shrimp and Calamari simmered in white wine, garlic and herb tomato broth over linguine served with a ciabatta aglio toast

Price/When: $19.99—Sunday, Dec 31 (3 p.m.-close)

Carnegie’s

Regular menu available plus:

A New Year’s Eve special: Surf & Turf—Grilled beef center cut striploin with béarnaise sauce and pepperjack bacon-wrapped shrimp, honey mustard glazed; Yukon mashed potatoes, medley of julienne carrots and zucchini.

Price/When: $21.95—Sunday, Dec 31 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Roundhouse Buffet

•New Year’s Eve Crab Legs & Prime Rib Buffet: items include •carving station with herb crusted prime rib, roasted turkey and steamed crab legs; •entrées to include, fried chicken, BBQ chicken, BBQ ribs, herb grilled salmon, fried shrimp, shrimp lo mein, teriyaki chicken wings, Hunan crispy pork chops, assorted pizza, chicken piccata, penne with sausage and broccoli, steamed mussels and clams, pork carnitas, beef taco; •seafood bar with crab legs, chilled and grilled shrimp, peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters, crawfish •wide variety of sides including salsa bar; •gourmet salad and fruit bar; •specialty desserts and ice cream station

Price/When: $22.99—Sunday, Dec. 31 (2 p.m.-10 p.m.)

•New Year’s Eve Midnight Prime Rib Buffet: items include: •carving station with all the prime rib you can eat; •fresh fruit and salads bar; •traditional breakfast dishes; •specialty desserts and pastries

Price/When: $9.99—Monday, Jan. 1 (midnight-2:30 a.m.). Note: No TropAdvantage Card discounts or other discounts can be applied to the Midnight Buffet.

•New Year’s Day Brunch: items to include •carving station with salt & pepper crusted roast beef and honey baked ham; •gourmet salad and fruit bar; •traditional breakfast selections; •entrées include Southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops, chicken fried steak & country gravy, spinach strata, vegetable frittata, spaghetti marinara, roasted fish with grilled vegetables, assorted pizzas, beef fajitas; •variety of sides including tortilla chips and salsa bar; •variety of specialty desserts and ice cream station.

Price/When: $18.99—Monday, Jan. 1 (7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

RIVERSIDE

The Gourmet Room

A special New Year’s Eve menu prepared by Chef Richard will be available, Sunday, Dec 31 (5 p.m.-11 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-2535; 928-763-7070; or 1-800-227-3849, extension 5850.

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: A complete dinner with choice of soup or salad; entrée of flat iron steak and shrimp scampi in puff pastry; choice of potato; seasonal vegetable; and dessert of chocolate cheesecake

Price/When: $16.49—Sunday, Dec 31 (special available 4 p.m.-midnight; restaurant open 24 hours)

Prime Rib Room on the River

Traditional room menu of prime rib, Chicken Cordon Bleu and fish of the day available plus:

Special: Roasted lamb, salad bar including shrimp and crab salad, potato bar and dessert bar, more

Price/When: $18.49—Sunday, Dec 31 (3 p.m.-11 p.m.); reservations suggested, call 702-298-2535; 928-763-7070; or 1-800-227-3849

Riverside Buffet

•New Year’s Eve Champagne Brunch—wide variety of traditional breakfast items with lunch items, side dishes and more

Price/When: $16.99—Sunday, Dec. 31 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

•New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet—the Riverside’s Celebration Buffet with items to include:

•carving station with roast beef, lamb and roast pork;

•entrées include shrimp scampi, trout almandine, steak with peppercorn sauce, pesto ravioli, cranberry glazed pork, chicken piccata, salmon béarnaise, mussels in creamy garlic sauce, turkey tetrazzini, veal marsala, shrimp and crab meat salad; •Deli bar with variety of meats, cheeses, breads;•variety of side dishes, salads and desserts at the pastry station

Price/When: $18.49—Sunday, Dec 31 (3:30 p.m.-11 p.m.)

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special (Prices/Hours subject to change): salad—heirloom tomato salad with burrata cheese with olive oil, basil buffalo mozzarella cheese, age balsamic vinegar; appetizer—bacon-wrapped jumbo prawns with sugar beets glaze; entrée—duet of angus tenderloin of beef and Baltimore crab cake, accompanied with garlic Yukin cake, red wine demi, saute spinach; and dessert of white and dark chocolate mousse with berry compote.

Price/When: $34.99—Sunday, Dec 31 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.)

COLORADO BELLE

Grand Buffet

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet: Items include: •carving station with slow-cooked, oven roasted prime rib with au jus, shipwrecked salmon; •entrées include Maryland seafood casserole, chicken piccata braised beef with pot roast vegetables, red chile pork tamales, Jack Daniels BBQ ribs, Southern fried chicken, sweet & sour pork; pasta station with linguini with white clam sauce, baked ziti Alforno, shrimp scampi with fresh basil and green onions; soups; •wide variety of sides; variety of salads including Asian chicken and ambrosia; cold seafood with crab legs cocktail shrimp, baby calamari with shaved fennel; •desserts include créme brulé, miniature cupcakes and more;

Price/When: $21.99—Sunday, Dec 31 (3:30 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Loading Dock

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet (Prices/Hours subject to change): Items include: •carving station with slow cooked oven roasted prime rib with au jus, leg of pork, shipwrecked salmon; •entrées—chicken Angelo, red chile pork tamales, Southern fried chicken, cornish game hens with soy ginger glaze, braised beef with pot roast vegetables; •seafood display of crab legs, baby calamari with shaved fennel and cocktail shrimp with brandy cocktail sauce; variety of sides; soups and salads; variety of desserts

Price/When: $21.99—Sunday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.)

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

Bighorn Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Surf & Turf Special Dinner includes entrée, salad and dessert. Open 24 hours.

Price/When: $29.99—Sunday, Dec. 31.

The Lodge Buffet

New Year’s Eve Special BBQ Theme Buffet—with all the trimmings.

Price/When: $11.99—Sunday, Dec. 31 (4 p.m.-11 p.m.) Note: the buffet will open for breakfast on Monday, Jan. 1

REGENCY

Daniel’s Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

New Year’s Eve Special: Surf & Turf steak and lobster dinner.

Price/When: $39.99—Sunday, Dec 31 (special available 4 p.m.-9 p.m.). Call for reservations, 702-299-1220.

PARTIES

What are your plans for New Year’s Eve? Still don’t have any? Well, this page gives a list of options offered by the casinos that should fill the bill for those who procrastinated.

Going out to a Laughlin casino works on many levels. You don’t have to worry about playing host to strangers at your house and there are more things going on than one band and a bowl of chips and dips. Most of the casinos are having balloon drops and champagne toasts at midnight with all manner of traditional hats and horns handed out to guests.

The following “parties” and shows are open to the general public and don’t include the various “invited guests only” parties hosted by the casinos.

These latter parties are targeted to loyal players within each casino and can be quite extravagant.

This is one more reason why you should sign up for a players club and become one of those “invitees.”

But if you want to check out the various goings on without invites and simply have a grand ole time of it, read on.

AVI

•GRAND BALLROOM

The Grand Ballroom New Year’s Eve celebration will be the place to eat, drink and be merry with inclusive packages for both couples and singles.

The event includes a buffet dinner for two, the Ballroom party with ’80s Daze performing (8 p.m.-1 a.m.), four drink coupons (well/domestic beverages), and party favors at a cost of $100 for two people. The package for singles includes one buffet dinner, the ballroom party, two drink coupons for well or domestic beverages and party favors for $50.

For tickets, call 1-866-495-0061 or see the myAdvantage Club center within the casino; or visit avicasino.com; some events on yapsody.com

•ARROWWEED LOUNGE

The ArrowWeed Lounge will feature Jason Bowman for the early shift on New Year’s Eve, (3 p.m.-7 p.m.) Sunday, Dec. 31, followed by South 65 for the late shift (8 p.m.-1 a.m.). Free admission.

•CASINO FLOOR

There will be a balloon drop along with a champagne toast at midnight on the main casino floor.

HARRAH’S

•FRESH MARKET SQUARE BUFFET

Live music will be provided for diners in the buffet on New Year’s Eve by jazz reed player K Brick (4 p.m.-9 p.m.). K Brick’s repertoire runs from classic jazz to pop covers and originals. He is proficient on several reed instruments including alto, tenor and bass sax and clarinet. For buffet offerings, see pages 8-9.

EDGEWATER

•E CENTER

New Year’s Doo Wop Dinner Show features Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, Bobby Hendricks’ Drifters; and the Sounds of The Supremes with ’70s-’80s Supreme Kaaren Ragland performing R&B and classic rock on New Year’s Eve, Sun, Dec 31—for more on this see page 28)

•THE EDGE LOUNGE

This nightclub will feature DJs playing top tunes Sunday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.-3 a.m.).

•MAIN CASINO FLOOR

DJs playing the hits on the Casino Floor Sunday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.-3 a.m.) Complimentary party favors, champagne toasts and balloon drops at midnight.

COLORADO BELLE

•RIVER BAR LOUNGE

Lil’ Elmo & The Cosmos will be playing a variety of music on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m.-2 a.m.) in the River Bar Lounge.

•MAIN CASINO FLOOR

Party favors, balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight.

TROPICANA

•TANGO’S LOUNGE

The Bob Gulley Band will start things off with the early set on New Year’s Eve playing their rockin’ music (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.).

Then Ronny & The Classics take over the lounge for the late set (9 p.m.-1 a.m.). This five-piece concert show and dance band can turn up the heat on rock and roll, R&B, soul, swing, big band, reggae and more on bass, guitar, keyboards, saxophone, drums and everyone sings lead and harmonies. Audience interaction and dancing encouraged. There is no charge to catch the music at Tango’s Lounge.

•MAIN CASINO FLOOR

“Champagne Toasts”—there will be two champagne toasts on New Year’s Eve. One takes place at noon and the other at midnight throughout the casino floor.

RIVERSIDE

•DON’S CELEBRITY THEATRE

Drinkin’, Singin’, Swingin’ will be performed on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31 (9 p.m. and 11 p.m.), $32— for more on Drinkin’, Singin’, Swingin’, see page 26)

•THE DANCE CLUB

A New Year’s Eve Celebration will be hosted and performed by Nevada Landing and special guest DJ Reaktor.

There will be complimentary party favors and a champagne toast at midnight—Sunday, Dec. 31 (8 p.m.-1 a.m.), $5, tickets available at the door

•LOSERS’ LOUNGE

Losers’ Lounge features the group 30 Miles Out with special guest DJ Kay May, who not only get the party started but will keep it going until the sun comes up on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31 (party starts 8 p.m. and goes to sunrise).

We say “early hours” because the Losers’ Lounge is the only club in Laughlin open until the wee hours of the morning.

Complimentary party favors and champagne toast at midnight; $10 per person with tickets available at the door.

AQUARIUS

•SPLASH

Sam Riddle perform a variety of country songs, both self-penned and cover tunes for a New Year’s Eve Party — Sunday, Dec 31 (9 p.m.-2 a.m.), free admission.

•CASINO FLOOR

There will be a balloon drop along with party favors and champagne toast at midnight on the main casino floor.

LAUGHLIN RIVER LODGE

•CASINO FLOOR

There will be party favors, complimentary cake and champagne at midnight.

GOLDEN NUGGET

•GOLD DIGGERS

The Golden Nugget will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party within Gold Digger’s Nightclub on Sunday, Dec. 31 (doors open at 10:30 p.m.)

with a top DJ spinning the tunes with complimentary party favors and champagne toast; no cover charge

Sax Man Brown will be playing a variety of tunes over by the Deli (8 p.m.-midnight), complimentary party favors and champagne toast on the casino floor.

PIONEER

•THROUGHOUT THE CASINO

The Pioneer will have a champagne toast at midnight. Live entertainment in Sassy Sue’s River Bar.