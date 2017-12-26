Ringin’ In the New Year

The triple bill at the Edgewater’s E Center’s New Year’s Celebration Saturday and Sunday, Dec 30-31, is quickly becoming a popular tradition. The Doo Wop Dinner Show has been held the last few years and each time the event is a sell-out. This year is no different as there are only a limited number of tickets still available.

The reason for the popularity is because the show is all about R&B and early rock and roll, and this year it features Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, Bobby Hendricks’ Drifters and the Sounds of The Supremes with ’70s-’80s Supreme Kaaren Ragland. And then there is the four-course plated dinner to consider while listening to these legendary vocal sounds.

Tickets start at $55 per person. Doors open (5:30 p.m.), dinner is served (6 p.m.), show starts (7 p.m.). Must be at least 21 to attend.

More about the groups…

Cornell Gunter’s Coasters

It was Cornell Gunter, Carl Gardner, Dub Jones and Billy Guy who, in 1958, first “coasted” through novelty hits like “Yakety Yak,” “Along Came Jones,” “Charlie Brown,” “Little Egypt,” “Poison Ivy,” “Searchin’” and more.

The Coasters were one of the most prolific R&B groups to emerge from the ‘50s with a storied career that eventually led to their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Cornell Gunter continued performing with his Coasters when the original group disbanded. The torch was passed to Charlie Duncan, when Gunter died in 1990. At the time, Duncan had been a member of the group for 27 years. He toured the world with the Coasters in the high profile spot as the designated “Charlie Brown” of the group.

After Gunter’s death, numerous legal battles ensued as to ownership of the Coasters name. Duncan finally prevailed and obtained legal rights to the name of The Original Cornell Gunter’s Coasters. Current members of this group are Duncan, and long-time member Lionel “Z” Pope.

“Of course we do all the Coasters’ hits including ‘Charlie Brown’ and “Yakety Yak”— people ask for it over and over, so we’ve got to do it,” Duncan told the Laughlin entertainer. “But we also do ballads from guys like Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra — and some of the songs we just recorded like ‘Baby This Time’ and a remix of George Strait’s song, ‘The Chair.’

The good thing about working with guys with years of experience is the harmonies are still there. If one of us can’t hit a particular note on a particular night for whatever reason, the other guys can. As long as it blends together, that’s all that matters. When people hear our voices, it sounds like one person. We don’t want one guy standing out or showing the others up. That’s why we call it a group.

“People come to be entertained and they come to have fun. We could get up and just sing our 12 songs and get off the stage, but we come to interact and have fun, too.

“I get joy from seeing people’s faces when they’re smiling, laughing and having fun. I might not be having a good night personally, but when I go out on stage and see people having a good time and smiling, it makes all the aches and pains disappear. That makes all of this worthwhile.”

Bobby Hendricks’ Drifters

Bobby Hendricks forged his reputation in two singing groups, the Swallows and the Flyers, before he joined the Drifters in 1958, but left for a solo career the same year. His single, “Itchy Twitchy Feeling,” on which he was backed by the Coasters, gave Hendricks a US Top 30 pop hit, but he was unable to secure a consistent profile. He briefly entered the lower regions of the US pop charts in 1960 with the novelty song, “Psycho.” From 1961, off and on, through 2008, Bobby Hendricks worked as lead singer with Bill Pinkney’s Original Drifters and appeared with them on PBS in the Doo Wop 51 television broadcast and the album collection Doo Wop Love Songs, singing “Stand By Me” with Bill Pinkney, Charlie Thomas, and Ben E. King.

Bobby Hendricks Drifters’ performance today has the same style, charisma and history as found with some of the original singers such as Clyde Mcphatter, Bill Pinkney, Johnny Moore, and others.

Their best known hits include “There Goes My Baby,” “This Magic Moment,” “Up on the Roof,” “Some Kind of Wonderful,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “Save the Last Dance for Me,” “Dance With Me,” and more.

The Sounds of The Supremes with ’70s-’80s Supreme Kaaren Ragland

When The Supremes came to an end in the late ‘70s, original member Mary Wells wasn’t quite ready to stop, so she kept on going bringing on new singers and hitting the road. Kaaren Ragland was one of the singers who joined the group and toured the world singing the band’s hit songs.

Today Ragland continues to bring the band’s live experience to audiences by performing as The Sounds of Supremes.

She explained why the songs continue to be so popular today.

“Truly, there were some wonderful writers at Motown. They wrote great tunes, they wrote great lyrics, they wrote very universal songs, they’re all about love,” she said. “I think that’s why they really have become standards.

“This group started as a spin off in 1989 and we’ve just kept coming back. The music is a staple, it’s stood the test of time, but that’s because of great writing.”

