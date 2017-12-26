Get Your Kicks

Just 40 miles east of Laughlin, lies the historic town of Kingman, Arizona, best known, perhaps, as a stop along Route 66. It’s a great place for a day trip to do a little shopping, eating, and learn some history.

The first stop when you pull into town should be at the Powerhouse Visitor Center. Construction was completed on the building in 1909, and the new water and power plant brought electricity to the city. However, it became somewhat obsolete after Hoover Dam was built. The Powerhouse was renovated and reopened in 1997 as a historical site and visitor center. There you can visit the Route 66 Electric Vehicle Museum, Bob Boze Bell’s ‘The 66 Kid’ exhibit, and two gift shops that include an information center. At the information center, there is a humongous map of Arizona hung on the wall, and rows of free brochures with nearby attractions to help you plan your trip. They also have numerous novelty items such as soaps, clothing, magnets, license plates, décor, food items, postcards and more. While you are there we suggest you pick up the Historic Downtown Walking Tour brochure that maps out 32 historical sites, which are nearly all within walking distance of the center.

One stop along the tour is at the Bonelli House. In 1895, George A Bonelli married Effie E Tarr, the daughter of the Kingman Santa Fe Railroad Station master. They were a well-known family, owning several shops and a ranch in Kingman. Their original house burnt down in 1915 due to an electrical fire but they rebuilt it in the same spot within a year. That structure still stands today, and is now owned by the City of Kingman. Tours are available from 11 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, to see original furnishings and possessions of the Bonellis and the era.

Another noteworthy stop along the walking tour is the Hotel Brunswick, the first three-story building in Kingman. Completed in 1909, the hotel was fashioned with all the latest amenities, and known to service guests such as Clark Gable. The property has gone through numerous owners, but is once again open for room reservations and there is rental space for businesses in the bottom floor.

One street over from the Powerhouse is Beale Street, the shopping and dining district downtown Kingman. There are a plethora of businesses, including nail salons, clothing stores, quilt shops, antiques dealers, breweries, and more. Frequently through the summer there is a farmer’s market held on Beale Street as well.

A must stop is The Farmhouse, a unique home décor shop that specializes in items with a rustic feel. They have jewelry, clothing, dishcloths, furniture, pillows, picture frames, and about anything else you could think of! Something amongst the vast selection is sure to catch your eye.

Just around the corner from The Farmhouse is Gracie’s Vintage store. She has a collection that will bring back memories, such as a copy of TIME magazine with Johnny Carson on the cover, and stacks upon stacks of original vinyl records. Give Gracie’s a ponder, and you may just find the antique piece that’s been missing from your own collection!

Southwest Trading Co. is a fairly new addition to Beale Street. They carry women’s clothing, and many jewelry and fine art pieces crafted by local artisans. It is a quaint shop with a sort of bohemian feel that offers unique styles you won’t find in department stores. They are hosting a fashion show and pop-up shop to showcase some of their products at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Black Bridge Brewery, just down the street.

Another store you may not expect to find along Beale Street is Savon Bath Treats. With their door open, your nose is likely to lure you right to their front step, however. They have dozens of bath bombs, sugar scrubs, artisan soaps, and even beard oils, in every scent imaginable.

Now, after all that shopping, you’ll probably be famished. No worries, there are some outstanding dining options right along Beale Street as well!

The Garlic Clove is a home-style Italian restaurant with rave reviews. They have pizza, salads, sandwiches, and of course, pasta! If you have any room left after your lasagna, their menu also boasts classic Italian dessert options, such as tiramisu and cannolis.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, you may want to try Floyd & Co., for a wood-fired pizza or barbecue sandwich. They also have a stellar dessert menu, with the “Ultimate Frozen Lemon Pie” being their specialty.

The Rickety Cricket is another great option, for lunch, dinner, or to grab a couple of drinks. They brew their own craft beer onsite, plus have a full service bar. They have five house brews listed, but rotate special batches through as well. Right now they also have some spiked holiday drinks on the menu.

As for the food, they have all the usual pub favorites— pizza, burgers, hot dogs, wings, and more. They also have some arcade games to try your hand at while you wait for your order to come up. You can join them for their “Keg Drop” party to ring in the New Year on Dec. 31.

After taking in a history lesson, shopping, dining, and drinks, you can leave downtown Kingman with the fulfillment of a day well spent!