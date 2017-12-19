Season’s Eatings

Christmas dinner at casino restaurants

AQUARIUS

The Vineyard Ristorante

Regular menu available plus:

Specials: choice of entrée—traditional turkey or pork tenderloin en croute; each comes with appetizer of beef tenderloin medallions, soup or salad, sides and dessert choice of pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, Black Forest cake or pumpkin pie

Price/When: $33.30 with acelPLAY card; $36.99 without card—Monday, Dec. 25 (4 p.m.-10 p.m.). Reservations recommended, call 702-298-5111, ext. 420

Windows on the

River Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet—among the items are: •carving stations Brazilian style buffet including carved lamb; •entrées—roast turkey with giblet gravy blackened salmon with roasted pepper aioli, New York steak with sun dried tomato Bearnaise; •wide variety of side dishes including toasted pine nut stuffing, red bliss mashed potatoes, candied yams and fresh broccoli with cheese sauce; variety of salads including special Waldorf salad and fresh cranberry salad; •dessert bar with flambé station serving Bananas Foster, cheese crepes and Cherries Jubilee

Price/When: $17.99 with red, green or orange ace|PLAY card; $21.60 with blue acelPLAY card; $23.99 without card—Monday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Café Aquarius

Specials: choice of—roast turkey or honey baked ham. Each comes with traditional side dishes and desserts.

Price/When: $14.40 with ace|PLAY card; $15.99 without card—Monday, Dec, 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

EDGEWATER

Hickory Pit Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Day Dinner: Choice of entrées—Bacon Wrapped Filet with Lyonnaise potatoes, pot roast vegetables or Alaskan halibut served over creole vegetables; •soup or salad—Shrimp & corn bisque with puff pastry topping, baby greens, white asparagus, heart of palms and champagne vinaigrette; dessert of chocolate bread pudding with rum anglaise and vanilla ice cream.

Price/When: $34.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (3 p.m.-10 p.m.); for reservations, call 702-298-2453 and ask for Hickory Pit Steakhouse.

Grand Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet: Items include: •carving station oven roasted prime rib, honey mustard roast ham; entrées include NY steak a la Sinatra, jerk marinated chicken, roasted turkey, paella; •sides including tamales, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, seafood au gratin, green beans with tomato butter, oven roasted butternut squash; •soups & salads include Hawaiian smoked salmon salad, chicken noodle soup, watermelon rind salad, spinach salad with charred tomato vinaigrette, Roman Caesar salad, shrimp & corn chowder, garden salad, roasted potato salad with bacon, Asian purple cabbage slaw and mozzrella with tomatoes; •pasta station with variety of pastas and sauces (including shrimp and porcini mushroom) and chicken parmesan; • dessert station with traditional pies, mini cupcakes, eclairs, cheese créme caramel and more.

Price/When: $17.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

COLORADO BELLE

Loading Dock

Christmas Day Menu: Items include: •carving station with Steamship leg of pork, prime rib with mushroom au jus; •entrées include roast turkey, seafood Newburg, grilled chicken breast, pineapple curry shrimp, Florida fisherman stew; • sides including whipped potatoes, baked banana squash, maple sweet yams, Normandy potatoes; •seafood display of deep water snow crabs, oysters on the half shell; •soups of shrimp corn and chowder; •variety of salads including Singapore salad with char sui pork salad, Blue Moon Waldorf, frutti de mare salad, berry ambrosia and mixed green salad; •desserts—mini pastries, holiday fruit cake, sweet rolls and more.

Price/When: $21.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.)

PIONEER

Bumbleberry Flats

Christmas Day Brunch: Items include: •carving station with prime rib, brown sugar glazed ham, stuffed salmon Florentine; •seafood station with chilled shrimp, crab legs, oysters with cocktail sauce, smoked salmon with traditional garniture; •variety of traditional sides buttered roasted sweet potato, sour cream & chive mashed Yukon Gold potatoes; roasted red potatoes, green been casserole, root vegetable medley, coconut rice, lasagna; •variety of salads including carrot salad, house made cranberry sauce, crab & shrimp salad, asparagus and shrimp salad and mixed salad greens with array of toppings; • dessert station with traditional pies, assorted holiday cakes, pumpkin cheesecake, divinity & fudge assortment.

Champagne included.

Price/When: $24.95; $10.95 ages 6 and under—Monday, Dec. 25 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) – reservations suggested for parties of five or more; call 800-634-3469 or go online to PioneerLaughlin.com

RIVERSIDE

The Gourmet Room

Regular menu plus some specials as prepared by Chef Richard (4 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, call 702-298-2535; 928-763-7070; or 1-800-227-3849, extension 5850.

Prime Rib Room on the River

Traditional room menu of prime rib, Chicken Cordon Bleu and fish of the day available, plus special: ham carved tableside served with all the trimmings, salad bar including shrimp and crab salad, potato bar and dessert bar

Price/When: $18.49—Monday, Dec. 25 (3 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Riverside Buffet

Christmas Brunch—featuring all your favorite breakfast and lunch items including some holiday specials.

Price/When: $12.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-2:30 p.m.)

Riverside Buffet

Christmas Dinner Buffet— over 40 hot/cold holiday items include: •carving station with roast beef and baked ham; •entrées—salmon in lemon dill sauce, veal piccata, shrimp scampi, pork ribs, beef goulash, baked cranberry orange chicken, lamb mint demi, Seafood Newburg, pot roast; •Deli bar with variety of meats, cheeses, breads; •variety of side dishes; •variety of salads; •variety of holiday desserts at the pastry station

Price/When: $16.49—Monday, Dec. 25 (3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.)

Riverview Restaurant

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Holiday platter with soup or salad; baked ham and turkey with giblet gravy; served with seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes and pumpkin or pecan pie

Price/When: $16.49—Monday, Dec. 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours)

HARRAH’S

The Range Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Starter of mixed greens topped with candied walnuts, bleu cheese, fresh apple slices served with White Zinfandel vinaigrette; entrée choice of Chilean seabass, red pepper sauce, Hari Covert, baby carrot, served alongside a blend of mountain wild rice or 10 oz. Grilled Elk New York strip steak, Hari Covert, roasted red potatoes and baby carrots; dessert of grilled shortcake with a strawberry rhubarb basil compote.

Price/When: $55 per person—Monday, Dec. 25 (5 p.m. to 9 p.m.); reservations recommended, 702-298-6832

Fresh Market Square Buffet

Christmas Buffet: The buffet’s salad station, soup bar, Asian wok station, Italian station, sushi bar, pizza and ice cream bar and dessert display will be complemented by the following special Christmas Day items:

•carving station with slow roasted tom turkey, slow roasted prime rib au jus, cherry-glazed bone-in ham; •special entrées—roasted pork loin with apple-Cognac sauce, bourbon glazed pork ribs, Italian sausage & peppers, ranch fried chicken (from 2 p.m.), dark and white meat turkey; seafood­—includes fried catfish with hush puppies, grilled salmon with scampi sauce, cod fillets with lemon sauce; cold seafood offering of orange ginger peel & eat shrimp; • salads­—include Waldorf, Asian cucumber, Ambrosia, more; soups—butternut squash, clam chowder, chicken noodle, menudo (until 2 p.m.); variety of traditional •side dishes—apple sausage cranberry stuffing, green bean casserole, baby red mashed potatoes with gravy; •wide assortment of desserts including Bananas Foster and Cherries Jubilee, holiday pies and much more.

Price/Time: $18.99 with Total Rewards card/$21.99 without card—Monday, Dec. 25 (8 a.m.-8 p.m.)

The Beach Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Special: choice of homemade soup or house salad; entrée of rosemary crusted prime rib, hand carved to order with au jus and creamy horseradish; served with choice of mashed potato or baked potato and mixed vegetables.

Price/When: $18.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; regular menu available 24 hours)

TROPICANA

The Steakhouse

Regular menu available plus:

Special: entrée choice of—pork tenderloin roulade filled with sausage, sage and spinach, baby vegetables, cranberry demi-glaze, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes; or half roasted crispy duck with asparagus, shitake mushrooms and leeks, Grand Marnier orange reduction, wild rice pilaf; and dessert of choice of pumpkin or apple pie with cinnamon caramel Chantilly cream.

Price/When: $32—Monday, Dec. 25 (2 p.m.-9 p.m.); reservations recommended, 702-298-4200.

Passaggio Italian Gardens

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Eve Special: entrée of—Frutta di Mare con Linguine—array of seafood, Canadian lobster tail, clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari simmered in white wine, garlic and herb tomato broth over linguine served with a ciabatta aglio toast.

Price/When: $19.99—Sunday, Dec. 24 (4 p.m.-9 p.m.);

Carnegie’s Café

Regular menu available plus:

Special: Choice of traditional roasted turkey with herb stuffing, giblet gravy, marshmallow baked yams, and cranberry sauce; or herb roasted prime rib dinner and glazed carrots. Either entrée comes with green bean amandine; mashed potatoes; pumpkin or apple pie

Price/When: $16.99 for either entrée—Monday, Dec 25 (11 a.m.-10 p.m.), restaurant open 24 hours.

Roundhouse Buffet

Christmas Day Brunch: items include •carving station with salt & pepper crusted roast beef, honey baked ham; •waffle and french toast bar; •peel-and-eat shrimp, gourmet salad and fruit bar; •breakfast selections includes Eggs Benedict, Quiche Lorraine, pancake wrapped sausage, scrambled eggs, country fried potatoes, cinnamon sugar breadsticks, and more; •entrées—southern fried chicken, smothered pork chops, chicken fried steak and country gravy, roasted fish with grilled vegetables, assorted pizzas, penne with chicken Alfredo sauce, beef fajita, scrambled eggs and chorizo, chips & salsa bar; •variety of sides; •variety of holiday desserts and ice cream station

Price/When: $18.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

Roundhouse Buffet

Christmas Day Buffet: holiday items include: •carving station with herb crusted roast beef and honey glazed baked ham; •soup is butternut squash; •gourmet salad and fruit bar; •entrées traditional roast turkey, fried chicken, BBQ ribs, baked whitefish, mac & cheese, chicken cacciatore, cheese ravioli, assorted pizzas; •variety of sides including mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, vegetables, marshmallow candied yams, green bean casserole, traditional herb stuffing, orange cranberry sauce; •holiday desserts and ice cream station.

Price/When: $14.99—Monday, Dec 25. (2 p.m.-9 p.m.)

GOLDEN NUGGET LAUGHLIN

Claim Jumper

Regular menu available plus: Special: entrée of—20 oz. Porterhouse steak and choice of side (all of December). Also featuring a warm pecan butter cake with salted caramel and vanilla ice cream topped with candied pecans for $8.99.

Price/When: $33.99—through Sunday, Dec. 31;

Saltgrass Steak House

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

These restaurants will keep regular hours for Christmas (see page 7 for hours).

AVI

MoonShadow Grille

Regular menu available plus

Christmas Day Special: Five jumbo scallops Provencal, seasoned and seared, served with pecan rice pilaf and Chef’s vegetables. All menu choices are served with Moonshadow bread service, house salad or Chef’s soup du jour.

Price/When: $27.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (beginning 2 p.m.), reservations suggested, call 1-702-535-5555;

Christmas Eve Special: Sunday, Dec. 24; Two for $50—regular menu (beginning 2 p.m.), reservations suggested, call 1-702-535-5555;

Feather’s Cafe

Regular menu available plus:

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Specials: Roasted tom turkey or Apricot ham steak; served with a choice of house salad or soup of the day, potato roll and butter, traditional green bean casserole or chef’s vegetable selection, with either mashed potatoes, rice pilaf or candied yams.

Price/When: $13.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (special available 11 a.m.-10 p.m. each day; restaurant open 24 hours)

Native Harvest Buffet

Christmas Eve Dinner: Holiday items to be offered include: •carving station with roasted baron of beef and roasted tom turkey; • entrées include chicken cordon bleu, BBQ pork ribs, fantail breaded shrimp, house fried chicken, lemon butter filet of cod, holiday quiche; •children’s station with panko crusted mac & cheese, corn bread hot dog bake, tator tots; •variety of sides; •variety of salads; soups •complete dessert island plus flambé action station.

Price/When: $19.99—Sunday, Dec. 24 (4 p.m.-8 p.m.)

Native Harvest Buffet

Christmas Day Champagne Brunch: Holiday items to be offered include: •carving station with roast prime rib, chili rubbed pork loin, turkey breast; • entrées include hot and cold crab legs, Chicken Christopher, roasted duck breast la Mure, seasoned frog legs, escargot, shrimp scampi, holiday quiche •variety of sides; •variety of salads; soups; •complete dessert island with holiday favorites; action station with eggs to order and omelets.

Price/When: $22.99—Monday, Dec. 25 (7 a.m.-2 p.m.)