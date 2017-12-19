If you think two infamous “piano men” can light up a stage with huge individual catalogues of hits songs by themselves, just wait until the two of them join forces for one even more explosive show. The energy created when Elton John and Billy Joel set foot on the same stage sparks an infectious excitement that cannot be contained in one show, so those two powerful forces have toured together time and again to sell-out crowds all over the globe. But explosive musical forces can also create explosive rifts between the two showmen, and the tours often come to an abrupt end.

But a tribute show with the chemistry and charisma in addition to the enormous talent of these two legendary artists lets go of the personal stuff and focuses on the business of delivering hit songs in a fun atmosphere, tied up with one big flamboyant bow.

This new show coming to Harrah’s Laughlin, “Face 2 Face,” pays homage to the tours John and Joel created beginning in 1994, making them the longest running and most successful concert tandem in pop music history. While the show is new to Laughlin, it has been performed for a while now on the East Coast and fans have embraced it simply because it’s that good, from the costuming to the sound. It doesn’t hurt that tribute artist and show creator Mike Santoro has a few things in common with Billy Joel, besides the look and his prowess with the piano keys. He divides his time between the piano and the mic to perform classics like “Only the Good Die Young,” or “Uptown Girl.” His other half for the Harrah’s show is Kenny Metcalf, who dons the iconic sunglasses and bedazzled suits of Elton John for hit songs like “Rocket Man,” “Crocodile Rock,” Bennie and the Jets,” and more.

There’s no doubt the audience will be singing along, possibly forgetting these guys are a tribute.

We talked with Mike Santoro about the 40-year history of songs they have to choose from, the background of his band and the show they bring to Harrah’s. Here’s his take…

Talk a little bit about the history of your show.

Santoro: It started as a Billy Joel tribute band — and it still is — called The Stranger. The “Face 2 Face” idea came to me when I met the first person I began it with, Ronnie Smith, down in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at a dueling piano thing. Then I invited him to come play with us — first of all to see is we could get along and work it out — and it was instant as far as chemistry goes, and the musicianship in the band. Before we knew it, we had about two and a half hours of material ready and that was in 2011, when we started, and then it just grew. We started playing House of Blues, we were regulars at a Live Nation venue here at a place called Fillmore in Charlotte.

How did you go about putting this show together?

Santoro: What I did was I went online and researched what Billy and Elton did themselves, with their show back in the ’90s so it’s kind of the same format. We come out together, we do one song or two, one of us exits, and then we have one solo set each, and then we end the night with a “face-to-face” set. So we just alternate back and forth. We share. We do it throughout. Everyone knows, unless they live under a rock, that Billy and Elton are doing piano rock stuff. They’re similar in many ways, but they’re polar opposites in other ways. Plus, this band captures both — and musically I’m very proud of what we built with the show, how authentic everything sounds, not to mention the look. I kind of resemble Billy and the Elton guys we work with dress the part, they have various costumes that they come out with.

We know we’re not the real guys, we don’t pretend to be, but we do it in such a way it’s not a parody, if you know what I mean? It’s not cheesy, it’s not like a cabaret act, I guess you could say. It’s an interactive show. We get the audience involved. So it’s not just us, ’cause we’d get bored if we didn’t include them. We have to keep it fun.

Band or orchestra?

Santoro: The Laughlin show is with a full-band, it’s six pieces. We sometimes use backing tracks but that’s only to add instruments to amp up the sound. Sometimes we have to because with some of Elton John’s songs you have to — especially if you’ve heard some of his really orchestral stuff like “Levon,” or so many things that he’s done. Billy has too. So when you close your eyes, we want you to forget you’re not hearing a cover band. We don’t want to be called a cover band because we want to please the fans as well as the people just coming out to hear music. We get a lot of young people that come and hear the stuff and become fans of the music.

Who is the Elton John for this show?

Santoro: It’s Mr. Kenny Metcalf. Kenny does his own thing out there in California. It’s not connected to me. I think sometimes he’ll come out to Vegas, or out in the desert there and do his own show. His is a completely different product, even if I’m sitting in on it. It’s two different bands, two different sounds, he’s been doing this almost as long as I have actually.

Do you want to mention a couple of the show highlights?

Santoro: We play all of the hits. As a matter of fact, we have enough material to play for three hours if we wanted to. But we usually play anywhere between 90-100 minutes, especially when we’re playing at a casino. They like to stay pretty firm on the time. What you’re going to get is all of the hits, sometimes we’ll even take a request, if someone shouts out a request from the audience. So it’s songs you would expect to hear, “Piano Man,” “Your Song,” that stuff you’ll always get to hear and sometimes we’ll throw in a B-side. You’ll get the costumes, too. That’s kind of a fun thing that “Elton” brings out, and since he’s actually driving out from California for this one, he’ll probably bring out a half-dozen costumes. You’ll get to see some of his crazy stuff. Billy’s wardrobe is pretty basic, pretty classic. I have the easiest wardrobe, it’s a bunch of black suits, a bunch of black shirts, and that’s it. Thank God for that, because I’m not one for fashion.

Vocally, what the fans are going to get also, which is something really, really cool, — and I can speak for both myself and Kenny — is that we really try to bring an authentic vocal sound. Because there’s so many tributes out there and not to knock them, or blow smoke or brag, but we do take pride in that it doesn’t sound like some guy just singing the songs. Vocally it sounds like the real thing, so that comes off pretty good.

What is your personal favorite Billy Joel song to perform?

Santoro: My favorite is probably “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” because I never get tired of playing that. Who doesn’t like Italian food, right?

What do you think it is that sets your show apart?

Santoro: I think it’s important to mention what sets us apart also is the band. The fans are gonna really see a top-notch level of musicians. My drummer, for one, is noted around the country. He won the Guitar Center championship in 2006, when he was one out of 8,000 applicants. He competed to earn the No. 1 spot and he’s phenomenal.

My sax player puts on a show unto itself. He’s a real ham. Watching him is a lot of fun. He even likes to jump up on the piano and he gets crazy.

So it’s not a bunch of guys standing there like oxen just playing. They’re moving around and they have some choreography as well, that they’ve created on their own during certain parts of the songs so it’s visually pleasing to watch.

What was your biggest challenge in putting this show together?

Santoro: Honestly it wasn’t that hard for me to step into it because Billy and I kind of look similar. We’re the same height almost, we grew up six miles away from each other in Long Island, in Levittown, so we even speak kind of similarly. It’s just like Billy chatting when I’m on stage and just talking to the audience…along with my accent. Once in a while I’ll be sarcastic or joke around, just like he does sometimes.

Is the show scripted?

Santoro: No, we don’t do that, not for any specific reason. It’s not like we planned to not do that, but we never really went in that direction because we want to keep it authentic. Like I said before, once we get into that rut, things could get boring and we’ll get tired of doing it and we never want to get bored with it because that kind of thing shows. Audiences are a lot more receptive than people give them credit for.

What is the one song each of you have to perform no matter where you are?

Santoro: We gotta do “Piano Man,” we can’t get away from doing that. I’ve never not done that song. I’m afraid to see what would happen if I didn’t. That’s when we play face-to-face, so we share that one. As far as Elton, probably always “Tiny Dancer,” is one that definitely is never left out. “Rocket Man” is another one. “You’re Song,” is definitely one that’s constantly in there as well as “Saturday Night’s Alright.”

Sounds like it’s more difficult to choose the songs to leave out.

Santoro: Not only that, there’s so many we haven’t even learned yet, especially, Elton’s catalogue, We do a show at the Fillmore in Charlotte that’s three hours long, with a 10-minute break. It’s not hard to fill a songlist and it’s not boring. That’s the crazy thing, you can play that long and there’s no dead spots.

Talk about the Laughlin show.

Santoro: We’re very excited to do this on many levels. Number one, this is the first time we’ve done a residency thing for a week straight. That in itself is great. Having to go there and everything’s taken care of, everything’s set up. What we’re planning on doing, is we’re writing two separate shows as far as song order, and we’re going to vacillate back and forth and see kind of how each one works. One won’t be too different from the other, but we’re going to experiment a little bit, just to keep it fresh and see how people react.

But with Laughlin, we’re really excited. I saw the room we’re playing in there. That’s a nice little theater, and once you’re dialed in on a venue like that, by day two, the sound is tweaked out and perfect and the light show is figured out because the same guy and the same production crew is there the whole time. Everything is so tight, and that’s when you get to loosen up and have fun with it.

FACE 2 FACE TRIBUTE

Fiesta Showroom at Harrah’s

Tuesday-Saturday, Dec. 26-30 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets