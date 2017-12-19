Meet the Manager

Coming from a family in the gaming industry, Colorado Belle and Edgewater Senior Vice President and General Manager Ryan Walker, is well experienced with all aspects of the business.

His goal as GM is to maintain the quality service his guests have come to expect.

“My philosophy is to provide our guests the best possible experience at a perceived value, and at the same time have a team that is happy where they work and proud of what they do.

Our properties don’t have the newest, brightest things,” he added, “What we do have is down-home service. I feel our customer base is because of the service we provide.”

Walker grew up in Rapid City, South Dakota, but his family moved to the tri-state area while he was still in high school and he finished school in Bullhead City.

In South Dakota, Walker’s parents founded Hog Heaven campground in Sturgis, the home of the Sturgis Bike Rally. They also owned one of the first casinos in the historic gambling town of Deadwood, SD.

Walker said that his parents’ interest in the business was somewhat of an influence for his own career choice. He began working front desk and valet in Laughlin until he turned 21 and became a dealer. He worked his way up the ladder, becoming the vice president of operations for the Belle and Edgewater, and in April of 2016 took over as GM.

The last two years since Walker has been GM, the complex has won best cuisine and drink awards at the Chef’s Food Fest.

“That’s pretty prestigious to know that your food and beverage department is creating food that is not only award-winning, but very popular,” Walker said.

In 2007 the Belle and Edgewater were purchased by Chairman and CEO of Marnell Gaming LLC, Anthony Marnell III, and since have operated as one complex. Walker said it is “much more synergistic” because there is one position that oversees both properties and they share staff as needed.

Walker said under Marnell’s ownership they have had significant capital invested into both properties to improve amenities for guests and for the maintenance the buildings needed.

Developing the Event Center and the E Center has also been a huge revolution for the complex, as well as the entire Laughlin strip.

Walker said he is really proud of the acts they have been able to bring to town due to the reputation of the Event Center and he mentioned they have some big stars in the works for 2018.

A big change for 2018 is the approval Marnell Gaming received to purchase the River Regatta, a river float event in August that Bullhead City had been hosting for the past ten years, prior to 2017.

“That’s going to be huge for us in terms of an operation. We are very excited,” Walker said. “It will bring back a successful event that there is a lot of benefit to.”

Bringing entertainment acts and events that are relevant and popular to Laughlin are his focus in the new year.