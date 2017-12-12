The Complete Beatles Experience

You have to wonder why four guys from Southern California would put together yet another Beatles tribute show when there are already so many out there. With California being a melting pot for so many different kinds of music, why not go a different route? With this particular group, Britain’s Finest, it all boils down to the belief in what they’re doing, taking pride in what they’re doing and finding a different twist to this notorious four-piece group from across the pond. Besides, they are having a ball playing this music.

Let’s face it, John, Paul, George and Ringo have been the subject of as many tributes as Elvis, but like all tributes, some take the cartoonish route, amidst those who take their roles more seriously. So co-founder of Britain’s Finest, Robert Bielma and his mates wanted to make sure every detail musically, visually, historically and sonically was in place out of respect for audiences who still remember every nuance of every song.

The group includes Bielma portraying George Harrison, Benny Chadwick as Paul McCartney, Ruben Amaya as John Lennon, and Luis Renteria as Ringo Starr the guys set out to recreate those oh-so familiar songs much of the world grew up to, proposed to and included in their personal lives while introducing the music to those who never had the opportunity to experience the crazy excitement associated with the Beatles in their heyday.

They bring their holiday show, “Britain’s Finest Christmas: A Complete Beatles Experience” to the Tropicana Laughlin’s Pavilion Theater on Saturday, Dec. 16 (8 p.m.).

We talked with Bielma about the group, the music and the show they bring to Laughlin. Here’s his take…

Talk a little bit about your background.

Bielma: The band was founded in 2011, by myself, Benny Chadwick, Luis Renteria and original founding member, Tyson Kelly, who left a few years ago to pursue a career in the regular music industry. He was replaced in 2013 by Ruben Amaya. That’s the lineup we’ve had for the last three years.

Why this particular show, this particular way?

Bielma: There’s tons of Beatle tributes out there and I think the thing that sets ourselves apart from the rest of them first is we are young, we look young and that helps. Unfortunately a lot of these tribute guys are older and they look older and God bless ’em they’re still out there in the trenches working. But, for us, we want to sell the whole idea like you’re seeing the Beatles. The way we try to see it is we’re not four guys up there playing the Beatles and wearing Beatles’ suits. As far as we’re concerned, the minute we step on stage we are the Beatles and you’re seeing the Beatles. That’s what we try to sell. We also have a certain rawness and kind of comedic theme to our show as well like the Beatles did. The Beatles were funny guys. They were comedians in their own right and that’s what we try to portray too, that comedic side of the Beatles. That definitely adds to the show. We try to connect with people as well. That’s another thing, that’s the thing that made the Beatles who they were. They were good at connecting with their audience.

Is the show scripted, spontaneous or a combination of the two?

Bielma: Let me put it this way, we have a road map and there’s certain cues we have to hit but a lot of the times in between there, it’s pretty much not scripted. I mean, we have certain guidelines we try to follow, like we have to make sure we say a certain line that pushes to the next part of our show, but what you say to get to that last line is totally up to you. That’s what keeps it kind of spontaneous.

How do you incorporate the Christmas song portion?

Bielma: Well, the funny thing is, the Beatles put out a Christmas record every year, but it was just for the fans. It was only a fan thing, you had to be in the Beatles fan club to get them. I had gotten a copy from somebody — a digital copy of all the ones they put out. They talked about how their year went, and how great the fans are and they do a little Christmas song and nobody knew about those until now. I just saw online, they’re putting them out on different colored vinyl and it’s the whole thing.

So that’s how we’re going to try to incorporate it. We’re gonna do about four Christmas songs, in between our regular set and we do the whole era, we call it “Britain’s Finest: The Complete Beatle Experience.” Since we’re American, of course, we start as how the people in America probably first saw the Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” then we have our intro and we start in the black suits doing that era. That covers pretty much all the early stuff, up until about ’66. Then we have 15-minute intermission where we play videos and commercials of the era so if you were around in the ’60s you’ll remember some of those commercials. Then we come back and do the St. Pepper era.

That was ground-breaking television at that time.

Bielma: It changed the music landscape, and the crazy thing is I have the Ed Sullivan DVDs and it doesn’t matter how many times I watch them, I still get excited when he introduces the Beatles and they come on stage. I still get that little kid feeling. My dad took me to see Beatlemania when I was a kid. I was blown away by it. I thought I saw the Beatles. I was convinced they were the Beatles. My dad didn’t make it clear that it was a tribute show, and I get home and I’m bragging to my mom, “Dad took me to the Beatles.” My dad was like, “That wasn’t the Beatles, they were guys pretending to be the Beatles.” I was totally crushed. He said, “the Beatles broke up before you were born.”

Unfortunately I missed it and I’m very sad about it, because I feel like I was just doped along in this era. I think the ’60s would have been my time. I’m a kid of the ’90s and it wasn’t as much fun.

They seemed to have this natural connection to people

Bielma: There was something about them, people seemed to feel like they were accessible. They weren’t these total rock stars that we have nowadays, like Beyonce. I can’t connect with Beyonce, I don’t know what’s going on with her. But I hear the Beatles music and I can connect with that. There’s something about it. They wrote for the people and that’s why people connected with them so much.

What was your biggest challenge in putting this show together?

Bielma: Our biggest challenge is we don’t use tracks. Everything you hear on stage is live. We’ve had to sit down and dole out parts deciding who’s going to play what and where. There’s a lot of stuff that has double tracking so when we were developing the show, we knew there were certain songs we’d love to do but we can’t unless we play with an orchestra — which we have done and that’s when we get to do some cool songs.

Certain stuff we were able to do live and I think the hardest part for me, ’cause I did all the tech stuff as far as all the sampling for the keyboard, which included building all the patches to recreate the songs live as closely as possible. For example, we do “Penny Lane” and the John Lennon — Ruben — handles all the brass stuff in the song and I handle the piano part. Finding the fire bell to sound just like the record and scouring through the internet trying to find bell sounds and stuff like that, to make the horns sound like the record was tough. The idea is to make stuff sound like the record but at the same time we’ve learned you can’t do it just like the record. Sometimes it doesn’t come across as epic if it’s just like the record. Sometimes we have to add some trash-canning at the end to kind of signal people to really clap and stuff like that.

Is there a show highlight you’d like to mention?

Bielma: We try to definitely interact with the crowd, we get them to clap and sing along and there’s times when we don’t sing and we let them sing it. There’s nothing I think audiences like more than participating and feeling like they’re part of the show. We try to make the audience part of the show so they feel like, “hey it wasn’t just us performing for you, you had to do some work as well.” I think that’s what makes people remember our show and come back. The idea is really to get people to spread the word about our show. When people walk away and tell their friends, “I saw this band last night, Britain’s Finest, you have to check them out next time they’re in town,” and we get response from that it’s cool. We’ll get an email or a message on Facebook that says, “I went to see you because my friend said you guys were the best and they were not wrong.” Hard to live up to, but…

That sets the bar, doesn’t it?

Bielma: The bar was set with the Beatles. We will always strive to get to that point. We have no egos. We’ll never be the Beatles, that’s for sure, but we can try to be as close to them as possible. I think that’s all anybody can do.

Do you have a favorite song you like to play?

Bielma: Well, I’m biased, of course. I like doing George Harrison “Something.” That’s my favorite song, ’cause it’s such a great love song and everybody loves that song and I love performing that song for people. I would say one non-George Harrison song that is fun to play is “Penny Lane” — it’s one of my favorites. “Sgt. Pepper” is a good rocker. There’s just something about when we start the second part of our show after the intermission and you hear the orchestra tuning up sound you know “Sgt. Pepper” is about to kick in right in your face.

The one song you have to play no matter where you are?

Bielma: Oh, that’s easy, “Hey Jude.” If we don’t play “Hey Jude,” there’s a frickin’ riot that’s gonna happen on that one. We try to change it up as much as we can, but certain people like certain things, you just never know. It also varies from region to region.

Talk about maintaining the look.

Bielma: We try to maintain the look because that’s part of the look. They were all slender, but George was a stick. I want to maintain the thinness. We try to do the best job, to create a good quality show and give people the best show they can get. We don’t do anything half-ass.

What we’re trying to do is bring back a memory for people. The way we always say it, for the people who saw the Beatles, we’re trying to give you that memory back and remember that time — where you were when you saw the Beatles live — whether it was Shea Stadium or you saw them when they were on the U.S. tour, or on TV and for the generations, especially the young kids that come see our show, they’re being exposed to this music that hopefully will connect with them the way it did when I was a kid and pass it on to the next generation.

That’s what keeps the music alive, passing the torch to the next generation and telling them this band happened 50 years ago, but their music is still relevant today.

Everything that’s musically based, one way or another, whether they want to admit it or not, is based on something the Beatles did 50 years ago.

BRITAIN’S FINEST

Pavilion Theater at the Tropicana

Saturday, Dec. 16 (8 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets