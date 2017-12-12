Stand-Up Star

There was never a “Plan B” for Claude Stuart. He’s been making people laugh since grade school, which often came with corporal punishment, because even in the beginning there were always the critics to deal with. But a laugh is still a laugh and each one only served as encouragement to keep going. And after more than 20 years in the business, Stuart is proud of the path he carved out for himself. He’s come a long way from his Greenville, Miss., upbringing to become not just a comedian, but an actor, writer and producer.

From packing comedy venues across the globe to regular television appearances on shows like “The Tonight Show,” and “Last Comic Standing,” Stuart’s explosive, in-your-face, rapid-fire, madman stage style is truly a hilarious assault on the senses. He’s been compared to physical comedians such as Steve Martin, Robin Williams and Jim Carrey.

His natural comedic flair was recognized early on. As a teen he interned at a local radio station and ended up writing and performing a morning show broadcast to over 30 cities nationwide. After a pit stop in Houston where he developed his stand up act, he naturally ended up in L.A.. This lead to an extremely successful stand up career; as well as myriad appearances in feature films such as Starship Troopers, Man On the Moon and Adam Carolla’s Road Hard. TV appearances included “That 70’s Show,” “Scrubs,” “Comics Unleashed,” “Will & Grace,” “Entertainers,” “The Best Damn Sports Period!,” “Oblivious!,” “Talk Soup,” as a regular on “The Bob and Tom Show,” and a spot starring with Jay Leno on his popular “Undercover Jay” skit on “The Tonight Show.” Some of his other credits include national commercials for products such as Honda, Heineken, Jeep, Grapenuts and even Midol. He frequently performs at the Hollywood Improv and is currently on tour, headlining comedy clubs, colleges, cruises and military tours for our troops nationwide and internationally.

We recently talked with Stuart about his career and his comedy. Here’s his take…

Talk a little bit about your background and how you got into comedy.

I’m originally from another country. I think you’ve heard of it — Mississippi. They kicked me out ’cause I knew how to conjugate, which some people think is a prison visit. I grew up in Mississippi and my parents are characters. My mom sounds just like Scarlett O’Hara, and she’s a teacher and my father’s an attorney. If you can imagine growing up with Atticus Finch and Scarlett O’Hara, that’s kind of how it was. They were always interesting characters and I started out doing impressions of them, and in school, I used to do impressions of teachers and other people. The football guy beat me up, but I got a laugh, you know. The cute girl, though, liked it when I made her laugh. I was basically the class clown, and from there I was like, “How do I make money doing this? Is this a job? If so, it’s a lot better than doing math.” That was my thought when I was considering getting into it.

Your influences?

I went through stages — I used to watch Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Sam Kinison and then I really got into Dennis Miller, George Carlin, and Robin Williams. When I started in the mid ’90s, Jim Carrey, Chris Farley and Kramer were really popular and so I definitely think my crazy energy and physicality was certainly inspired by those guys.

Describe your comedy.

I wouldn’t say it’s bizarre, but I would say I’m high energy and physical, I “improv” with the audience and then I just try to have well-written jokes. I try to be a combination, if you will, of Don Rickles, Jim Carrey and Dennis Miller. (This is Dennis before he went incredibly right wing. It’s funny, he used to only make fun of the right, and then he was in the middle, and now he makes fun of the extreme left. I kind of liked him better when he was in the middle because he didn’t hold back from either side, he made fun of both). I’m not really political. I’m not there to get your vote, I’m just there to get your laughs. That’s all.

Explain that interpretive dance thing you do…where did that come from?

(He laughs) That actually started when I was at a karaoke birthday party and a friend of mine was singing a song. I was definitely drinking and the next thing I know I started acting out all the lyrics and I got a big reaction from the crowd. My buddy came up to me after the song and said, “You gotta do that in your show.” I was like, “Really? OK.” So I tried it and it just became a thing and my new closer.

What was the worst experience you had as a comedian?

We comedians get hired for these corporate events, and corporate events pay the most. They pay more than the clubs but they’re often not near as fun because sometimes it’s noon or it’s in the morning and everybody is sober, they just got yelled at by their boss, they don’t want to be in the room for a team building exercise, you know what I mean? I come in as the monkey boy and I have to make them laugh for an hour. That’s incredibly difficult.

Or people will see you in a nightclub and they’re like, “Oh, we’re having so much fun.” It’s because they’re drinking and it’s a nightclub and that’s the environment people are conditioned to laugh in. But then sometimes what they’ll do is hire you for a private event, and it’s just not that same environment. This couple was renewing their wedding vows, and I was in my 20s, and it sounded good on paper. “Look, we’re gonna be in Vegas, we’re gonna renew our vows, we’re gonna put you up in the Venetian and all you gotta do is come in for like 20 minutes and make our family laugh,” they tell me. I thought, great. It sounded awesome. So I get there and it’s like 20 or 30 relatives and it’s in a little suite. There’s no stage, no microphone. It’s literally me standing in front of a buffet talking to the family.

I’m telling jokes, there’s kids running around and — and one old lady yelling out, “what do you think about Bill Clinton?” I’m like, “I just did an impression of him and he’s got nothing to do with this joke.” He had just gotten in office and so I did a Clinton impression and they laughed. I go off to another joke and this kid runs up behind me, he’s got a light saber, and he’s poking me in the ass with it. As I’m doing my show, he’s yelling “This is where poo comes out.” I’m being attacked by a kid and I’m getting heckled by the old lady, so that’s probably the worst one.

Where’s the strangest place you never thought you’d perform?

I’ve performed in bowling alleys, I’ve performed at a Laundromat. There’s no stage, you have a mic, but you’re literally in front of the door where people are coming and going. So they’re constantly walking in and it’s like you’re sabotaging their laundry day. So yeah, I’ve done some weird ones.

Who makes you laugh your butt off?

I think most comedians will say that the three best comedians ever were Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Bill Hicks. Now, you wouldn’t have those guys without Lenny Bruce. He really was the first to bend the walls, and in my opinion, the best. Today, I really love Bill Burr, Louis C.K. when I’m not in the green room with him, Chris Rock, and Ellen always makes me laugh. She’s great.

What’s your favorite thing about being a comedian?

I just love the fact that you can talk about whatever you want. I love the fact that no one’s going over notes with you, “OK, you have to talk about your wife and baby. Then you have to go into the traffic bit.” I like the freedom and creativity and freedom of expression.

What’s your least favorite thing about being a comedian?

When you start, it’s the pay and even after a little while it can certainly be the pay. The worst is when you tell someone you’re a comedian they expect you to do it for free on the spot, “Hey, tell us a joke right now.” No one’s going to say, “so, you’re a boxer, can you punch me in the face?” I think there’s an accidental lack of respect for comedy. They’re not trying to be disrespectful, they just are. Or they’ll say, “I could be a comedian, I make my friends laugh.” No, you couldn’t. You’re just funny to a couple of buddies at work, let’s see you be funny to 300 strangers.”

Or another one is someone will come up and say, “here’s a joke you can use.” I love hanging out with people after the show, saying hello, having a drink, but do me a favor, don’t come up to a comedian and tell him your favorite joke. I think the analogy I make is that telling a professional comic your favorite joke is like serenading an opera singer with your favorite karaoke song.

How do you handle hecklers?

It depends on the situation. Sometimes they’re not mean spirited, they think they’re helping and then you just play with them a little bit and move on. Sometimes there’s a drunk person and you put them in check and let them know there’s other people who are trying to listen. I often go off the situation like what are they wearing, who are they with, are they embarrassing who they’re with, are they alone or they’re probably alone because they’re annoying.

Anything else you’d like people to know about you?

The show is very fast-paced, you gotta just pay attention, I would say I definitely involve the audience. It’s certainly not mean spirited, I’ll playfully insult people but you’ll notice the first thing I do is insult myself. By doing that, I’ve immediately put myself on the same level as everyone else. I’m certainly not above anybody when I’m doing my thing. The first three rows will probably get a fun nickname, and just come along for the ride and enjoy.

Any projects in the works?

There’s a TV show I’m working on right now that’s a lot of fun. It got released in September and it’s called “Funny You Should Ask.” It’s a super funny game show and because it’s automatically syndicated, if you go to this website, fysa.tv, it will say, “where to watch.” If you click on that and type in your zip code, it’ll pop up and tell you where to watch it. I’m a content producer, which in the game show world is basically a writer. My job is to write funny questions and funny jokes. It’s a lot of fun, we have great people on the shows like Howie Mandel and Louie Anderson, it’s a good time.

COMEDY ON THE EDGE

The Edge Lounge within the Edgewater

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 15-17 (7 p.m.; doors open 6:30 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets