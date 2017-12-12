Sticky Sweet

Bumbleberry Flats within the Pioneer has been serving up classic American comfort food since its inception in December 2014. They specialize in huge portions of tasty down-home favorites.

The restaurant has won numerous awards, including but not limited to Best Breakfast, Burger, Bloody Mary, Brunch, American Food, Late Night Eats, and Desserts.

Executive Chef Katrina Heidorf brings her family recipes and nearly 20 years of experience to Bumbleberry, as well as the Pioneer’s deli, Carve.

Heidorf comes from an Italian heritage and grew up in Long Island, N.Y. She cooked in her family restaurant from a young age and has enhanced Bumbleberry’s menu with creations her family has been making for years.

“I’ve changed a lot of recipes here,” Heidorf said. “I like to put my own twist into it.”

Chef Heidorf is very passionate about her craft and it shows, as she recently won Best Entrée at the Taste of Bullhead, has collected an array of chili cook-off awards, and earned top honors at the Polaris National Competition.

Every item on Bumbleberry’s menu is made from scratch right in their kitchen. Heidorf made us a popular order among customers, the Ultimate PB&J. It’s the item on the menu you had no idea you wanted, but come to find it is exactly what you needed. The best part? Heidorf gave us the recipe so the unique spin on a classic sandwich can become your specialty at home!

But don’t confuse your child’s usual sack lunch sandwich with this delicious creation, because the two are world’s apart!

The Ultimate PB&J

To begin preparation, set a flat top griddle to medium heat.

Next, instead of two slices of wonder bread, Heidorf uses one-inch thick slices of raspberry swirl bread and dips them in her “sinful French toast batter.”

The batter consists of 4 ounces of liquid eggs, 2 tablespoons of vanilla extract, ½ cup of sugar, 2 tablespoons of cinnamon, and 2 ounces of heavy cream. In a mixing bowl, dump in the ingredients and beat until combined.

Once the batter is prepared, don’t dip your bread quite yet. First smear 2 ounces of peanut butter on one slice, and 2 ounces of jam on the other slice.

An added Bumbleberry bonus is the choice of five different flavors of house-made fruit preserves for your jam filling. The choices include bumbleberry, blackberry, raspberry, strawberry or peach.

Next, take a whole banana, cut it into long slices, and place them on the peanut butter half. Then put the jam half down on top of the bananas, and dunk the sandwich in the “sinful” batter.

Place the sandwich on the preheated griddle, and cook each side for about four minutes. You will want to check each side before the four minutes are up as each griddle may vary.

Once you have achieved the perfect golden brown on each side, take it off the griddle and cut it in half from corner to corner. Dust it with powdered sugar, and you have the Ultimate PB&J with a total prep time of 10 minutes!

At Bumbleberry, the finished product comes with Chantilly cream and a scoop of preserves on the side, and a mason jar of ice-cold milk to wash down every sticky sweet bite.