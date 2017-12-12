Cultural Casinos

The Laughlin River Lodge has undergone a lot of changes in recent years, both cosmetically and philosophical, beyond the name change, to become an inviting space that is many things to many people. It’s nice to see fresh paint, manicured lawns and attractive awnings protecting visitors from the sun as they walk from the parking structure to the main entrance, but the real story is what’s going on inside the resort.

Nowhere else on the river will people experience five different casinos under one expansive roof. Those include Points, Bourbon Street, Red Dragon, La Villita and Dotty’s.

This big multi-personality, multi-cultural, and multi-themed space transports visitors and players around the world by simply walking from one end of the resort to the other. Think Dave & Busters meets a trip to the Orient, with stops in Mexico, the Southwest and its mining history, New Orleans, in addition to the down-home Southern comfort atmosphere of red-checkered tablecloth seating areas tucked in between banks of slot machines at the other side of the building.

Within all those themed areas are food and snacks to match the decor. For example, in the Bourbon Street Casino, the flavor is all New Orleans, from the scantily-clad shady lady and stripper mannequins, to all of the beads and masks in traditional green, gold and purple. This is also the place to stop for a refreshing specialty drink.

Located close by is a variety of arcade games and games of skill geared towards adults in a sports bar-themed atmosphere. Everything from foosball to pool, and a lounge seating area that lends itself to quiet time for reading with a glass of wine or a place to join friends for a beer and great conversation.

In the Red Dragon casino, décor and food reflect cultural tastes of the Far East with ramen, rice bowls, pot stickers, saki and more on the food menu; a photo booth with various paper props for “hamming it up,” and two small enclosed rooms dedicated to those who like their karaoke. Anime figures decorate the walls along with comfortable seating and the anime theme carried into the silk accent pillows.

La Villita casino offers colorful south of the border décor and seating, complete with fireplace and dance floor to practice those salsa moves. A variety of margaritas are also on the menu in addition to breakfast burritos and omelets, appetizers of jalapeño rellenos, taquitos, chilaquiles, quesadillas, tacos, burritos, tortas and more.

Both the Points casino and Dotty’s offer a wide variety of unique and classic breakfast, lunch, snack, sandwich, appetizer and dinner options. In other words, no one will go hungry no matter where within the Laughlin River Lodge they happen to find themselves…and no matter where people are playing their favorite games, they are more than welcome to help themselves to free snacks.

Some of those most recent changes include taking out the former Lodge bar and steakhouse, and transforming that space into the Bighorn Café, for 24-hour dining. Probably the biggest creation is that of the General Store, which is extensive in all that it offers adults and children.

The former lounge, nightclub and bingo room’s atmosphere now reflects ghost towns and mining operations with old gasoline pumps, wall murals and a boxed-in waterway where kids can pan for gold. Keeping with the theme are geodes and geode slices and rocks to break to reveal crystals hidden inside.

In fact, a large portion of the store is dedicated to children with pint-sized tables and chairs for playing, reading and discovering. Just look up and the ceiling is filled with all shapes and sizes of colorful kites. And child-sized hard hats add to the fun.

Then there is the candy store for all ages with classics like salt-water taffy and big lollypops, and the trendy stuff like Nerd ropes and more. There are even some sugar-free options.

The adults are still front and center in this store with all kinds of items filling the shelves, from books by Southwest author Tony Hillerman and a variety of cookbooks, to men and women’s apparel, jewelry, hats scarves, bags and other accessories to gourmet food items and a variety of snacks. There is also seating for those diners grabbing a bite or a beverage at the snack bar.

The glass-front display cases at the entrance offer all kinds of treats including large chocolate dipped marshmallows, different flavors of fudge and chocolate covered apples, along with pastries, muffins and more.

The mezzanine level within the Laughlin River Lodge that houses both the Bighorn Café and The Lodge Buffet, is still in the “soon-to-be-remodeled” stage, yet the buffet is open for breakfast Saturday and Sunday, and for dinner on Friday and Saturday. See buffet listings page 9.

While there are more renovations in the works, the Laughlin River Lodge has completed quite a lot of work and deserves a visit. The arcade area has become quite popular with the young adult population, while so many areas offer a variety of options for the avid or recreational gamer. So next time you’re wanting to try something different for a night out with friends, why not head for the Laughlin River Lodge and see what strikes your fancy.