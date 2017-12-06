This time of year people get so caught up in the frivolities of the holidays to the point the reason for the season gets lost in the shuffle.

The spiritual side often takes a back seat to the latest cell phones, iPads and princess dolls, decorating and cooking preparation, and the general craziness of fighting the crowds for parking spaces in search of that “perfect” gift.

Maybe it’s time to take a breath and remember why we go to all this trouble in the first place, that bigger isn’t always better and the latest gizmo or gadget isn’t the answer to finding peace on earth or goodwill toward men. How can we enjoy the holiday when we’re stretched to the limit?

To help with all that is a new event called “Worship & Waffles,” designed to help people step back, rethink priorities, find their spiritual connection and have a little fun in the process.

This brunch punctuated with live gospel music takes place Sunday, Dec. 10 (10:30 a.m., doors open at 10 a.m.) and (1:30 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m.) within the Tropicana Laughlin’s Pavilion Theater.

Tickets are $35 plus tax and fees per person, and they can be purchased online or by calling the Tropicana Laughlin Box Office at 888-888-8695.

The brunch is an all-you-can-eat buffet style setup with breakfast favorites being served including a waffle and French toast bar, along with entrée selections such as fried chicken, smoked brisket and oven-roasted salmon, along with other side dishes. A cash bar is available.

Providing the music is a newly formed, newly named group called Soul Tie consisting of members of various backgrounds from other groups, coming together for this event.

Heading up Soul Tie is vocalist Makisha Bogan from Kyss & the Xrossover, who regularly performs with the group here in Laughlin. She is based in Las Vegas.

Joining her is Eddie Fluellen on keyboards, an original and current member of Switch; drummer Damion Hall, the former music director for Gladys Knight; Derrick Sanders on bass, who’s also a member of Kyss & the Xrossover; and vocalist Bruce Williamson, a former 10-year lead singer with the Temptations, who is currently a gospel and soul recording artist, a current resident entertainer at Cork & Thorn florist and wine bar in Las Vegas.

“We will be performing motivational, spiritual and traditional gospel with a slight twist,” Bogan said. “We chose songs with more of a spiritual empowerment to refer to for those everyday trials, turning them into triumphs as well as inspiring people to build a stronger relationship with God.

“We, as members of Soul Tie, chose some traditional gospel, some familiar gospel and some new style of gospel to spread messages that are the most pertinent to the everyday struggles of maintaining spiritual health,” she added. “We plan to recharge the positive vibrations through praise and worship and boost spiritual awareness.”

