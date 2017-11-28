Going the Distance

With a tagline of, “2 States, 2 Time Zones – 1 DAM Great Race,” the 3rd Annual Run Laughlin Half Marathon, 5K and 10K presented by Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport takes to the hills and bridge and byways of the area on Saturday, Dec 2.

The scenery is the thing with this course. The Nevada Department of Transportation helps by to temporarily closing Highway 163 to allow the runners to coast down the highway taking in the casinos in the foreground against the backdrop of a brilliant sunrise over the Black Mountains in Arizona.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation drops the barriers on the Davis Dam which allows the runners the rare view of Lake Mohave to the north and the Colorado River to the south.

There is a ‘Selfie Spot’ where runners can straddle the State Line with the Colorado River in the background.

The 5K and 10K course also offers great views as it runs along the Colorado River Heritage Trail up to the area across form the face of Davis Dam and then alongside the banks of the river near the Laughlin Bridge.

And whether it is the Half Marathon, the 5K or 10K event you sign up for, there are some bonuses to be had in addition to the great views.

There are prizes for the top three finishers in 13 age categories for both male and female runners. All racers are eligible for raffle prizes.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River.

What does it cost?

The cost for the Half Marathon is $105, $50 for the 5K, and $60 for the 10K. Preregistration is available at the official website at runlaughlin.com, but you can sign up for the event at Laughlin High School by 5:45 a.m. before the race starts (7 a.m.).

Registration for the Half Marathon, 10K and 5K is at the Tropicana Laughlin. Race-day packet pickup will be at the Round House Buffet in the Tropicana Laughlin. The packet pick up on Friday will be in the Tropicana’s Pavilion Theater. Race packets, timing chips, T-shirts, goodie bags and other materials will be handed out at registration. You can go over the information on hydration, aid stations, safety and other race information in advance of the event and have any questions answered.

THE RACES & COURSES

Staging Area

Runners in the 5K and 10K will start and finish in front of the Tropicana. The staging area for all races is located in front of the Tropicana Laughlin. There will be free parking available in the parking structure behind the hotel. Please be at the starting line (7:50 a.m.) for the singing of the National Anthem. The 10K starts (8 a.m.); the 5K race starts (8:10 a.m.).

Half Marathon Course

The Half Marathon starts at the Laughlin High School, a few miles and over 600′ above Casino Drive. Half Marathon Runners should arrive at the Tropicana and then board your bus at your designated times. Gear check, hot beverages and porta-potties, will be located in the starting area at Laughlin High School. Please make your way to your race corral ten minutes before race time.

Corrals will be roped off and clearly designated. Please make your way to your race corral ten minutes before race time. Please note that no unauthorized vehicles are allowed on the course during the race.

To run the Half Marathon you must be able to finish the course in four hours and keep an 18 min/mile pace or better. Casual walkers are not permitted in the half marathon due to this time limit. In the event someone cannot finish the race, or falls behind the 18 min./mile pace, a sweeper vehicle will be following the final law enforcement car and will pick them up for transport to the finish.

The Half Marathon course begins in the parking lot of the high school, including one lap around the track before heading out onto the highways around Laughlin.

Miles 2–3.3 are a steady climb of 321 feet toward Hwy. 163. From Needles Highway runners will cross over onto the westbound lanes of Hwy. 163 heading east to start the fastest portion of this course. The course then goes 3.3 miles downhill (loss of 683’) toward Davis Dam Road. Leaving the highway, the course continues north onto Davis Dam Road. This leads down to the Pyramid Canyon area before ascending to the top of the dam. Runners then cross the dam from Nevada into Arizona with views of both Lake Mohave and the Colorado River. This is where runners cross into the Mountain Standard Time Zone and “lose” an hour, which they quickly regain when the course doubles back across the dam into Nevada.

Runners return to Casino Row, along the banks of the river via Laughlin’s Heritage Greenway Trail. The final trek includes crossing the Pedestrian Bridge and descending onto Casino Drive where the course ends at the Tropicana.

10K Race

The start and finish line is in front of the Tropicana. The race starts (8 a.m.). The course runs from the starting line north on Casino Drive to the Pedestrian Bridge that crosses Hwy. 163 into the Heritage Greenway Trail area. The river is on the right, and staying right on the trail, The course continues due north, past the 5K turn around and on towards the Davis Dam. The 10K course turns around just the nasty hill that would lead up and over the Dam. Head back while staying to the right on the trail. Save a bit for that final push to the finish for the return trip down river and up and over Pedestrian Bridge once more. After a small hill from the trail to the bridge, there is nothing but sweet downhill all the way to the finish. Follow the signs to the 10K Finish Chute on the sidewalk where participants are welcomed back by a volunteer who will drape a well-deserved medal around your neck.

5K Race

The course runs from the starting line north on Casino Drive to the Pedestrian Bridge that crosses Highway 163 into the Heritage Greenway Trail area. Just like the 10K, the river is on the right, and staying right on the trail, participants then make a wide U-turn and begin the return trip to the finish line. There is a small hill from the trail to the bridge, but once across, it’s downhill from there to the finish line.

Water/Hydration and Aid

Stations

Several Water/Hydration and three First Aid stations will be provided on-course between the start and finish. Each station will contain both water and other beverages. Various non-profits, school teams and other groups host these aid stations. They are placed on-course at key locations and intervals approximately 2 miles apart. Bring your own nourishment if you wish.

Post-Race Celebration

After completing their journey and receiving a finisher’s medal, all half marathon and race participants will be escorted across Casino Drive to the Edgewater Hotel and Casino Resort celebration area where every finisher 21 and older may have a free beer in the beer garden. Additional drink tickets will be sold on site. The post race celebration will include a live band and DJ.

Spectator Guidelines

Spectators are welcome and have easy access to a variety of areas, however, spectators will need to select a spot to view the runners (other than the finish line) and will then wait until all runners pass before they will be allowed to move their car. As the roads will be shut down to vehicle traffic, no one will be allowed to “leapfrog” throughout the course. All spectator vehicle drivers must have a yellow spectator placard which will allow “cheer squad” vehicles access to one of the parking areas. Spectators must arrive to their “Cheer Parking Areas” by 6:45 am. After that, no vehicle traffic will be allowed to enter the course.

For more information on designated spectator parking areas and where to pick up yellow placards, visit runlaughlin.com

Bottom line…

For complete information for running tips, suggestions and health issues, and/or for pre-registration, go to runlaughlin.com

RUN LAUGHLIN

Laughlin High School and Tropicana

Saturday, Dec. 2

Half Marathon (7 a.m. at LHS)

10K & 5K (8 a.m. & 8:15 a.m. at the Tropicana)