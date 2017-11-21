Now that the sizzling temperatures have passed, golf season is in its prime. Los Lagos Golf Club in Fort Mohave opened back up to the public the beginning of October.

The course is the newest in the tri-state area, opening in 2007. J.C. Bacon has been the course pro at Los Lagos for a little over a year. Before that he was the pro at a course in Needles for more than 30 years. Daniel Hegney is currently the general manager of the club.

Bacon took us out for a round to check out all the 18-hole, par-72 course has to offer.

After an exceedingly hot summer, the course is still in good shape. It has some beautiful scenic areas with views of the Black Mountains and deep blue ponds along the way. Flowers are in bloom along the fairways as well.

The course is great for beginners or experienced golfers alike. It has wide fairways, large level greens, and the rough is fairly forgiving as well. There are sand traps and water hazards along the way to keep it interesting, but most are reasonably avoidable, making a fair round achievable for a novice golfer. There are not a lot of trees, but they are present as another obstacle as to not make the course too easy either.

We recommend the course for anyone looking for a relaxing and fun round of golf. Los Lagos also has a driving range and practice greens to warm up before your round or sharpen your skills.

Inside the clubhouse they have a snack bar, apparel for sale, and a banquet room to rent for any event. During heavy traffic times they also barbecue hamburgers on the grill outside.

Under new ownership, Los Lagos has many renovations in store.

Greg and Shawna Sekura recently purchased the course, but have been members of the club since its inception. The couple is originally from Alberta, Canada, and still have a residence there, but will now be spending most of the year at their home in Fort Mohave.

Greg Sekura said as far as course renovations he plans to reshape the bunkers and make it more playable.

“My goal is to inject the profits back into the course to make it a better playing experience,” he said.

Sekura also said with their new T-snap system the staff will be doing everything through the bar area and “it will be a lot more personable.”

He also plans to add on a patio area behind the clubhouse for special events in the banquet facility.

The entertainer staff would like to express our gratitude to Sekura, Hegney, and Bacon for having us at the club!