Laughlin Bikes ‘N’ Rods Music Festival debuts this weekend, with a full slate of music, machines, merchandise, many pretty girls and more.

The two-day event, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18-19 in the Colorado Belle front parking lot, includes rock and roll and country concerts, a motorcycle and car show, vendor village, Biker & Hotrod beauty pageant, Cocktail Heaven bars, Gretsch Guitar giveaway, a food court, after party and more.

Tickets to the festival are $10 per person, per day, or $15 for both days, children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available at the registration table located at the entrance to the venue.

“It looks like we’re going to have bigger crowds than we expected,” said Kennie Cuppetelli, event organizer. “From what I’ve been told, the Belle is already sold out, so we’re guessing at about 2,500 people at least will be there. That’s not including people who are staying elsewhere in Laughlin or the locals. We know everyone has their favorite resort in Laughlin when they come there. We’re also really hoping we get a lot of the local people to come out. Having more people than you expect is not a bad problem to have.

“It’s a first time event, so I’m trying to make a statement,” he said. “I used to work with Dalcon Promotions, who does the Laughlin River Run. I stopped doing that and I do the Lake Havasu Rockabilly Reunion…. We were approached to put together a fall event because there wasn’t one, so we’re excited to see what happens.

“We’re keeping it affordable at $15 for two days of 10 concerts including our headlining band Ricochet, there are at least 60 vendors which is twice the vendors in this spot for the River Run. We’ve got bike builders and hotrod builders bringing their creations, the Kingman Harley dealership will be here, we have a good variety of food vendors and it’s family friendly.

“I have a mixed culture here of both cars and bikes, but I’m getting good response on the motorcycles,” Cuppetelli added. “We had to add a big roped-off area outside the venue for the extra cars that aren’t yet registered, but will show up the day of the event. I don’t know why they always do that, but that is the nature of the beast.

“Word is getting out because I’m getting calls from all over,” he said. “I received emails from 62 more vendors and I had to turn them away because I’m out of room. I am putting them on the list for next year.”

Music is front and center with a variety of acts to keep the party hopping and the audience dancing both days including headliners — national country music recording artists Ricochet with hits like “Daddy’s Money,” “What Do I Know,” “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” and more. Their collective harmonies also combine beautifully when they tackle songs a capella like “Seven Bridges Road,” or “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”

Also sharing the stage will be Cashd’ Out, a tribute to Johnny Cash; The Crue, a tribute to Motley Crue; Sam Halen, a tribute to Sammy Hagar and Van Halen; Cash O’Riley, a one-man band playing country Southern rock; The Local Drunx, country, dirty blues, Southern rock; The Henchmen, original rock and roll; the Krisy Thompson Band, country; and more.

The venue opens Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m., vendor hours are Saturday (9 a.m.-11 p.m.) and Sunday (9 a.m.-6 p.m.).

Ladies 18 and over interested in participating in the beauty pageant can register on Saturday at the registration/ticket booth at the main entrance. The $20 fee includes the weekend pass to the event.

A Gretsch Guitar will be given away during the event.

“Everyone who purchases an admission ticket gets a free drawing ticket for the guitar, Cuppetelli said. “People can purchase additional tickets for $5 each. The guitar winner will be announced during the Awards Ceremony on Sunday at 3:15 p.m.”

The Motorcycle and Car Show is on both Saturday and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

“The registration fee for people interested in entering the show is the weekend pass, $15,” he said. “We are accepting walk-up registrations on Saturday, judging is on Sunday, and the awards ceremony is on Sunday.”

After the concerts are over Saturday doesn’t mean the party stops — it just moves to the Belle’s Loading Dock Stage on the Riverwalk, where bands plug in their amps for more live music (beginning at 10 p.m.). Those bands include the Henchmen and Sandbox Bullies.

The beauty pageant and concert schedule (subject to change) is shaping up as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 18

• Gates open (9 a.m.)

• The Local Drunx (10 a.m.)

• Cash O’Riley (11:30 a.m.)

• The Henchmen (1 p.m.)

• Krisy Thompson Band (2:30 p.m.)

• Cashd’ Out (4 p.m.)

• Ricochet (6 p.m.)

• Beauty Pageant (7:30 p.m.)

• The Crue (7:45 p.m.)

• Sam Halen (9:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Nov. 19

• Gates open (9 a.m.)

• Cash O’Riley (10 a.m.)

• The Swillers (noon)

• Sandbox Bullies (2 p.m.)

• Awards (3:15 p.m.)

• Cashd’ Out (4 p.m.)

For more information about the event, call 928-846-0335, email: bikesnrodsmusicfestival@gmail.com or check out their website: www.lakehavasurockabillyreunion.com

