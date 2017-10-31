Poker is one of the most popular betting games in Laughlin, but with so many variations, it can be a little tricky. We sat down with Harrah’s Poker Room Supervisor Prem Robles to learn the 3/6 limit game.

When you first enter the poker room at Harrah’s, the dealers will ask you which game you would like to play. Harrah’s offers a 3/6 or 4/8 limit game or a 2/5 no limit game. If there is enough interest for any other game at one time they will deal it. The buy in for the limit games is ten times the low limit number. The buy in for the no limit games is between $100-$500. They also have daily tournaments at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. They will take your name and call you over the loud speaker once they have at least six people who also want to play that game.

A limit game means that no player may go “all in,” or bet their entire stack of chips. In the 3/6 limit, $3 is the minimum bet in the first round, and $6 is the minimum in the next two rounds.

Pre-Flop

Before players even get their cards, betting must be initiated. To start the action there is a dealer button. The Harrah’s dealer will place a card in front of each full seat at the table. Harrah’s tables seat ten players. The dealer button is placed in the spot with the highest card in front of it. Players do not keep these cards, they are only for establishing the dealer button placement. The person with the dealer button in front of them does not have to do anything. The person to their left is called the “small blind.” They must bet $1 without seeing their cards. The person to the left of the small blind is called the “big blind.” They must bet a full $3 (the minimum to enter the game) before seeing their cards. Once these two bets are placed, everyone is dealt two cards. The person next to the big blind now has the option to “call” the $3 bet set by the big blind to enter the game, or fold their hand after looking at their two cards. Once play has went around the table and is back to the small blind, they must decide whether they want to add $2 to their bet to make the full $3 minimum or fold and lose the $1 they had already put in. The big blind is already in, so regardless if they have a poor hand they should “check.” To check, a player simply knocks on the table, and they ride with their bet. If they have an exceptional hand they may raise, and betting would go around the table again. All of this action happens during the “preflop” stage.

The Flop

Now it is time to start the first round, or the “flop.” The dealer will burn a card, then place three cards face up on the table. These cards are shared amongst the whole table. Therefore, no player picks up any of the cards, they stay in the middle for all the players who are still active in the game to play off of as part of their hand. Players will determine whether they can make any sort of a scoring hand between the cards on the table and the two in their hands. Then another round of betting begins, starting with the first player to the left of the button. If the fold did not bring up anything to improve their hand they may choose to check, riding with their original $3 bet. The next person may also check. Or, if a card turned up that has improved their hand they may want to raise the bet, adding another $3. If they raise, the next player no longer has the option to check. Therefore, that player must decide if they want to call or raise the new bet to stay in the game, or fold their hand. If they choose to re-raise the bet, the next player in line must now match or raise this bet, or fold, and so on. Once play reaches the big blind again, they must now call or raise the bet again to stay in the game. If the big blind raises, betting goes around the table again, until every player has stopped raising the bet, and has either called or folded.

The Turn

Now we can move on to the next round, the “turn.” The dealer burns another card and turns up one more in the middle of the table and the minimum bet is now $6 instead of $3. Action again starts with the person to the left of the button, who may check or bet. Folding would be pointless at the stage, because as the first to act, they get a free circle around the table to see what the other players will do until they may have to put in more money. Action continues around the table in the same way it did during the flop. Once all players have matched the bet or folded, the round is over.

The River

The final round is called “the river.” The minimum bet stays at $6, the dealer turns up one final card, and action starts to the left of the button again. Once all remaining players have matched or folded, the player who initiated action in the round must now turn over their cards to reveal their hand. If the other players still in the game cannot beat this hand they do not have to turn over their cards, and may just slough them in the pile. If someone can beat that player’s hand, they must show their cards to win the chips. If everyone had folded except one person in any of the previous rounds, then play would have ended and the sole active player would win the chips and not be required to show their cards.

Now that the game is over, the dealer button moves to the left making the big blind from the previous round the small blind, and the person to their left is now the big blind. It may seem unfair that the blinds have to bet without seeing their cards, but everyone at the table will have to take their turn at the blind, and it is simply to initiate betting, or else it’s possible that no one would bet on their hand.

In a regular game, any player may pick up their chips and leave at any time, or buy more chips to keep playing if they run out.

$45 Buy in No-Limit Tournament

Robles suggested that beginners try Harrah’s low buy in, no-limit tournament if they want to try their hand at poker. For $45, each player gets 4,000 in tournament chips. There will only be one winner in this tournament— you play until one person has taken everyone’s chips. You may not pull out of the game at any time, unless you bust out or win. The nice thing about the tournament is that it is a low buy-in, and therefore you won’t be out a lot of money, and it is easy to keep track of how much you have went through. Once you bust out, you are done. However, you may opt to re buy in within the first hour of play, if there are not any alternates already signed up to play.

Harrah’s $45 tournament is held Monday-Friday, and lasts around 2-2.5 hours. On Saturday-Sunday the tournament buy in is $55 and $65, and these tournaments typically last between 3.5-4 hours. Every 15 minutes the bet for the blinds doubles which keeps the tournaments rolling.

New Game at Harrah’s: Big-O and Big-O Limit

Harrah’s is now offering a new & exciting game— Big-O and Big-O Limit. Harrah’s is the first and only poker room in the area to offer the game.

Popular in California and at the World Series of Poker, Big-O is an action-packed version of Omaha Hi-Lo, but is played with five cards. A variety of structures will be offered: 3/6 limit, 4/8 limit and pot limit.

Starting on Wednesday, November 1st, Big-O and Big-O Limit will offer the following promotions: Quads, Straight Flushes and Royal Flushes 7 days a week. From 3pm-7pm join a Big-O game for $100 splash pots each hour, on the hour, every Saturday in November and December.

See Harrah’s Poker Room for more details.