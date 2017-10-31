Laughlin is the home for a variety of annual car shows that can range from huge assemblies like the annual River Cruizers’ “Roddin’ on the River” event at the Riverside Resort and Happy Times Events’ Cinco de Mayo show at the Tropicana to Chevy and PT Cruiser fans who get together for a gathering at a casino parking lot.

One of those car shows with a bit of history and tradition on its side is the “Fast Past Car Show,” going on its 30th year—the last 15 held in the front parking lot of the Golden Nugget Laughlin. The show returns to the Nugget lot on Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 2-4, with the arrival of the cars on Thursday (at about 2 p.m.). They will be on display after arrival on Thursday and on Friday and Saturday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.). There is no charge to come out and view the cars.

“This is a show my wife Linda and I originally started at Sam’s Town Gold River, which became the River Palms, and is now the Laughlin River Lodge,” explains Bill Lewis, event organizer. “We were originally contacted by a casino executive at Sam’s Town to organize a show. Because we figured it was a slow time of the year between Halloween and Thanksgiving, we came up with a kind of ‘kick-back’ car show.”

It was so “kick-back” there were only 37 cars in that original show. While it hasn’t turned into the huge 500 car shows like some of the other events, this show now has a respectable entry list of about 100 cars. And it has pedigree but not snobbery.

“Anyone who has what they consider a ‘show car or motorcycle’ is welcome to show it,” states Lewis. “I don’t care if it’s a 2008, 2010, 2015, or whatever—if they think it’s showy enough, they are welcome to participate.”

And this means locals are not only definitely invited, they are encouraged to participate with a $35 entry fee per car.

Event registration and the Welcome Reception takes place in he 14K Room (right next to hotel registration), Thurs. (1 p.m.-5 p.m.) and Sat. (10 a.m.-1 p.m.). The registration fee includes the welcome reception; entry into a special slot tournament on Friday (3:30 p.m.) with a $10 buy-in; entry into a special blackjack tournament on Saturday (noon), also with a $10 buy-in (all entry fees are returned as prizes for both tournaments); a commemorative T-shirt; and a free Ladies Poker Walk. These events are open only to participants of the car show.

“We give out three top awards—People’s Choice; Casino Manager’s Pick; and Best of Show,” says Lewis. “But there are additional prizes for Long Distance Award and Hard Luck Award.”

The awards presentation takes place in the front parking lot of the Nugget (4 p.m.).

Participants like the less aggressive style of the show while the fall weather helps with the attendance and overall enjoyment of things. It’s also the kind of show where you never know who’s going to show up driving what.

“One guy had a Chevy Nova with two entire V8 engines making it a V16, so for me, a hot-rodder and a speed guy, it was one of the most unusual things I’ve ever seen,” Bill added. “We always get great cars. Some of them are valued at over $200,000.”

For more information about the “Fast Past Car Show” or to register a vehicle, call 1-800-950-7700; or stop by the registration table in the 14K Room of the Golden Nugget, Nov. 2-4.

