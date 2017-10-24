Bring On the Bus Banter

Toby Keith can insight patriotism and power drinking, he can deliver kiss my backside songs with passion and defiance, yet his love ballads hint at his romantic side. He also likes to include a little humor so that people smile whenever they’re listening to his music. He has sold millions of albums and earned dozens of awards doing just that during his long and extensive career.

The award-winning singer-songwriter is constantly writing songs. He always has. It is part and parcel to who he is. His latest album reveals more of his silly and irreverent side that takes his twisted sense of humor just a little further. He’s just one of the boys on the bus when he and his band hit the road — and let’s face it, boys will be boys.

So, it only stands to reason the songwriter in him has to put pen to paper (or idea to cell phone) when things get a little out of hand and the guys are blowing off a little steam on some of those long trips. Sometimes the better show is the honest camaraderie and respect between Keith and his band mates, particularly when no one is watching. Of course, the songs are going to take on a locker-room flavor.

They talk smack, they make up dirty little ditties and their irreverence is in play from the moment the bus driver starts up the engine. There are no ladies present, so why not?

Over the years, Keith has been testing some of these songs out with the fans, just to see how they would fly. Well, they fly pretty well — and they’re a little too good to keep to himself.

As a result, he released The Bus Songs album this year. Not only did this latest project debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Comedy Albums Chart, it’s been at the top spot for four consecutive weeks now.

No doubt fans can expect to hear a few of those songs when Ford F Series presents Toby Keith with his opening act Ned LeDoux on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Laughlin Event Center.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Keith two years ago and the Academy of Country Music gave him the Poet’s Award this year — exceedingly high songwriting honors amidst a career chock full of them — for good reason. The list of writer-artists in any genre who have achieved or exceeded the collective airplay Keith has amassed is quite short. Artistic and commercial achievements aren’t the reasons he writes, neither are awards.

And for that reason, Keith has written songs throughout his career that have nothing to do with advancing his career. He calls them “bus songs.”

“As long as I’ve been writing, there’s always been that one you had some fun with, but knew it wasn’t for anything else,” he explained. “You’re sitting around, somebody’s got a little groove going and somebody says something funny or risqué, off the cuff. And the song just peels out pretty quick. Everybody’s laughing and you’re really having more fun writing than the song is good.”

Bus songs have become fan favorites in his catalog precisely for that spontaneity and humor. That affection stretches back to an appearance on the syndicated Bob & Tom radio show.

“They asked if we ever write songs we don’t want to record,” Keith says. “Either that time or the next time on the show, we sang a song called ‘Star Kissed’ and ‘Weed With Willie.’ They put it up on their website and a few days later called us back to say it was one of the most downloaded things they’d ever had on their site.”

That was just the beginning.

“We started doing those songs in concert and it just grew from there. They got no radio airplay, but everywhere we sang them, the crowd had already found ’em.” Soon, Keith was adding a bus song to his albums as a “curveball,” just for kicks. All the while, new bus songs were being written.

“There’s plenty we can’t even put on a record at all—so bad you can’t hardly play them anywhere,” Keith admits. “Eventually, though, we had enough that don’t go too far and people can laugh at. I had them all piled up and somebody asked if I’d ever thought of putting all the bus songs out as one album.”

For example, “Wacky Tobaccy” sprung from a random conversation.

“There’s an old dude I know who comes out to the race track a lot and he said that phrase one night,” Keith says. “I hadn’t heard that term in years, but I remember my dad saying it. There are so many new cool words for weed that somewhere along the way that became a real throwback. But what a slogan. Somebody needed to write that, so I thought about how my dad might have used it, and that’s the first verse. Then we rhymed up all the things we’ve heard it called and I thought, there’s a good bus song.”

Several bus songs were products of Keith’s frequent USO Tours including “Call A Marine” and “Runnin’ Block.”

“When you land a helicopter in the desert and you’re sitting around a forward operating base with 30 soldiers for an hour, I’m not under the belief that every single one is a country music fan, or a Toby fan,” he said. “But it is a bunch of guys and I’m thinking to

myself, ‘Well, offer the something.’ So I ask if they’ve ever been somebody’s wingman, but you get set up with a bad date? His wasn’t so bad but yours weighed 300 pounds?

“I know that stuff may not be socially acceptable, but I don’t care. It’s not for that. It served a purpose and got a bunch of guys in the middle of a desert high-fiving each other. We’re just eating lunch, giving them a 30-minute smile, taking pictures, handing over their USO gift and then jumping on the chopper to the next one.”

So where did that “Weed With Willie” come from?

Fittingly, it is the bus song that started it all and it comes with a good back story.

“I had the night off in Vegas and Charles Barkley, who’s a friend of mine, was having a birthday party at the Rum Jungle at midnight,” Keith explained. “When he invited me he was like, ‘You’ll be there, right? Don’t lie to me!’ I promised him I’d be there. About 4 p.m., someone told us Willie was playing the Hacienda at 8. We went to the show and Willie brought me up to do a couple songs. As I was walking off he said, ‘don’t go anywhere,’ he wanted to holler at me on the bus.

“I went out there, he played me a song or two and asked to hear one I’d written with Scotty Emerick — and so we played that. Then he broke out a joint.

“Now, I’ll smoke it, but it’s never been my high,” he said. “I’m never in smoking shape and really can’t handle my high very good. And when you’re dealing with Willie’s stuff, you’ve got probably the best available to anybody. You know what you’re dealing with. So I didn’t smoke very much, but boy, I got shut in. I got off that bus and had everything wrong with me you can get.

“I just told my folks, ‘Take me straight to my room.’ So on Saturday night in Vegas I laid down on my bed, alone in my room and missed everything.

“Got up the next morning and I had about 30 messages on my phone from everybody,” Keith said. “‘Charles wanted to know where I was. What happened? What’s going on?’ Scotty called and I told him the story. ‘Well, I got on Willie’s bus and I’ll tell you what, I’ll never smoke weed with Willie again.’

“‘By the way,’ I said. ‘We ought to write that.’ We punched it up a little, but the song gets to the same conclusion as the real thing.”

A look into Keith’s lighthearted side as a songwriter isn’t such a bad thing if you take it in stride.

“We’ve probably got 35 or 40 of these things and some of them are offensive in every way,” he says. “But they’re poems and this is America, so we’re allowed to do that. We love to laugh and have a great time, so these songs just happen naturally. And as long as people are grinning and enjoying themselves over a beer, then that’s OK.”

AND SPECIAL GUEST… NED LEDOUX

That line in the Garth Brooks’ song, about a “worn out tape of Chris LeDoux” perfectly summed up LeDoux’s career at that point. Only people associated with rodeo knew of both his 1976 bareback riding championship and his self-penned music — music that was hard to come by. It wasn’t really sold in music stores, because he sold most of it out of the back of his car or maybe in feed stores — he was putting it into the hands of the people he knew would appreciate it, people who understood the crazy lifestyle of chasing rodeos across the country in search of a dream. His audience was limited, but loyal.

His world of fans was devastated when Chris LeDoux died at the age of 56, 12 years ago. But since then, his son Ned LeDoux has taken up the mantle, to finish what his old man started. It wasn’t what he set out to do at all, but a few years ago LeDoux and his father’s band, Western Underground conducted an experiment to see if people were still interested in his father’s music. They played a few select dates including Laughlin, with LeDoux playing drums in the background, something he had done in his dad’s band. Well, LeDoux would come out from behind the drums to perform maybe one of his father’s songs and that was about it, but that experiment proved people were not only interested in his father’s music, they wanted to see what LeDoux would do with it. Now he’s out to show people what he’s done with it — he’s finished some of the songs his dad started, he’s put his own spin on them and now he’s out on the road to sing them and introduce people to his first full-length album, appropriately titled Sagebrush.

Ned LeDoux will be here in town to give folks a listen when he opens for Toby Keith.

We talked with LeDoux about his dad, the new music and the show he brings to the Laughlin Event Center. Here’s his take…

How did you go from being behind the drum set to being front and center on stage?

LeDoux: I’m not sure how it happened, but I just got to really enjoying singing and playing the guitar — I’ve been playing drums most of my life then I started playing some of Dad’s songs for some different folks and they said, “you ought to try to put a show together. So I just started doing it as a solo act for quite a while, then I tried getting into some other places and they would ask if I had a band with me, and I said, “no, but maybe I could try to piece something together.” So that’s kind of where that all started.

You are releasing your first full-length album, Sagebrush, November 3. I understand you wrote and co-wrote most of the songs. Your dad would be proud of that.

LeDoux: Yeah, I’d like to think so. We released an EP back in December and those songs are included on the album. Just to have a full-length album with 12 tracks, I never thought I’d do anything like this but I gotta give a big thanks to Mac McAnally. He’s the one who really got me into writing songs. First song I was ever a part of is a song called, “We Ain’t Got it All,” it came from just a few lines Dad wrote down and then me and Mac joined up and we kind of finished the song. Then from there I just started writing my own stuff and one thing lead to another and here we are with a full-length album. Mac has been like a mentor for me.

Things are starting to come together for you. Do you have any particular goals?

LeDoux: Well, I don’t really have a plan, he laughs. It might seem kind of strange, I’m sure there are some artists out there that say, “I want to get a record deal, I want to get all this stuff.” Well, for me, I just love playing live. I love the camaraderie of the band on the road and traveling and if we can take care of our families doing what we love, then we’ll never have to work a day in our lives. That’s kind of the main reason why I do this, but I’ve been doing it since I was 14, so I know how to do other things as well but nothing’s as fun as this.

What’s the best advice he ever gave you about music, life or anything else?

LeDoux: Well, I never wrote a song until 12 years after he passed away. So he never showed me how to do that. But I listened to his music a great deal. Just about every day, there’s something that comes up on the radio or in the house on a cassette tape — I still listen to those — he’s always been a big influence on me but him and my mom together were the best parents in the world to me. As many things as my dad taught me, my mom taught me just as much if not more — a good work ethic, and the main thing, try to live by the golden rule, try to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that family, faith and God should always be your most important things

Talk about the shoebox of song ideas your mom gave you and how you finished them with your own interpretations, and included them on this album.

LeDoux: I think she always knew they were there, but she was just doing some cleaning and came across them again. I guess she picked out five or six sheets of paper there, made copies and sent them to Mark Sissel, who’s my dad’s road manager and guitar player. She said to him, “Maybe you could do something with these, ’cause I’m not sure what to do.” So as soon as Mark got them, he sent them to me. “He said maybe you could try to finish one of these. There’s not a whole lot there, but some pretty good starts to a song.” So that’s where that all came about. Just for an example, I wrote “Forever A Cowboy,” but I wanted to include Dad in it, so I went through a few pages to see if anything would work or fit. The first two lines “He works by the seasons, not the clock on the wall,” that’s Dad, I just always want to include him in the songwriting, even though he’s not here he’s still got a lot of great stuff out there that nobody’s heard.

What’s the story behind “The Hawk” song.

LeDoux: The song kind of explains itself. I remember when I was a kid and all my siblings were pretty young, mom and dad would ask us these random questions, like “if you could be an animal what would you want to be?” I might of said a horse, or mountain lion, or something like that. So then we asked Dad what would he want to be. He said a hawk. He never really gave a reason why or anything. But then on our ranch in Wyoming, we don’t really have any hawks. Then when my dad passed away, my mom was just out for a walk, like she does every day, she’s just making sure everything’s looking good on the place and she noticed this hawk following her around everywhere. She’d go down to the barn, and here and there, do a few things, come back out and there that hawk would be just sitting there on a branch. She continued her walk back home and the hawk would just follow her all the way back to the house. There’s something there. I like to believe not only him, but my grandparents, are still around here somewhere in some shape or form.

Your dad was a wild man when it came to his stage antics. How did you go about following in his footsteps while doing your own thing?

LeDoux: He liked to take the bareback rider’s attitude to the stage so that’s where the whole rodeo rock ‘n roll thing got started. As for me, it was kind of a slow transition, ’cause it wasn’t just like one day, I said, “OK, I’m gonna take over I’m gonna do the singing.” It wasn’t like that. I would get up and sing one song. Then I’d get back behind the drums where I belonged. Then as the years went by, I’d get up and sing maybe two songs. A few months would go by and maybe I’d sing two or three. At one point I would sing five or six, and the whole band would stay on the stage with me, where as before, I would just do it acoustically. Then I just started doing my own solo gigs, and then I thought, “I wonder if I could find some guys to join me and put a band together.” It was just kind of a slow transition and I really enjoy it. I still love playing drums. I’ll always consider that my first love.

Are the fans accepting of both?

LeDoux: The fans have been great. One thing about my dad’s fan base is they’re probably some of the most loyal fans out there. It’s almost like a cult following. I’m kind of proud that it’s not real mainstream. The stuff you never hear on the radio is the best stuff out there. As far as doing my own thing, that’s something my folks always taught me, and all of us kids, “hey, don’t try to be somebody else, just try to be who you are.” As for me, I’m a terrible pretender. I can’t get out there and say that I’m somebody that I’m not. It’s pretty much what you see is what you get. I’ve never been one to follow trends or do whatever’s the latest style, I’ll just keep singing old cowboy songs and keep writing my own story.

