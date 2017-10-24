Shop ’til you Drop

Sure the holidays will be here before we know it, but is that the main reason for the success of the annual event, “Girls Day Out?” No, not really. Girls like to shop, period. So no matter if the event was held in the dead of winter or the hottest day of summer, girls would come out in droves, simply because the variety of options under one roof saves a lot of shoe leather and you just never know what you’ll find. It is a place where the unexpected and creative collide, a place to indulge the thrill of the hunt to find something fun and unique. Bring some of your best friends along and it’s more than shopping — it’s an adventure as well as quality time spent with your gal pals.

Vendors aren’t limited to only shoes, bags, jewelry and things that smell nice.

There are items that also appeal to men who like to see what’s new in the world of goods and services.

No matter your reason, it’s still the season to shop and “Girls Day Out,” will give you even more options this year because the event keeps growing and growing.

There is the combination of the visitors who converge on a casino town like Laughlin (especially when Toby Keith is in town) and the number of locals who just love to get the opportunity for new shopping options. And there are plenty of shopping options to be had.

“Girls Day Out” is presented by Cameron Broadcasting and takes place in the Aquarius Casino Resort Pavilion and lobby area on Saturday, Oct. 28 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), with free admission. However, from (9 a.m.-11 a.m.,) only Aquarius VIP, red and green tier ace|PLAY card holders will be admitted. General public hours are (11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

According to Chris Jaeger, VP of marketing for Cameron Broadcasting, this year’s event has increased from last year.

“We have probably an additional 25 percent of people this year,” Jaeger told the Laughlin entertainer. The thing is the list doesn’t tell you everything because a lot of those people took two and three spaces.

“We also have 35 spaces outside the Pavilion and I’m telling you I’m sort of panicking early,” she laughs. “That’s the story — bigger, bigger, bigger — this year and there’s just a lot of different types of booths. We have a lot of the same people coming back but a lot of them are new. I’d say 50 percent of them are all new vendors with all new products. And we still get a lot of vendors. We have two from Texas, one vendor from Utah, and we have a lot of vendors from all over Arizona, and some are from Vegas, so it’s a smattering of everything.

“So many vendors are so easy to work with, and they’re so happy when it’s organized and they can just come and do their thing,” Jaeger added. “Believe it or not, we have a lot of vendors who tell us they do this full time, all year round. They do at least two events a month and this is their biggest show. Laughlin is their biggest show, not Vegas, not Chicago, it’s Laughlin.

“They say they love to come, and a lot of vendors bring in other vendors so it’s pretty helpful all the way down the line — and people love Laughlin. I like it far better than Vegas. It’s small, you can get from one place to another easily, it’s a happy place to be, so a lot of them come for that reason,” she said.

It’s not just vendors packing out the space, but the number of attendees is in the thousands.

“Everyone has a totally different reason for coming,” Jaeger said. “It will be interesting this year. We’re starting a day earlier just to set up because last year it just put too much pressure on us at the end.

“Because there’s the Toby Keith concert, we’re ending at 5, but that doesn’t mean we shut the doors. It means people are still there, vendors will stay as long as there’s people in the room. But that’s when we officially end.

“We try really hard to do this on a weekend where there’s a country concert because the town fills up so we’ll get somewhere between 6,000 and 7,500 people. Our biggest problem we’re trying to solve this year, that we had last year, was parking. Because when the town fills up, parking is harder and harder, so we’re putting a big emphasis on telling people they can park anywhere along Casino Drive. Or they can take the river taxi from the Bullhead side.”

With free admission, everyone over the age of 18 gets a raffle ticket, with drawings at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“We’re giving away several cruises to Baja and Cancun, Toby Keith tickets, an all-year pass to Arizona state parks and a lot more stuff,” Jaeger said. “The Aquarius is giving away getaway weekends, which is nice.

“There’s a digital photo booth that’s new this year. It will be right outside the front door and that will be a lot of fun. People can put various things in their photos off the computer.

“There also will be child care provided by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River this year. It’s on the same floor as the Pavilion. It will be interesting to see if people find that helpful,” she said. “It will allow some people to come and not have to stroll through the whole thing with their kids.

“We’re doing auditions for ‘DJ for the Day,’ ” she added. “It will be done on the KNACK and the three morning hosts, Bri, Loke and Art from Kingman, will be handling all the auditions from (11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)

“We’ve got a big monitor for outside the booth so everybody can stand and watch what’s going on inside the booth and hear it. You’ll be able to hear the auditions and see the auditions.

“I think that will be fun. That’s where Bri came from, the auditions we held at the event a few years ago.”

A nod to the Aquarius

As much work as the event has become, Jaeger said she’s pleased with how much the event has grown.

“I’m pretty happy with where the event is now. I don’t think I’d want to go any bigger,” she said. “And I have to tell you the Aquarius is pretty amazing.

“The staff there, who get things done, has been the best we ever had. I’m pretty happy with the way it works there. They have enough people on hand to really do the things that need to be done. I do a lot of it, but at the end they are there with facilities managers and stuff to make sure everybody gets moved in correctly, and the fire department comes and the health department comes — and Saturday is kind of a crazy day — but they all make it work to make it the huge success it has become.

“We look forward to this event every year. Come out, say hello and most important, have a lot of fun.”

For more information on “Girls Day Out”, contact Cameron Broadcasting at 928-763-5586.

So what’s to be shopped?

The merchandise available is more varied this year, with wares including everything from jewelry, clothing and accessories, to gifts, cookware, and ways to pamper yourselves. No matter if your hobby is making crafts, sports or working out; your passion is cooking, or if you happen to be an electronic gadget junkie, “Girls Day Out” vendors have got you covered on many levels.

Participating businesses include:

•Bring On The Bling; Beauty Inspired Wigs; Suddenlink; Scentsy; Miramar Jewelry; Younique; Nothing But Air; Pure Romance by Dannie; Origami Owl; Stampin’ Up; Baby Meets World; Rodan & Fields; Bling; Old West Soap Co.; Mia Bella Fashions;

• It Works; Aquarius Casino Resort; DoTerra Essential Oils; Dottie’s Creations; Savon Bath Treats; Mohave County Library; Sassy Pants Traveling Boutique; Sprint by Expert’s Choice; Damsel in Defense; Exotic Healing Gardens; Magnolia & Vine; SeneGence Lip Sense;

• Hidden Treasures & More; Amy’s Homemade Crafts; Fashion Fairy; Teresa’s Beauty Bar; Colorado River Animal Medical Center; Lularoe; My Lazy Dogs Jewelry; Hayes Chiropractic; Slightly High Maintenance; Mother Road Harley; Olde Vineyard Charm; Artistic Flow; Innovative Health & Wellness; Perfectly Posh;

• Dazzling Creations; Native American Jewelry; Custom Desert Burning; Paparazzi Jewelry; Bullhead City Dentist; Laughlin Ranch Golf Club; Sam’s Club; RaeAnn’s Timeless Fashions; Plexus Worldwide; Humana; Juice Plus; IzzyBella Designs; Tan N Things; Mudd Ranch Smoked Seasonings; All Wellness Medical Center;

• Thrive by Le-Vel; Pampered Chef; Ginger’s Unique Boutique; Wells Fargo; Real Time Pain; Candy Grams Creations; Bon Worth; Desert Shine Designs; Mr. Fudge; How Cute Is That Boutique; HDH; AT&T Mobility; Daniza’s Bling & more; Palm Gardens;

• Valley View Medical Center; My Indulgence; Valentus Coffee; Sugar Sparkled Kisses; Permanent Makeup; Be Youthful; Boys & Girls Club; Robyn’s Rockin’ The World: Arbonne; Cyber Sleuths; Pretty Peacez; RJ’s Discount;

• Three Sisters Beads & More; Ashley Spurlock Jewelry; Affordable Dental; Embroidery With Class; Farmer’s Insurance; Arizona Girl Creations; Lion City 2; Dianetics; AnvenneB; Baby Glitz; Polly’s Chiropractic; Glam RN; Tillie’s Treasures; Fibi & Co.; and The Handbag Stylist.

GIRLS’ DAY OUT

AQUARIUS PAVILION

Saturday, Oct. 28 (Extended VIP hours: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; General public: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.)

free to attend