Cars & Costumes

A car show with a complete theme and extra events continues for the ninth year in a row when the “Halloween Haunt & Glow Car Show” takes place Fri-Sun, Oct. 27-29, in the North Parking Lot of the Tropicana Laughlin (behind the In-N-Out Burger).

The show is promoted by the Island Cruisers Car Club out of Las Vegas. The “Cruisers” in the name of the club comes from their original focus: PT Cruisers. While the car show still focuses on these eclectic cars, they have opened things up to other makes and models, including trucks and motorcycles.

The cars will be on display for the show on Friday (1 p.m.-6 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-7 p.m.). There is no charge to come out and view the cars and take in the vendors.

The registration fee for all vehicles is $30 and includes a dash plaque and T-shirt. Registration is Friday (starts at 9 a.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m.-noon). Participants can pre-register by calling 800-343-4533. There is also vendor space based on availability at $50 per space and a room package rate at the Tropicana for participants (call 800-343-4533 and ask for Promo 6061 for more on this package)

A special “Car Light Show” (the “Glow” part of the show’s name) sees participants flipping the switch on a variety of specialty lights on their showy vehicles on Saturday (6 p.m.).

Trophies for the top three light displays will be awarded.

There is also a Halloween costume contest (the “Halloween” part of the show’s name) for participants in the car show to coincide with the light show on Sat (6 p.m.) with prizes for the best costumes.

The awards ceremony takes place in the Pavilion Theater within the Tropicana on Sunday (10 a.m.) with more than 40 trophies awarded in a variety of categories (including the light show and costume contest winners).

For vendor or other information, email rrudkin@troplaughlin.com.

HAUNT & GLOW CAR SHOW

TROPICANA NORTH PARKING LOT

Fri-Sun, October 27-29

$30 vehicle registration fee; free to view cars