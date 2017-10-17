Following Her Heart

Sometimes picking the right record label can be a lot like picking a life partner. Sure the honeymoon part of the relationship is good at first, but things can go to hell in a hand-basket pretty quickly when it comes to follow-through and honoring agreements.

Country music’s Deana Carter found out more times than she can count how fickle labels could be, just about every time she tried to release her music. But that didn’t stop her from creating her music on her terms from the start, even if it meant she had to keep shopping for other labels to do it. She was determined to get her music out to people who needed to hear it.

In spite of moving to various labels, setbacks and challenges, her music not only made it out to the people, it set records, and she’s never looked back. Her independent spirit has been at the wheel of her musical road trip all along, guiding her on a path of her own choosing.

The pretty blonde also didn’t rely on her looks or her famous father Fred Carter Jr., to open doors for her. Instead she chose to defy conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist cookie-cutter mold and made her own mark with her own sound. As a result she took the industry and fans by storm a little more than 20 years ago with her five-times certified multi-platinum debut album, Did I Shave My Legs For This?

Her monster hit single from that album “Strawberry Wine” about innocence lost, opened all kinds of doors all on its own, and she became one of the pleasant success stories of the post-Garth Brooks generation. In 1997, it earned the Country Music Association’s Single of the Year award and Carter earned the Country Music Television’s Award for Female Video Artist of the Year. She was also R&R Magazine’s Female MVP of the Year, and Gibson Guitar’s Best Female Country Guitarist.

Her father’s help came early, in the way of exposing Carter to different kinds of music growing up. He was a well-known and widely respected studio guitarist and music producer in Nashville. All she had to do was tag along to one of his recording sessions. Her father worked with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Waylon Jennings and Simon & Garfunkel. Their strong influence would eventually seep into Carter’s folksy country-pop style, reflecting qualities that can be heard in similar artists like Mary Chapin Carpenter and Sheryl Crow.

She didn’t have much luck landing a record deal at the age of 17, so she abandoned music to study nursing at the University of Tennessee, majoring in rehabilitation therapy. While she was a student, she continued to sing at various campus locations, performing for the enjoyment of singing, rather than with the intent of pursuing a musical career. She was also a local bartender at the Back Door Tavern on Kingston Highway. After she graduated, she worked with recovering stroke and head injury patients. Although she found the work rewarding and worthwhile, she eventually realized that her first love was music, and decided to pursue the music career she had left.

Developing her songwriting skills by trial and error at writers’ nights throughout Nashville, Carter eventually signed a writing deal with Polygram and soon after a record deal with Capitol Records. One of her demo tapes happened to fall into the hands of Willie Nelson, who remembered Carter as a child. Impressed with how she’d grown as a songwriter, Nelson asked Carter to perform along with John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson and Neil Young as the only female solo artist to appear at Farm Aid VII in 1994. That same tape led to a contract with Capitol Records that year.

In early 1995 she released her debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This? in the UK on Patriot Records. However, the label folded shortly after the album’s release.

In 1996, Carter released her debut country single, “Strawberry Wine,” which reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks. Did I Shave My Legs for This? was released in North America to great success. The album was released to strong reviews in the late summer of 1996, debuting at No. 2 on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart. By the end of the year, the record had climbed to the top of both the country and pop charts, achieving multi-platinum status and selling well over five million copies. The album produced two further No. 1 hits in “We Danced Anyway” and “How Do I Get There.”

A first for the genre, Carter’s celebrated debut held this distinction for more than five years. Carter co-wrote and co-produced six songs on the album.

Everything’s Gonna Be Alright followed in late 1998, peaking at No. 6 and reaching gold certification; and in 2001, Carter’s dream of performing with her dad was realized on a holiday album aptly titled Father Christmas. Making a strong move toward adult pop, Carter released I’m Just a Girl on Arista Records in 2003. That same year, Capitol Records released a Greatest Hits compilation. Follow-ups, The Story of My Life (2005) and The Chain (2007) were both released on Vanguard Records. Overall, Carter’s albums have accounted for 14 singles.

Carter was featured on the soundtrack to the 1997 animated movie Anastasia, for her version of “Once Upon a December.” The track was made into a music video and received rotation on CMT at the same time “How Do I Get There” was charting as a radio single.

Her song, “What Makes You Stay” was also featured on the soundtrack to the popular film Hope Floats (1998) starring Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr.

In an effort to pay homage to her musical roots and preserve her legendary father’s label Nugget Records, that famously presented some of the best in country music some 40 years ago, Carter recently started her own label, Little Nugget Records on which her most recent album Southern Way of Life was released.

Carter now divides her time between Los Angeles and Nashville, writing and producing for both the pop/rock and country markets when not on the road touring. Her success continues to be evident as 2011’s chart topper, “You & Tequila,” co-written with Matraca Berg and recorded by Kenny Chesney, was nominated as CMA’s “Song of the Year,” as well as two Grammy nods, including “Song of the Year.” It also received a nomination as the Academy of Country Music’s “Song of the Year.”

Probably her biggest triumph is surviving the cruel mistress the music business can be. While many of those record labels have gone belly-up over the years, Carter can smile to herself and take pride in making music that continues to last. You can’t put a price tag on music that has proven itself to be ageless, much like Carter herself.

