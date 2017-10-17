Pair It Up

Hot dogs, seafood, and brownies — believe it or not, Pints Brewery and Sports Bar has a beer to match any of these. If your one to have a drink before or after your meal, but have been opting for water or soda to wash down your entrée, we’re here to enlighten you on the world of beer pairing. Staff members at Pints Brewery within the Colorado Belle were kind enough to sit down with us and explain exactly how to enhance your dining experience with the perfect brew.

Pints has five craft beers unique to their property, which they keep on hand year round to complement their vast array of menu items.

Golden Ale

Pints Assistant Brewmaster Quentin Love said the Golden Ale is his number one seller. It’s light, refreshing, and pairs perfectly with one of Pints’ signature pizzas or the beer cheese soup. A great deal to try out this pairing is Pints’ $9.99 special all day Thursdays, and Sunday and Monday nights, which includes a one-topping pizza and a pint of beer.

What the Puck IPA

More than a clever name, this Indian Pale Ale is extra hoppy with hints of citrus and honey. Executive Chef DeWayne Rose suggests ordering pasta, such as shrimp scampi or chicken alfredo to accompany this brew.

Rehab Red

Next is an amber ale with a malty flavor. Food and Beverage Director Stephan Cytanovic said starchy and sour food, like classic German dishes with sausage and kraut, would pair well with this ale. Pints’ “Sonoran Dog” or pastrami sandwich would be a nice complement. Pints has a new prime rib sandwich on their menu complete with fried onions, crushed barbeque potato chips, and horseradish that would be another great option with this ale.

Jackass Stout

Black as night, which may scare some off at first, this dark beer is actually a little sweet. It has definite hints of coffee and chocolate, which chalks this one up as the perfect dessert beer. Order Pints “Awesome Brownie” and this stout for that sweet touch you are craving after dinner.

Bodacious Blueberry

Sweet for summer, this fruity brew is smooth and refreshing which makes it another top seller for Pints. Comparable to a white wine, it’s no surprise this beer pairs well with seafood or a salad.

Aside from these staples, Pints also has a couple of wildcard options, which rotate with the seasons. For Halloween time, Love said he will be brewing a Pumpkin ale. Served with a cinnamon and sugar rim, this one is a must-try for fall. A barley wine and session IPA are also in the rotation coming up.

Love said it can take anywhere from 2-6 weeks to brew just one flavor. The ales take less time because they ferment at a high temperature, but the lagers can take over a month to brew because they require colder temperatures for the yeast to process. So far this year, Love has brewed about 1,000 gallons of beer and is projected to finish the year at around 1,200 gallons.

Luckily all of the bars in the Colorado Belle and Edgewater carry these craft brews, but will not have the entire selection. Pints is the only place that guarantees to have all the staples and wildcard choices. One or two options are also available at all the concerts at the E Center, the Laughlin Events Center and along the Riverwalk.

If a few or more of the aforementioned brews have piqued your interest, Pints offers a beer flight option to sample six different flavors, the five staples and a wildcard of your choice. You may find that a blend you wouldn’t have typically tried really hits the spot, especially when you’ve ordered the perfect meal to pair with it!