Classic Comedy

Comedian Tim Homayoon started his career as a senior in high school and has never looked back. More than 18 years and 2,500 performances later, he is now headlining clubs and colleges throughout the U.S. and Canada. By the time Homayoon was 18, he joined an improv group with future comedy stars Kevin James and Adam Ferrara.

Since then, he has appeared on MTV, NBC, Comedy Central, as well as written for “Saturday Night Live’s” ‘Weekend Update.’ When not headlining on the road, Homayoon is a regular at Caroline’s on Broadway, Stand-Up New York, Laugh Factory, the Improv and even the world famous Apollo Theater, just to a name a few.

He caters his act so that his material appeals to everybody: mixing wild characters, physical comedy, and clever original ideas.

Homayoon is a comedy classic. He has immersed himself into the comedy industry at all levels for years. In the early days he opened for comics like Ray Romano, Jeff Dunham and Richard Jeni.

Now he is on the road, sharing his fresh and rapid-fire comedy with his appreciative fans. His talent and experience allow him to adjust his material to his audience on the fly to ensure continuous laughs no matter where he performs.

We caught up with Tim Homayoon via a phone interview to talk about his career, his comedy and the show he’s bringing to Laughlin. Here’s his take…

Talk a little about your background and how you got into comedy.

Homayoon: Basically, I started at 16 in 1992. I had three older brothers, so I was that shy little kid who was a clever writer, but I was always scared of public speaking. It was always a frightening thing to me. So I took a public speaking class.

I was graduating high school early and I thought, “I want to do something with my life.” I took the public speaking class and I did a public speaking thing about being a nursing home stripper. It was supposed to be about health care for the elderly so I did this whole thing—it was like a comedy routine and I was frightened as hell, but it kind of got me going, and it turns out, a couple years later, I did strip at a nursing home but that’s another story.

I couldn’t even drive, I had to have either my brother or my mom drive me to the gigs and I started doing the open mics and that’s how it took off from there.

Describe your comedy for people who may not be aware.

Homayoon: I like to mix it up a little bit. I am clean and I’m dirty. When I do certain shows, I either do one or the other. Like, I do a lot of cruise ships so sometimes they request you do squeaky clean or if it’s a late show, they want it to be dirty. My normal nightclub act is a little mix. I tell funny stories, ’cause I stripped at the nursing home, I was fired as the Easter Bunny, things like that. I give advice. That’s a thing I like to do, which is kind of crazy, like how to steal from hotels. It’s stuff I’ve thought about or actually done in past.

What was it like opening for guys like Jeff Dunham, Ray Romano and Richard Jeni?

Homayoon: Those guys are great to learn from. The funny thing about Ray Romano — it’s been a long time, but when I used to open for him, my dad has an identical twin brother and his identical twin is married to a twin, so I used to do twin jokes. Ray had just had his twin boys. That’s how long ago it was, before his sit-com. They were just born so he talked about his newborn twins, and at first I was scared, thinking “I’m not supposed to do twin jokes in front of a guy who’s doing twin jokes.” He was like, “That’s fine, it kind of segways into mine.” So he was cool with it. He was great to watch. Guys like Jeff Dunham had just started. Not only is he funny and an amazing ventriloquist, he also does straight standup in the beginning and people don’t realize that. He’s really an accomplished standup. Guys like Richard Jeni were just powerhouses. They’re so tight. That was the thing I’d tell newer comics — you watch a guy like Jeni and there was no fat on the jokes. It was just rapid-fire and each chunk had a beginning, a middle and an end. Then he would move onto the next one.

Talk about your year of writing for “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update.

Homayoon: It was a lot of fun. I wrote for Jimmy Fallon for the Weekend Update segment. So I wasn’t with the sketches, per se. The interesting thing about back then, Tina Fey was co-hosting the Weekend Update with Jimmy and she was the head writer. So she had her writers and Jimmy had his writers. The stuff Jimmy’s writers came up with had to be approved by Tina’s writers — she had the final say. So I would come up with a punchline for this kind of setup, then someone else would twist a word and then someone else would twist a word. At the end you don’t even recognize your own joke. They also would play off the celebrity drop-ins so a lot of it was just trying to add in jokes for them, too, but it was great.

What was the worst experience you had in a nightclub?

Homayoon: I’ve had a lot of those too. I think I set the record when I started. I was the only comic ever to be booed off stage three times in one night. I don’t like to brag. I tell people, “Everyone gets booed off stage once, when you get booed off twice you’re pretty bad, but if you get booed off three times, that’s talent right there.”

Where’s the strangest place you never thought you’d perform?

Homayoon: Boy, there’s a lot of them. I performed at a mental hospital where I was actually locked in with the other comedian. I’ve performed on buses where they’d say, “We have a mic in the front, can you go in front and tell jokes?” I’ve done Laundromats in New York City. I even did one that was on a farm. They want it to be funny with comedians, so they put the rifle target behind us so that was a little scary.

What’s your favorite thing about being a comedian?

Homayoon: Part of it is writing something and all of a sudden it comes to life. It’s amazing that stuff I did 20-something years ago, that I don’t remember, and people still will come up to me.They’ll say a joke and I go, “that’s funny,” and they’ll tell me, “That was yours.” That’s an accomplishment, especially when you’ve spent hours and hours and months and months honing a joke, you forget about it and somebody says, “Oh, that’s my favorite joke.”

The basics, like the travel can be great. I do cruises or corporate work where they fly you out, and they take care of you and you get to go to exotic places. You can’t argue with that.

What’s your least favorite thing about being a comedian?

Homayoon: The opposite — if you don’t get laughs, it could be very painful, especially when I’m doing 45 minutes to an hour. If you’re doing five minutes, I can suffer through it, but if you’re up there three or four minutes and it’s going bad, and you’re looking at your watch going, “I’ve got another 40 minutes left, it’s going to be painful.” Now I can work around it and go to Plan B, but in the beginning, some comics will have issues with that.

What are your thoughts about the comedy scene today?

Homayoon: It’s good and bad. It’s so inundated, especially — I live in Los Angeles now — so all the actors are doing standup comedy, they’re not really in it for the long haul so it hurts the newer comics who now have to compete. A lot of it now is based on credits and a following and it’s not so much about the laughs anymore. It’s also about age. I started when I was 16 and I’d hear, “You’re too young, you gotta wait until you have life experience.” Now, “you’re too old.” So when did I miss that point in the middle? I think it will come back around to the talent side again. If the good comics can hang through it, there’s opportunities—online especially. A lot of my friends book stuff overseas just from someone seeing them on social media. It’s so easy now to send them a website and a link. I used to have to send the cassettes and VHS and you had to buy the double VCR.

How do you handle hecklers?

Homayoon: I used to open for a guy Otto & George. He was an X-rated ventriloquist, who passed away. His crowd was extremely tough and when they heckled me, it used to bother me. Then I brought a paper up and I’d say, “give me everything you’ve got,” and I would write it down, then the next time I went there I had comebacks for everything they were saying. I learned to prepare for the comeback but it would still bother me that they would interrupt. And, I realized, especially on cruise ships where you’d get kids heckling you — I learned just to laugh it off and kind of go with the flow and shut ’em down, but keep the audience on my side. Sometimes I’d deal with hecklers and get such big laughs, I couldn’t go back to my act. So I don’t want my show to be too much about ripping into hecklers. My goal is to get a quick laugh and then shut ’em up and get back on track.

Any thoughts about the recent passing of Ralphie May?

Homayoon: That was sad. I knew Ralphie, I used to do his show in Las Vegas with Gabe Lopez. He was the nicest guy, funny as hell and he and John Pinette (who also has passed) —those were the only two guys that I knew who would go out of their pockets for comics. They would give back so much. I heard countless stories of the two of them giving the openers more. “How much are they paying you, let me give you more, let me pay for everything, let me do this for you.” That always inspires me especially when I hear stories where comics are being mean to the openers.

COMEDY ON THE EDGE

The Edge Lounge at the Edgewater

Fri-Sun, October 20-22 (7 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m.)

See “Showtimes” for tickets