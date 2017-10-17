Polynesian Party

The Tropicana Laughlin is turning their pool area into an escape to the islands experience on Thurs, October 19 (6 p.m.-8 p.m.) when they present their third annual Tropicana Luau. Tickets are $50 plus tax and fees and can be purchased at the Tropicana Advantage Ticket Booth or by calling 702-298-4200, ext. 6576. Seating is limited.

The ticket price includes a buffet dinner and choice of iced tea, coffee or soft drink.

The setting is perfect for such an event because the Tropicana pool area is something of an island within the center of the property in and of itself, with a large pool, spa, cabanas, landscaping and enclosure on three sides by the hotel towers and casino.

The luau will feature a buffet with hot and cold Polynesian/Hawaiian-themed items on the menu with cash bar available. The items include papaya salad, Asian salad, Island macaroni salad, tropical fruit, poi, lomi lomi salmon, char siu ribs, macadamia crusted mahi mahi, shoya chicken with glass noodles, Island fried rice, pulled roasted pork on banana leaves, taro chips, steamed rice, baked sweet potatoes, Pacific Rim green beans, Hawaiian sweet rolls, chenille cake, mango and guava chiffon cake and Hawaiian huapia.

This is a luau dinner show, so with the lomi lomi and poi, comes a full on Polynesian dance troupe of singers, dancers and specialty acts that will whisk you away to a tropical paradise right here in the desert. Things could really heat up when a master fire dancer brings that island spirit to light…

HOT LAVA

The Hot Lava Revue was created more than 35 years ago by native Samoan, Runi Tafeaga. He was just about to finish college in Waikiki when he was invited to watch friends perform in a popular Polynesian dance revue. The event was so entertaining he decided to attend rehearsals and learn to dance.

Once hooked on his own traditions, Tafeaga abandoned plans to become a teacher, quit college and went into show business, eventually relocating to Las Vegas more than 25 years ago, bringing his Polynesian revue show with him.

A Hot Lava show usually involves a cast of around 15 singers, musicians and dancers with some of the main singers having connections to traditional Hawaiian performers that stretch back to Don Ho and others. Tafeaga’s shows also include some fancy ukulele work and instrumentals by some of the best Island performers in the U.S.

The shows have also included traditional fire dances depending upon the venue, and because the Tropicana show is set as a full-blown outdoor luau, the fire dancers should be right at home.

Of course, there has to be beautiful Island female dancers and thus, the Hot Lava Dancers will perform the dances of the islands from such locales as Tahiti, Samoa, Hawaii and New Zealand.

