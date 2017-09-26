Laughlin goes Latin

What started as a way for Southern California car enthusiasts to gather and show off their polished chrome and metal beauties has become a tradition in Laughlin. In fact, this marks the 10th year the “Viva Tropicana Celebration and Car Show” returns to the Tropicana Laughlin for its combination of tricked out cars, live music and a monster block party—all with a Latin flavor—from Friday, September 29-Sunday, October 1.

This annual show at the Tropicana has gotten bigger and bigger with each year because San Bernardino show promoters Cynthia and Louie Rojas of Happy Time Events go the distance to get the word out about their event. It has become more than simply a car show. It has become one of the largest block parties in town. The couple also produces two other car show/events at the Tropicana—the “Fiesta Car Show” in January, and their popular “Cinco de Mayo Car Show” in, well, May.

The headquarters of the “Viva Tropicana Car Show” is in the North Parking Lot of the Tropicana Laughlin (behind the In-N-Out Burger). The site will overflow with low riders, muscle cars and more on display while DJs spin music and vendors offer a variety of merchandise on display and for sale.

“This is our 10th anniversary,” said Louie Rojas. “We can’t believe the time flew by so fast—10 years—and it just gets better and better. Me and Cynthia are excited we’ve been doing it this long and we’re looking forward to another successful show. Right now we’re looking at more than 100 cars.

“Cinco de Mayo is my crazy one, but this one is popular too, because it’s different and it’s nice because of the weather. It’s a good time to have a car show.

“We started in 2008, I still have the flyer,” Rojas added. “We’ve come a long way. We want to thank the people who have been supporting us for all this time. There are people who come every year, to both shows—they support us all the time.

“Anybody can do a car show, but when you have people who support you ’cause we’re good promoters, and they show their love, that’s a big deal. We still have the biggest block party in Laughlin, I can tell you that. I’m bragging right now, but we’re proud of that. We worked hard to get it there.”

“It’s not easy, it takes a lot of work to promote it all year long,” Cynthia Rojas said. “When one finishes, we take a little break and then we start up again for the next car show. It goes round and round every year. That’s just how we do it. That’s why it’s been so successful.”

The 10th year will see a couple of new things mixed in with the popular things.

“This year instead of concerts in the Pavilion, we’re gonna try a new event, Lucha Libre Voz,” Louie said. “It’s different than MMA, it’s like the stuff from the old wrestling days, like the WWF type of thing. MMA is martial arts, this is regular wrestling. That’s gonna be different.

“Another thing going down takes place in the pool area on Friday, September 29 (6 p.m.-9 p.m.),” he said. “We’re gonna have a pool party and Angel Baby is going to host a radio show that will be broadcast live on the air back in Riverside, California on radio station KCAA 102.3. That’s something new and different.

“I’m happy to see how cooperative the Tropicana has been about these shows,” he states. “We appreciate all of their efforts to help us. They give us a lot of opportunity and that’s what makes these shows happen.”

“We enjoy it and I’m glad we’re doing these shows,” Cynthia added. “The rewards are seeing everyone coming out and just having a really good time and saying,”Hey, we’re gonna come out to the next one, too.” We always do see a lot of the same people and they bring more people.”

“People love the event because it combines a lot of elements—cars, girls, food, live entertainment—all in a festival atmosphere,” Louie said. “It’s all in one place. Nobody has to drive, just park and enjoy.”

The cars…

The public can view the cars at the North Parking Lot site free of charge on both Friday and Saturday (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) with the vendors setting up at (7 a.m.). Official judging in the “Show ‘n’ Shine” takes place on Sat, Sept. 30 (noon) with the awards presentation that same day (4 p.m.).

Trophies will be awarded in classes such as “Classic Car,” “Classic Low Rider” “Classic Muscle Car,” and “American Made Motorcycle.”

“We award over 40 trophies,” Rojas said. “Newer categories include “Best Rockabilly Car” and “Best Hot Rod.”

Registering a car…

There is no pre-registration necessary to participate in the car show. You can register when you get here, however, last minute entries are accepted no later than Sat, Sept. 30 (by 10 a.m.). The entry fee is $25 per car and comes with 24-hour security. See the registration area at the North Parking Lot or call 1-800-343-4533 for more details.

Vendors space is $50, until full to capacity. To check on availability, email loucyndasdream@hotmail.com

DJs

The entertainment line-up at the North Parking Lot site always includes popular radio DJ Angel Baby and DJ Manny of Maciel Productions who will provide music, contests and more both days (noon-5 p.m.). Actor/TV personality and tattoo artist MC Pancho will also be in attendance.

Live Entertainment…

Pavilion

Lucha Libre Voz—Fri, Sept. 29 (8 p.m.), Tropicana Championship Belt Match; Sat, Sept. 30 (8 p.m.) Lucha Libre Voz Championship; tickets are $15 per person. See related story on page 10.

Victory Plaza

The Victory Plaza outdoor dance party gets underway Friday and Saturday with two salsa bands taking turns performing live music from the late afternoon into the wee hours of the morning. The Champagne Band kicks things off (4 p.m.-8 p.m.) followed by the Rocky Padilla Band (9 p.m.-1 a.m.).

Tango’s Lounge

The Lounge features two bands performing on both Friday and Saturday—Latin Crooners opens (4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.), followed by Stone Soul (9 p.m.-1 a.m.). There is no cover charge.

Sunday adjustment…

Passagio Italian Gardens

This year after all the partying is over, those who may need a pick-me-up can find the Latin cure via sopas served inside Passagio, instead of dealing with the somewhat ever-present wind outside. Served Sunday (8 a.m.-11 a.m.). Choose from menudo or pozole for $7.99 per person.

VIVA TROPICANA CAR SHOW & CELEBRATION

The North Parking Lot-Tropicana

Fri-Sun, Sept. 29-October 1

Car show Fri-Sat (10 a.m.-sunset)

free to view cars; see this page for full schedule