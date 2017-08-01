Country music’s Tracy Lawrence has always been on of those artists who could spin carefully chosen, well-crafted songs into No. 1 hits. He sold 13 million albums, collected a slew of hit singles, with 22 songs making it to Billboard’s Top 10 charts. Add to that Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music awards and a Grammy nomination. It’s no wonder the guy has left an indelible mark and had the longevity he’s had despite Nashville’s penchant for fads rather than formidable hitmakers who knocked musical homeruns out of the park every time they came up to bat.

But Lawrence was more than a teller of tales—his music connected with the masses with relatable lyrics just about everyone has experienced in their lives at some point. Those hit tunes include “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis,” “Texas Tornado,” “Time Marches On,” “Can’t Break It to My Heart,” “I See it Now,” “My Second Home,” “If the Good Die Young,” “Paint Me A Birmingham,” “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” “As Any Fool Can See, and more.

Lawrence contributed the Top Ten hit “Renegades, Rebels and Rogues” to the soundtrack of the movie version of Maverick.

While the record deals may have subsequently fallen by the wayside, Lawrence’s fans have not wavered. They continue to stand strong for Lawrence and his music, which might explain the popularity of Lawrence’s latest gig. He has shown a natural ability to connect with his audiences in a different way. He is the radio host of “Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence,” bringing a lifetime of stories and experiences to the show, along with special guests like Reba McEntire, Sammy Kershaw and John Anderson.

The syndicated three-hour show is on more than 70 affiliates across the country, and features hits from the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s, along with interviews and special guests, and audience interaction through calls and social media.

The show, which has been on the air for about two years, was created out of his sensing the lack of attention being paid to country music of those specific eras.

“I just felt there was such a void in the market because there really wasn’t anybody focusing on the music from my era,” he stated. “The industry had missed the fact that so many people—and not just the people that had grown up with us, but their kids and younger people too—are getting into it now.

“I’ve been able to get things out of some of these interviews that maybe other people haven’t been able to do before,” he added. “It’s got a comfort to it that people enjoy.”

As a result, Lawrence was nominated for National On-Air Personality of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Radio Awards in February this year—on the heels of his 25th anniversary of his first No. 1 hit, “Sticks and Stones.”

Lawrence also celebrates this milestone with new music, Headlights, Taillights & Radios. The collection reflects both a retrospective and a “moving forward” philosophy, symbolizing Lawrence pushing boundaries and pushing himself in ways he’d never thought possible. It reminds him how far he’s come.

The small-town Arkansas-bred teenager who arrived in Nashville all those decades ago with a guitar and $700 in his pocket has a lot to be proud of. But he’s never forgotten those humble days and constantly continues to work on his craft with reverence.

“I still see myself as that kid that came to town and idolized Merle Haggard and George Strait,” he stated. “If you’re a lawyer, you put your suit on every day and you go to work. I go to work. I put my uniform on and I go do my job. I’ve been blessed.”

Well, Lawrence is putting on that uniform of professional musician when he hits Laughlin on Saturday, August 6, at the Avi Resort & Casino.

We visited with Tracy Lawrence via a phone interview about his music, his career and the show he brings to town. Here’s his take…

After 25 years in the business what are your thoughts? Do you have a feeling of accomplishment about all the miles and milestones or do you think there’s more you want to do?

Lawrence: I do feel a great sense of accomplishment, I’m very proud of where I came from and what I’ve been able to do with my life, but I think there are still things I would like to achieve. I have desires to do things in acting. I’m taking classes and moving in a new direction there. I’m excited about the radio show continuing to grow and reach more people. I obviously am always excited about having the opportunity to make new music and provide music to our fans even at the stage of my career where I don’t really get current radio airplay but I think I’m in a very good place, looking back and looking forward.

Were you always in charge of your own destiny? In other words, did you always record what you wanted to record?

Lawrence: I’ve been fortunate, yes I was. I’ve have to stand up a couple of times along the way but I was very fortunate to have a label that really believed that I knew where I wanted to go, what was right for me, and I was always given a lot of creative freedom to record.

Was there ever a song you recorded and absolutely hated?

Lawrence: Oh, yes, “Cryin Ain’t Dyin’” on the Alibis album. I absolutely hated it and swore I’d never play it. It was one of those things where I had to bend a little bit and give something back to the label, but I didn’t like it, but have never worked it up and never played it, not one time.

Was there a song that you passed on and regretted?

Lawrence: Not really. I’ve forwarded things on to other artist friends that I found, that I heard for other people and a couple of things have gotten cut like that. I don’t think I really look back with any regrets in any of the things I’ve passed on.

Talk about this new album Headlights, Tailights and Radios.

Lawrence: As a creative person you have to continue to grow. You have to exercise your mind.I enjoy that process. It’s very healthy for me. You get to purge all those things that you hold inside. You’re able to get a lot of that stuff out and it calms you down. At least it does for me. It’s extremely therapeutic.

What are your thoughts on the success of your radio show?

Lawrence: I’m excited about the radio show. It’s doing better than I expected. I didn’t know how well it would be received but I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the progress of it. We’re getting close to 80 or so stations scattered around the United States, so I think we have the ability to run this program for a couple more years at least.

How many of your musical heroes have you gotten to meet along the way and which one surprised you the most?

Lawrence: I’ve met pretty much everyone that I was a huge fan of, except for Keith Whitley. Keith Whitley passed away the year before I came to Nashville. But I really spent more time with George Jones than virtually anyone. I got to sit and visit with Merle Haggard and toured with George Strait, I sat and talked with Waylon Jennings—all those guys. So I’ve been very blessed to have been able to have cordial and friendly relationships with these guys and knowing each other over the years.

Talk about your show at the Avi Resort this time.

Lawrence: Lots of hits—lots of No. 1 records. We try to play the bulk of my old catalogue but there are a few things we don’t get to. We play the main things, a couple of new songs, maybe some things by some influences, but it’s straight-ahead six guys on stage, and everything you hear coming out of the speakers is being played by the guys on stage, so it’s straight-ahead traditional country music.

TRACY LAWRENCE

Avi Grand Ballroom

Sunday, August 6. 8 p.m.; doors ope 7 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)