Alex Ramon: IMpossible

Alex Ramon has a lot of experience and miles traveled under his belt for a young magician. While other teenagers were hanging with friends and planning trips to the mall, Ramon was perfecting his illusions while performing magic shows all over California.

His impressive credentials include traveling on a circus train with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, becoming the first magician and the second youngest ringmaster (at the age of 23) in their 139-year history.

Ramon also traveled the globe with the world’s most famous mouse with Disney Live! Mickey’s Magic Show for two and a half years, seeing four continents, 14 countries, performing 658 shows to more than a million people.

At 13 years old, he became intrigued with magic after his father’s colleague, who happened to be a magician, showed him a card trick. The dye was cast and young Alex started learning all he could about magic from books and began to practice.

All of that triggered a passion for taking all that knowledge to the next level, creating his own illusions, finding new twists on traditional illusions and reinventing a famous death-defying underwater escape.

His innovation, slight-of-hand skill and presentation of illusions are world class and have earned him top honors from his peers. Awards include the Lance Burton Award, the Society of American Magicians Presidents Award, the International Brotherhood of Magicians Presidential Citation, and he is the recipient of the Milbourne Christopher “Illusionist Award. He was named National Champion Magician at the age of 18 by the World Magic Seminar.

He starred in the show, “Illusion Fusion,” at the Horizon Casino Resort in Lake Tahoe beginning in 2012, which ran for more than two years.

Most recently at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, he performed his own show “IMpossible,” and now he brings the show to the Harrah’s Laughlin stage for a limited engagement, from Tuesday, August 1-Thursday, August 10.

He is the total package of charisma, energy, engaging personality and a smile that is magical all on it’s own.

We talked with Alex Ramon about his career, his illusions and the show he’s bringing to Laughlin. Here’s his take…

Talk about the show you’re bringing to Harrah’s Laughlin.

Ramon: My show is called “IMpossible,” and “IMpossible” is a magic and illusion show with audience interaction which most illusion shows have and it’s amazing but the really unique thing about it is that there is an underlying message of encouragement. Because if you look at the word “impossible,” it’s actually two words and if you look at any artwork for the show it’s “IM possible” The I and M are capitalized and possible is there. We did that because in the beginning I was told I wouldn’t be able to be a magician, I couldn’t have my own show, and all these things. As I began touring and had some opportunities open, I put together a show. It just felt like a really nice tie-in.

This is my first time in Laughlin. I’m brand new and I just want as many people as possible to come see the show and my magic, because I know they will be wanting me to come back. Every time I do return to different markets, I always change the show and audiences get something new. I’m constantly evolving and adding new magic. I’m so excited about Laughlin. We just want everybody to have a chance to come and check it out.

What are some of the things that make this show different?

Ramon: You’re gonna see a combination of magic and illusions mixed with modern technology. I have an illusion called “Acoustic Levitation.” Now, it is a real technology where sound waves are used to make small objects float. It’s really, really amazing. If you YouTube it, you’re basically gonna see droplets of water that are changing shapes and vibrating above sound waves. So we combined the technology and adapted it with illusion, and I make my assistant float on sound waves. It’s pretty neat.

What would you say is your signature illusion?

Ramon: A signature piece of mine is an iPad Lie Detector routine—and nobody else does this. I’ve performed it on “Penn & Teller Fool Us” and this routine is fun because nobody ever tried this as a magician. Nobody ever tried to control lying so we developed an app that was a lie detector, that’s tuned to your vocal patterns. For example, when I speak, every time I tell the truth it will bing and it will say I’m telling the truth. And every time I lie it will buzz and you’ll know that I’m lying. It’s a very fun routine that I featured on TV and I perform as a signature piece.

Tradition with a twist.

Ramon: When you start talking about water, and those kind of escapes, it’s always been such a big part of magic and you throw them in there. I realized, I’m not really a good swimmer. I don’t really know how, so I had to train. It’s really more about training your mind—sure, it takes physical strength, especially with the capacity it takes to hold your breath. The physical part comes later, but the mental rehearsal and practice is the most important, especially when you’re first beginning.

The element of danger, a.k.a. when things don’t go according to plan.

Ramon: We take all the safety precautions possible to make sure I’m safe going through the water escape, but one time, I definitely had to give the signal to let me out, and it’s kind of funny. It was a press event and there were about 40 people.

I go inside what we call “The Tank.” I go to pick the lock and I dropped the pick on the outside— because my hands are outside the tank—which makes it more difficult. Also, my hands are above my head. If you’ve ever tried to do anything above your head, it’s more difficult than if your hands are right in front of you. I had a second pick and it slipped out of my hands underwater. Now I was like, “let’s just reset.” I gave my assistant the signal and she let me out. Everybody’s wondering. “What happened? She had to let you out?” I said, “Something happened that’s never happened in rehearsal and I’m gonna do it again.” Everybody’s like, “Oh, my gosh, why, are you doing this?” I said, “I’m doing it again because if I don’t, I’ll defeat myself and I can’t let my brain beat me. So I did it again. Afterward, a lot of the reporters went up to my assistant asking “Is that part of the act? Do you do that every time?” No,it wasn’t part of the act.

How did you go about reinventing a traditional illusion?

Ramon: Another thing I love about the show, is I try to include some history of magic because so often magicians just like to say “I created this illusion, I did this and that,” and we forget the old masters and the giants that were there before us. So I talk about one of the most famous illusions in all of magic—sawing a woman in half. The real story is—which not many people know this—just a few magicians know this. There’s a man named Guy Jarrett who hated the illusion and he developed a new way to perform it. So there’s two ways to perform the sawing the lady in half illusion. Either she moves out of the way and she tucks out of the way of the saw, or the saw’s tricked—somehow the saw opens up and there’s a trap door—so there’s two ways to do it. And Jarrett, almost a hundred years ago wrote a book. He said, “This is how I would saw a lady in half and it’s neither of those two methods. But he didn’t explain how he did it, and magicians didn’t believe it. They thought he died and made it up, that he was just bragging that he could do something that was impossible. So myself and a historian Jim Steinmeyer worked to try and discover if what he said was a lie or not—and we are happy to say that I am the only magician that is performing this sawing, we call it the Egg. What makes it so “impossible” is that my assistant curls into a ball in a fetal position and we put a cage around her, and I actually saw her in half. Now, that’s a long set up for the trick but you can imagine, no one has seen this kind of magic before. No one’s seen this because it was a legend. Only the magicians knew about it.

The unexpected elements…

Ramon: During the “Acoustic Levitation,” our costumes glow, we have luminescent wiring all through our costumes so we have this really cool effect. When I do a magic show, I want people to see a show. So people are seeing all kinds of different things, and having different experiences with the visuals of our costumes glowing, then we have the technology with the iPads and the cell phones, the history lesson with the Egg, and you have the danger with The tank—all of these are illusions you can only see in “IMpossible.” A lot of the magic we developed for this show, so it’s original illusions, it’s original creations and we present it all in a fast-paced show—of course these are just highlights. There’s audience interaction, it’s a family-friendly show, so kids of all ages can enjoy it.

The circus train and Disney…

Ramon: I toured with Disney for years performing magic illusions all over the world and I toured as the ringmaster for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus for two years, I lived on a circus train and it was an amazing experience. I loved every second of it. In the Ringling show, I made an elephant disappear in the round, I did an illusion with tigers, I levitated people from the audience—I made people float in the air—so it was this amazing show that we performed for millions of people across the country, and Madison Square Garden to 15,000 people. I was the one going, “New York City, are you ready?” It was the coolest thing I’ve ever done. It was like being a rock star. I rode an elephant, crossing Broadway and in downtown Manhattan, It was surreal.

ALEX RAMON: IMPOSSIBLE

Harrah’s Fiesta Showroom

August 2-10, 8:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)