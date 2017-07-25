Talk about the luck of the draw.

When Kenny Rogers announced in 2016 he was taking to the road one last time in a tour appropriately titled, “The Gambler’s Last Deal Final World Tour,” we thought he was making his last trip to Laughlin as part of it.

But as luck would have it, he’s playing one more musical hand here for one more game—once a gambler, always a gambler, and audiences get to see how it all plays out.

His stop in Laughlin is one of his remaining road shows, (which will run through 2018).

However, he and long-time duet partner Dolly Parton will share the stage for one last concert performance taking place Wednesday, October 25 in Nashville called, “All In For the Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration.”

The star-studded show celebrates his 60-year career with performances to include Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, Idina Menzel, Jamey Johnson and more.

And what a career Rogers has had.

He has played his cards right throughout a successful career that spans more than six generations. His ace in the hole has always been his ability to know a good song when he hears it and put himself in the driver’s seat as not merely a balladeer, but a teller of tales. So holding true to a character he brought to life in song and in film, Rogers antes up for this, his final musical deal before he saddles up and rides off into the sunset.

The Grammy Award-winning, Country Music Hall of Fame member and pop superstar has endeared music lovers around the globe with his signature songs, heartfelt performances, distinctive voice, gift for storytelling and universal appeal, and in now he’s finishing up a tour that celebrates his musical legacy.

Rogers has played to millions of fans around the world, performing songs from his catalog of 24 Number 1 hits including “The Gambler,” “Lucille,” “Coward of the County,” “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town,” “Lady,” “Islands in the Stream,” “She Believes In Me,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Daytime Friends,” “Through The Years,” “You Decorated My Life,” and “Buy Me A Rose.”

Now most of the credentials above are for his work as a country artist. But Rogers has always been so much more than that. He was one of only two artists to notch Billboard Adult Contemporary Top 10s in the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ’90s (Barbra Streisand was the other) and he has collaborated with artists of various genres, everyone from Lionel Richie and Kim Carnes to Sheena Easton, Dottie West and the musical magic he created with Dolly Parton.

From his early days as a member of the New Christie Minstrels, to his days with the First Edition, Rogers was always the “go to” guy. There was a reason the First Edition changed their name to Kenny Rogers and The First Edition after their first glimmer of success. It was Rogers’ distinct lead vocals that set the group apart.

It was Rogers’ breakthrough, Grammy-winning performance of “Lucille” as a solo artist in 1977, that propelled him to superstardom. Then came his smash hit, “The Gambler,” a story song so vivid it not only delighted country and pop fans but also became a TV movie series that launched a second career for Rogers as an actor.

And then there are all the duets, especially those with his good friend, Dolly Parton. These are an essential part of the Rogers’ legacy. So much so, he has special guest artist Linda Davis joining him on his “Last Deal” tour to give audiences the chance to hear some of those duets live for a final time (see inset at right for more on Linda Davis).

He holds all the chips, selling more than 120 million albums worldwide, making him one of the Top Ten Best Selling Male Solo Artists of All Time, according to the RIAA. Rogers has won many awards for his music and charity work, including three Grammy Awards, 19 American Music Awards, 11 People’s Choice Awards, eight Academy of Country Music Awards, six Country Music Association Awards (including the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013) and the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year 2015 award show.

After such an extensive career, anyone else would be exhausted, but Rogers is shuffling the cards one more time, for an “all-in” last hand before he cashes in his chips and takes that train bound for his next adventure.

The Laughlin entertainer was invited with a few other members of the media in 2016, to one last communal chat with Kenny Rogers about the tour, his music and his career. Here is his take….

Why is now the right time for your farewell tour?

Rogers: I have 12-year-old identical twin boys. I had other kids and I didn’t spend time with them when they were young and I just decided that I want to do this (now with the 12 year olds) while I can still travel to take them places. I’m really excited about taking them so that some day they can say, “My dad took me there.” That’s more important to me now than anything else.

Also, I’m 78…I don’t have much time to spread and I really want to take this chance to do a farewell tour before I die.

The story behind “The Gambler.”

Rogers: “The Gambler” has been one of those songs that has really catapulted my career because it’s a name you can identify with—I love the song and I love Don Schlitz for writing it. I wanted to call the tour “The End of the Rainbow” because so few people get to see the end of the rainbow…but they said you can’t have a farewell tour without insinuating farewell….people will just think it’s the name of another tour. So I was talked out of that, as always.

How did you come by Mel Tillis’ song “Ruby”? His wife called it the “most marvelously morbid” song she’d ever heard.

Rogers: It’s close to that isn’t it? It was really a strange thing—the First Edition was looking for songs to do and I heard that and I thought, “boy, that is a great song.” I remember I kind of co-produced it with Jimmy Bowen and I told him I was excited about it. He told me, “You’ll never get that record played on the radio.” I said, “Yeah, but if we do it’s gonna be really big—and it was. You know, music in the ’30s and the ’40s—they hid all their emotions. Life is beautiful and romance is wonderful. Then in the ’60s, it was very aggressive. Music was very anti-war…that didn’t start until the ’60s. So I think there was a need out there for people to express their disgust with all the wars….and “Ruby” was a great way to do that.

It was written about a friend of his (Tillis), I’d heard. That, in itself, breaks your heart.

Your thoughts on broadening your musical palette?

Rogers: When I was in high school I met this guy doing commercials in Houston (Bobby Doyle) who said he wanted me to come play bass with his jazz group. And I said, “Well, Bobby, I don’t play bass and I don’t play jazz. I’m a country singer and a country player.” He said, “I’ll teach you how to play bass and trust me, there’s more demand for band bass players than band guitar players.” I thought about every group I’d ever seen. They all had a bass player, they didn’t all have guitar players. So I jumped on that bandwagon and we became, I think, one of the top jazz groups in the country…and we did some incredible things.

We used to work across the street from the Shamrock Hotel in Houston where big names would come in to play. They would come in to our place after hours just to have somewhere to go. Tony Bennett used to drop in and sing with us all the time. When people came in, you had to learn to play their type of music—each one of them was kind of different. Al Hurt used to sit in, too, so that was another direction we had to go. And Bobby was a phenomenally gifted person. He wrote all of our charts and he sang like Ray Charles, and that to me, was enough right there.

Talk about being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame…

Rogers: The Hall of Fame was an interesting thing for me because I felt I had all the credentials a long time ago but I was kind of resented because I may have taken some of the glory away from the older country artists. And I’m doing a song in the new show that’s so perfect. Jimmy Webb wrote it. He wrote all of Glen Campbell’s songs. It’s called, “They Just Don’t Make Them Like You Anymore.” I’m doing it with all the pictures of the old artists in there to show my respect.

You know, I never tried to be different. I just tried to be successful. Sometimes you can only really compete in one of two ways—you can either do something nobody else is doing or do something everybody else is doing and do it better. I liked my chances better of doing something different.

I was raised on country music. My mom listened to country music. I would leave home and she would be ironing clothes and she would have a pitcher of ice tea on the ironing board and she’d be listening to Little Jimmy Dickens and Hank Locklin and Hank Williams—and that’s what I was raised up on. I got sidetracked and got into jazz and I kind of lost that country flavor until I had a chance to come back into it with “Lucille,” and “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town.”

What can fans expect from your final tour?

Rogers: It is a totally different show than anything I have ever done ….I’m excited about it and a little frightened by it.

I did two days of shows at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and they said, “Here are the rules. You can’t do the same songs the second day as you did the first day because it’s the same audience.” So I had to really dig into some of the old songs and tell stories about those songs. I did that and I’ve gotten so many comments about how much people enjoyed that show. It was encouraging.

We’re doing a lot of stuff in the new show that talks about the old songs and tells a story about ‘em. And I’ve got Linda Davis doing some of the duets with me. She did our Christmas show. She is so talented and I am so glad to have her.

We’re using a lot of film from the past that laid the ground work for my career. In a lot of film, it shows me and Dolly together, and I’m telling you, even in rehearsals, she has the most honest smile of any human being I have ever seen. I feel like I’ve really been blessed with her friendship.

What are the challenges of putting together a farewell tour of this magnitude?

Rogers: Well, I’ve been doing this for 50 years, so I have a lot of history and the show is going to be kind of a linear look at my musical history and it’s really fascinating. Some of the things I did with the First Edition and before that I was with the New Christy Minstrels and I was with a jazz group when I started, so we’re gonna touch on all these eras. I think it’s really fascinating. We had some guys from my management company came over and said, “I didn’t know you did that.” So that’s the whole idea is for people to find out something they didn’t know and for me to talk about it. I think it’s really going to be exciting and different. I’ve been around for so long and I do think you tend to do your hits and that’s it and I will do my hits in the show, but I’ll explain some of them which is kind of fun.

What’s brought you the most enjoyment in your career?

Rogers: I have really enjoyed doing the duets. I think everybody thinks they sing the best they can every night….but it’s like running the 100 yard dash—you run it as fast as you think you can but then they put someone along side you who runs faster….and you inevitably run faster, too. I think that happened with me. I think I found out I could sing a lot better when I was singing with someone else—and I have thoroughly enjoyed that.

KENNY ROGERS

The Edgewater E Center

Saturday, July 29. 8 p.m.; doors open 6:30 p.m. (See Showtimes for tickets)