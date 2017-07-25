While many Kingman area residents looked out at the surrounding landscape and saw empty grazing lands where cattle used to roam, Carlos Zulcar saw a different kind of potential, vineyards.

The California transplant wasn’t really looking for a new place to grow wine grapes when he first traveled to the area. But somehow destiny stepped in and his family’s Italian heritage was once again in play in the last place he expected.

“To be honest with you, I sold my business in Huntington Beach, California, which is where I had a body shop for 35 years and I came to Kingman to invest money in property, in rentals, actually and then I see the land—and I loved the land—how beautiful it is and its surroundings,” he told the Laughlin entertainer. “I got the idea that it would be beautiful to convert this valley over here to a wine country.

So 11 years ago, Zulcar put his ideas, his vines and his knowledge to work to carve out the first winery in the Kingman area—Cella Wines, in Valle Vista. All his experience gained working his vines in California he put to good use here.

“Temecula, California, that’s where I have my vineyard,” he said. “When I started in Temucula in 1990, there was only four wineries there. Now, there’s 60 wineries. “When I came here, I got some samples of the soil and I sent them back to my lab in Avon, California. When I got the results, they said, ‘you’re probably not going to like it, but this soil from over there is better than your soil in Temecula.’ When they told me that, I didn’t really hesitate to try to do something here.

“When we went to the county to ask about making a winery here, they looked at me like I was crazy or something.”

In 2008, Zulcar planted the first vines (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, and Syrah) and he produced his first Estate Wines in 2010. Cella Winery opened to the public in January 2014, and his success story began.

Cella Winery competed with 13 of Arizona’s best wineries at the 2015 Kingman Wine Festival. They took awards for three of their wines—1st Place with Zulma’s 2013 Moscato Private Reserve; 2nd Place for their Nicolino 2013 Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Wine Private Reserve; and 2nd Place with their 2010 Syrah.

“Last year, we got 3rd place on a Zinfandel (Sergio’s Zinfandel Private Reserve Estate Wine) and a third place on the white blend that I make,” he added. “We’re doing very good. I mean, people like the wine and we’re gonna be at the Wine and Cheese Festival in Kingman again October 14 and 15.”

While the heat would have scared off many a winemaker, Zulcar saw that, too, as an advantage.

“It makes a big difference, especially with the reds,” he said. “The reds are really big, bold, really nice bodied wines.

“The Whites need more humidity and cold weather, which we don’t have here, but we do make a little bit of white. We end up using it for late harvest and make ‘porta’ wines, because they turn out really, really sweet.

“I like sweet, but the majority of people, they like the regular wine and not the sweet wine,” he added. “They do like the sweet wine but they only use it for after dinner like a dessert wine. We do make a few dessert wines from my grapes from here.”

The climate here with the combination of the soil has proven better than Zulcar expected.

“The advantage of the soil is we don’t have that many creatures in the soil, bugs and things like that. One of the big advantages over Temecula, we don’t have to spray for mildew because we don’t have mildew.

“We do have a very low-maintenance fertilizer every two months and that’s all we do,” he said. “We just put water and go for it, and the grapes are doing beautiful.

He said Cella Wines is both vineyard and winery. Everything grown here is made here.

“We have 10 acres and about four acres planted with 4,000 plants, but in California, we have 25 acres,” he said. “We don’t have a winery there, we just have the vineyard. All of the wines we make over here. All of my grapes from California and the ones from here, everything is made here.”

In addition to the wines already available, Cella Winery has three new wines now ready for the public.

“We’re just finishing bottling our new release, a 2014 Sangiovese Private Reserve, which is very fruity, which has great color and wonderful taste. Sangiovese is Chianti, but we cannot call it Chianti because it has to be from the Chianti area of Italy.

“We have a new Cabernet Sauvignon Nicolino 2015 and people love it,” he added. “We’re also releasing a new Grenache Private Reserve 2014, and also a Late Harvest Chardonnay. It’s a ‘porto’ wine, but again we cannot call it port because it has to be from Portugal. People love it, too.

So how does he know when a wine is “finished?”

“Basically, it’s the taste,” he explained. “Some wines are really good to drink as soon as you crush them and some wines, you need to put them in barrels and let them grow up a little bit in there. All wines are different.

Cella Winery currently offers specific hours for tastings, but no tours right now.

“I’m not ready for tours because I have a very small facility right now,” Zulcar said. “I need to do a little bit more first. Of course, everything is money, but also everything is new, we’re here barely 11 years. We’re also trying to push the county to see if they’ll pave our road. Right now we have two miles of dirt road and a lot of people don’t like that. Many customers still venture out here because they love the wines.”

The tasting room is open Fridays and Saturdays (11 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Sundays (noon to 6 p.m.).

“During the week, if people call my number, 714-402-4878, and I’m here, I will open any time,” he said. “They might find me in my working clothes, but that’s okay.

“A lot of people find me, when they just stop by and they don’t even call me. They just come here and I open it, if I’m here, I’m open.

“The only thing I can tell you is people love my wines,” he added. “We also get a lot of interest from Northern California, who see what I’m doing. They come around, tasting the wine and asking us a bunch of questions. In California, we have two problems, with water and we cannot put any more plants in the ground because we are on city water and they won’t allow us to put any wells. We are limited on what we can do in California.

“Very soon I think there’s gonna be a big boon because they hear what we’re doing,” he said. “They thought I was crazy when I did this. Well, I’m the first one. Once I got the results on the soil, the only thing you need is water, and that’s it.

“I love what I’m doing. You have to love what you’re doing.”

Cella Winery is located at 6927 East Brooks Blvd., in the Valle Vista area outside Kingman. For directions or more information call the winery number at 928-692-9600.

For a complete Cella wine list, visit their website at: www.cellawinery.com

Almost a stone’s throw away is the Stetson Winery and Event Center where their wines are crafted by award winning vintner, Eric Glomski. They also are available to host special occasions such as weddings and family gatherings.

The winery is open Fridays and Saturdays (11 a.m.-4 p.m.), Sundays (1 p.m.-7 p.m.). Other dates and times are available by appointment.

They are located at 10965 N. Moonscape Way, Kingman.

For more information on purchasing wines, call 928-757-7206, or email them at: stetsonwinery@gmail.com. Visit their website, www.stetsonwinery.com.